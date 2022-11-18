ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Beer sales banned at all World Cup venues in Qatar

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRSVE_0jFi9wdh00

Cans of Budweiser beer are seen in a concession stand in a file photo. Gene J. Puskar/AP

Doha, Qatar — The sale of all alcohol at the eight stadiums used for soccer's World Cup tournament in Qatar has been banned, the sport's international governing body FIFA said on Friday, just two days before the games begin. The organization said in a statement that the decision to ban alcohol sales came "following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA."

The last-minute change in plans will see alcoholic drinks banned from the "FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters."

Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches.

Budweiser's parent company, AB InBev, pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer. The company's partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament.

As news of the ban broke on Friday, a post briefly appeared on Budweiser's official Twitter account, reading: "Well, this is awkward." The post was removed not long after.

When Qatar — a conservative Muslim nation where alcohol and homosexuality are both generally illegal — launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to respect FIFA's commercial partners, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the host country was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums.

AB InBev's deal with FIFA was renewed in 2011 — after Qatar was controversially picked as host — in a two-tournament package through 2022. However, the Belgium-based brewer has faced uncertainty in recent months on the exact details of where it can serve and sell beer in Qatar.

An agreement was announced in September for beer with alcohol to be sold within the stadium perimeters before and after games. Only alcohol-free Bud Zero would be sold in the stadium concourses for fans to drink in their seats in branded cups.

Last weekend, AB InBev was left surprised by a new policy insisted on by Qatari organizers to move beer stalls to less visible locations within the perimeter.

Budweiser was also to be sold in the evenings only at the official FIFA fan zone in downtown Al Bidda Park, where up to 40,000 fans can gather to watch games on giant screens. The price was confirmed as $14 for a beer.

Ab InBev did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company will be based at an upscale hotel in the West Bay area of Doha with its own branded nightclub for the tournament.

Comments / 2

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
CBS Sacramento

Fans chant "We want beer!" at World Cup after alcohol banned

Ecuador's fans chanted "We want beer!" during their FIFA World Cup's opening match against host Qatar on Sunday. Sports journalist Javier Lanza caught the moment at Al Bayt Stadium, where Ecuadorean fans in one of the sections began to chant in Spanish. The rallying cry was in response to Qatar's abrupt decision to ban beer sales at all venues used for the World Cup tournament. Still, fans had plenty to celebrate as Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0 after two goals from striker Enner Valencia. On Friday, two days before the game, FIFA announced the last-minute change that would ban alcoholic drinks from the FIFA Fan Festival,...
maritime-executive.com

Brazilian Court Denies Efforts to Dock “Toxic” Aircraft Carrier

A federal court in Brazil blocked efforts by the Brazilian Navy to dock the decommissioned aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo more than a month after the vessel returned to Brazil in the controversy over its scrapping. Continuing to be labeled a “toxic” ship the carrier is now stranded offshore with the Brazilian media calling it a “ghost ship,” while Brazil’s Navy and environmental agency are once again struggling to come up with a solution.
The Associated Press

Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the presidents of eight African nations were attending the 18th biannual meeting of the 88-member International Organization of Francophonie, which promotes relations among nations that use French as their primary language. European Council President Charles Michel also was in Tunisia for the two-day summit, the organization’s first gathering in three years following pandemic lockdowns. Louise Mushikiwabo, the group’s secretary-general and Rwanda’s former foreign minister, said the participants plan to issue a final declaration on major political, social and economic issues after the summit ends Sunday.
airlive.net

INCIDENT A Beluga XL missed a U-turn at the end of the runway of Albert Picardie Airport, France

On 18th November, an Airbus Beluga XL suffered a runway excursion after landing at Albert Picardie Airport in France. The Airbus A330-743L “Beluga XL” with registration F-GXLN was operating a cargo flight from Saint Nazaire to Albert Picardie, France. However, just after landing at Albert Airport, the aircraft missed a U-turn at the end of the runway and ended up on the soft ground.
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Avoid the blame game when buying airline tickets

EL DORADO HILLS -- When an El Dorado Hills couple used a third-party site to book their Europe airfare and then found themselves stuck in the blame game, they decided to call on Kurtis Ming to investigate.Gary and Tamra Merlo sent CBS13 proof of what they thought the problem was: no spaces on their online airline tickets. That came to a head when Lufthansa in Italy told them, no spaces, no flight. "It was just the worst feeling ever," said Gary. The couple booked the original $2,800 roundtrip tickets through the site Budget Air, which even addresses the spacing issue...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
117K+
Followers
21K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy