ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ

It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Birch Grove Park in Northfield NJ Being Stocked With Trout Today

Today may feel a little chilly, but it's a perfect day to go trout fishing in Atlantic County. Northfield's Birch Grove Park is being stocked with trout today - approximately 190 fish!. According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, winter stocking is taking place at lakes and...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

2 New Roller Coasters Planned for Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk

Thrill seekers will love this news. Two new roller coasters are reportedly coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. Steel Pier, America's oldest amusement park, announced this week their plans to add two coasters. The Wild Mouse, according to Wildwood Video Archive, will be a spinning coaster. It's slated to debut...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US

When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Somers Point, NJ Has Atlantic County’s 11th Case Of Rabies

Atlantic County, New Jersey has its 11th case of rabies in 2022, with a Somers Point raccoon found on Bala Drive. This is Atlantic County’s 3rd rabid raccoon of 2022. The other 8 cases involved four skunks and one each: horse, groundhog, fox, and cat. The recent Somers Point...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?

UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

With License Suspended, Absecon’s Hi Point Pub Goes Up for Sale

After having its liquor license indefinitely suspended in April, the owners of the Hi Point Pub in Absecon have put the business up for sale for $1.3 million. The real estate listing by business brokers, Murray and Associates, does not name the business as Hi Point pub, but there is no doubt it is the bar in question.
ABSECON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Can Anything Be Done About The Stray Cats In Mays Landing, NJ?

This subject may be hard for some animal lovers to discuss, but it's a long overdue one for one specific town in Atlantic County. It breaks my heart to see all of the feral cats roaming around Mays Landing. I live near the Hamilton Mall right off the Black Horse Pike and there are always cats prowling around the various parking lots within that section of town. This isn't a new issue, either.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023

Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Returns to Jeopardy!

After a five-week hiatus for the annual Tournament of Champions, Ocean City's Cris Pannullo returns Tuesday to defend his 11-game win streak on the TV game show Jeopardy!. The night Cris won his 11th game and officially became a Jeopardy super-champion was Friday, Oct 14. If that seems like a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lucy The Elephant Update About Reopening & Gigantic Shower

Rich Helfant, Executive Director announced that the Margate City Fire Department will handle the special pachyderm cleansing as Lucy The Elephant has a gigantic shower on Monday, November 21st at 11 AM. This will be a sight to see, but, it’s also for a good reason. Lucy The Elephant Has...
MARGATE CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Ventnor, NJ, Police Ask for Help Locating Woman Missing For Over a Month

Authorities in Ventnor are asking for your help locating a woman who hasn't been seen in over a month. 37-year-old Kileen E. Jackson, of Ventnor, has been missing since October 16th. Description. Caucasian female. Approximately 5' 6" tall. 120 pounds. Blond/strawberry hair. Where she may be. Police say Jackson is...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy