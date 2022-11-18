The best laptop games for low-spec PCs

Make yourself a cup of coffee, dim the lights, and sit down with some cozy laptop games

Some may think that PC gaming is only for those who can afford a monster rig, but there are plenty of games for laptops that would run on a potato.

Indie developers are making some of the most exciting games in the world right now, and they won’t melt your machine.

We’ve hand-selected some of the best laptop games you can play in 2022. From relaxing life simulators to hardcore strategy games – there’s something for everyone.

Stardew Valley

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 2 GB

GPU: Intel HD 3000

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

File Size: 500 MB

Grow crops, fish in the river, delve into dungeons and find a wife or husband among the local populace of Stardew Valley, a tiny town full of colorful characters. Very few games are as relaxing as this. In it, you inherit a farm and you’re left to do whatever you want across the seasons and the years. Smash the rocks, chop the weeds, and build your own farming empire.

Slay the Spire

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 4 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 8300 GS

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2.00GHz

File Size: 1 GB

Even if your eyes glaze over when you hear the words “card game”, you should give Slay the Spire a chance. As addictive as it is brutal, you’re tasked with making your way to and beating a series of bosses while building out ever more powerful decks. What makes it so moreish is how new unlocks trickle in, from new cards to new items and even characters with entirely different playstyles.

Into the Breach

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 1 GB

GPU: Intel HD 3000

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 1.70GHz

File Size: 400 MB

OK, so you didn’t give Slay the Spire a chance because you really don’t like card games. Well, here’s a different flavor of strategy game for you. Into the Breach is a bit like chess, but with giant mechs and kaiju instead of the normal pieces, and the queen can uppercut weaker pieces through literal mountains.

Disco Elysium

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 2 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon HD 5450

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo Q6867

File Size: 20 GB

Disco Elysium is a role-playing game, but you’re not here to kill a god or challenge the hands of fate. You’re here to solve a murder that’s tied up in a union dispute, but there’s one problem: you don’t remember who you are, where you are, or even where you left your shoe. Disco Elysium puts you inside your character’s head in a way no other game ever has, with your entire journey narrated by your limbic system, lizard brain, and various other recesses of your body and mind.

Gunpoint

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 1 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 510

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2.00GHz

File Size: 700 MB

Gunpoint is a bit of a misnomer because it’s not really a shooting game – it’s more about slapping people unconscious with doors or pouncing on them like a panther and jackhammering your fist into their face. Every single electronic in this game can be rewired to something else, allowing you to set devious traps to bypass the guards in each of the 2D stealth puzzles.

FTL: Faster Than Light

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 1 GB

GPU: Intel HD 3000

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

File Size: 175 MB

Manage a starship as it escapes from a powerful fleet, assigning people to engines, weapons, medical bays, and more. From suffocating a boarding party by opening the airlock to taking out an enemy ship’s weapons systems with well-placed shots, FTL makes you feel like a master tactician… right up until you’re turned into space debris because of your hubris. You might never finish this notoriously difficult laptop game, but you’ll have a bunch of fun trying.

Don’t Starve

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 4 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon HD 5450

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 1.70GHz

File Size: 500 MB

Control a range of characters in a top-down world reminiscent of a Tim Burton cheese dream and learn to survive in this alien landscape. Giant cyclops birds, pigmen, overgrown spiders, hunger, and insanity are just some of the things you have to deal with. Once you die, it’s right back to the start again. At least next time you’ll know not to eat the red mushrooms.

Minecraft

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 2 GB

GPU: Intel HD 4000

CPU: Intel Core i3-3210

File Size: 1 GB

There are plenty of survival games these days, but Minecraft is arguably responsible for popularizing them. Starting with nothing, you have to carve out a living for yourself in a landscape made of blocks, all while being hounded by undead creatures. At the start of the game, you’re battling against the environment. By the end, you’ve molded it into your own kingdom. The only limit is your imagination.

Papers, Please

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 2 GB

GPU: ATI FireGL T2-128

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 1.50GHz

File Size: 100 MB

Your family is starving and you need to make money, but how much do you care about the plights of others? This morality game places you in the shoes of a border agent for a fictional Eastern Bloc country and tasks you with allowing – or barring – people entry. Check if their papers are in order, listen to their stories, and make your decisions. There will be consequences.

Hotline Miami

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 512 MB

GPU: ATI FireGL T2-128

CPU: Intel Atom Z515

File Size: 250 MB

It’s time for some top-down hyperviolence. Hotline Miami is a grubby VHS snuff movie of a game, where you smash heads, throw boiling water into faces, and gun people down. The fact you can also die in a single hit makes every encounter feel tense and every level almost like a puzzle where you have to find the most graceful, brutal, optimal route through, all backed by an unforgettable soundtrack. In a genius move, it also forces you to walk back through your carnage to exit each level, giving you some time to contemplate why, exactly, you just murdered a dozen men.

Prison Architect

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 4 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E4600

File Size: 300 MB

Fancy being a cog in the corporate incarceration machine? You, too, can be a horrible suit who makes money out of banging people up in Prison Architect. Whether you want to make a prison utopia where reform is the goal or you want to create a hellscape of endless torment, this game gives you the tools and lets you loose.

RimWorld

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 4 GB

GPU: Intel HD 3000

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

File Size: 500 MB

If you enjoyed Prison Architect but felt shackled by, well, the fact it takes place in a prison, RimWorld is the game for you. It’s very similar mechanically, but you have a whole planet to colonize. You can do some truly evil things in this game. It’s a proper simulation, despite its simple graphics, and it has so many features that there’s no point in us even trying to jot them down. Definitely make your own cult, though.

Cult of the Lamb

Laptop requirements:

Memory: 4 GB

GPU: GeForce GTX 560 Ti

CPU: Intel Core i3-3240

File Size: 4 GB

Speaking of cults, here’s a game that lets you be a sacrificial lamb who also happens to be a cult leader. Head into its roguelite dungeons and make your way to a series of bosses in slick, punchy combat encounters, then head to your base and manage your cult. Clean up endless poop, indoctrinate animals, and offer your followers up to your gods. It’s like Animal Crossing had an evil baby with Hades.