ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

The best laptop games for low-spec PCs

By Kirk McKeand
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ercAU_0jFi9Xle00

Make yourself a cup of coffee, dim the lights, and sit down with some cozy laptop games

Some may think that PC gaming is only for those who can afford a monster rig, but there are plenty of games for laptops that would run on a potato.

Indie developers are making some of the most exciting games in the world right now, and they won’t melt your machine.

We’ve hand-selected some of the best laptop games you can play in 2022. From relaxing life simulators to hardcore strategy games – there’s something for everyone.

Stardew Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKrGn_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 2 GB
  • GPU: Intel HD 3000
  • CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400
  • File Size: 500 MB

Grow crops, fish in the river, delve into dungeons and find a wife or husband among the local populace of Stardew Valley, a tiny town full of colorful characters. Very few games are as relaxing as this. In it, you inherit a farm and you’re left to do whatever you want across the seasons and the years. Smash the rocks, chop the weeds, and build your own farming empire.

Slay the Spire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5UnG_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 4 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 8300 GS
  • CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2.00GHz
  • File Size: 1 GB

Even if your eyes glaze over when you hear the words “card game”, you should give Slay the Spire a chance. As addictive as it is brutal, you’re tasked with making your way to and beating a series of bosses while building out ever more powerful decks. What makes it so moreish is how new unlocks trickle in, from new cards to new items and even characters with entirely different playstyles.

Into the Breach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJC8A_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 1 GB
  • GPU: Intel HD 3000
  • CPU: Intel Pentium 4 1.70GHz
  • File Size: 400 MB

OK, so you didn’t give Slay the Spire a chance because you really don’t like card games. Well, here’s a different flavor of strategy game for you. Into the Breach is a bit like chess, but with giant mechs and kaiju instead of the normal pieces, and the queen can uppercut weaker pieces through literal mountains.

Disco Elysium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H47bI_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 2 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon HD 5450
  • CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo Q6867
  • File Size: 20 GB

Disco Elysium is a role-playing game, but you’re not here to kill a god or challenge the hands of fate. You’re here to solve a murder that’s tied up in a union dispute, but there’s one problem: you don’t remember who you are, where you are, or even where you left your shoe. Disco Elysium puts you inside your character’s head in a way no other game ever has, with your entire journey narrated by your limbic system, lizard brain, and various other recesses of your body and mind.

Gunpoint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BoPOx_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 1 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 510
  • CPU: Intel Pentium 4 2.00GHz
  • File Size: 700 MB

Gunpoint is a bit of a misnomer because it’s not really a shooting game – it’s more about slapping people unconscious with doors or pouncing on them like a panther and jackhammering your fist into their face. Every single electronic in this game can be rewired to something else, allowing you to set devious traps to bypass the guards in each of the 2D stealth puzzles.

FTL: Faster Than Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGc2Q_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 1 GB
  • GPU: Intel HD 3000
  • CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400
  • File Size: 175 MB

Manage a starship as it escapes from a powerful fleet, assigning people to engines, weapons, medical bays, and more. From suffocating a boarding party by opening the airlock to taking out an enemy ship’s weapons systems with well-placed shots, FTL makes you feel like a master tactician… right up until you’re turned into space debris because of your hubris. You might never finish this notoriously difficult laptop game, but you’ll have a bunch of fun trying.

Don’t Starve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZR9p2_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 4 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon HD 5450
  • CPU: Intel Pentium 4 1.70GHz
  • File Size: 500 MB

Control a range of characters in a top-down world reminiscent of a Tim Burton cheese dream and learn to survive in this alien landscape. Giant cyclops birds, pigmen, overgrown spiders, hunger, and insanity are just some of the things you have to deal with. Once you die, it’s right back to the start again. At least next time you’ll know not to eat the red mushrooms.

Minecraft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9swE_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 2 GB
  • GPU: Intel HD 4000
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-3210
  • File Size: 1 GB

There are plenty of survival games these days, but Minecraft is arguably responsible for popularizing them. Starting with nothing, you have to carve out a living for yourself in a landscape made of blocks, all while being hounded by undead creatures. At the start of the game, you’re battling against the environment. By the end, you’ve molded it into your own kingdom. The only limit is your imagination.

Papers, Please

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21z2vY_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 2 GB
  • GPU: ATI FireGL T2-128
  • CPU: Intel Pentium 4 1.50GHz
  • File Size: 100 MB

Your family is starving and you need to make money, but how much do you care about the plights of others? This morality game places you in the shoes of a border agent for a fictional Eastern Bloc country and tasks you with allowing – or barring – people entry. Check if their papers are in order, listen to their stories, and make your decisions. There will be consequences.

Hotline Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UYI8_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 512 MB
  • GPU: ATI FireGL T2-128
  • CPU: Intel Atom Z515
  • File Size: 250 MB

It’s time for some top-down hyperviolence. Hotline Miami is a grubby VHS snuff movie of a game, where you smash heads, throw boiling water into faces, and gun people down. The fact you can also die in a single hit makes every encounter feel tense and every level almost like a puzzle where you have to find the most graceful, brutal, optimal route through, all backed by an unforgettable soundtrack. In a genius move, it also forces you to walk back through your carnage to exit each level, giving you some time to contemplate why, exactly, you just murdered a dozen men.

Prison Architect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIabN_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 4 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT
  • CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E4600
  • File Size: 300 MB

Fancy being a cog in the corporate incarceration machine? You, too, can be a horrible suit who makes money out of banging people up in Prison Architect. Whether you want to make a prison utopia where reform is the goal or you want to create a hellscape of endless torment, this game gives you the tools and lets you loose.

RimWorld

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elfDI_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 4 GB
  • GPU: Intel HD 3000
  • CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400
  • File Size: 500 MB

If you enjoyed Prison Architect but felt shackled by, well, the fact it takes place in a prison, RimWorld is the game for you. It’s very similar mechanically, but you have a whole planet to colonize. You can do some truly evil things in this game. It’s a proper simulation, despite its simple graphics, and it has so many features that there’s no point in us even trying to jot them down. Definitely make your own cult, though.

Cult of the Lamb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yhbqc_0jFi9Xle00

Laptop requirements:

  • Memory: 4 GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 560 Ti
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-3240
  • File Size: 4 GB

Speaking of cults, here’s a game that lets you be a sacrificial lamb who also happens to be a cult leader. Head into its roguelite dungeons and make your way to a series of bosses in slick, punchy combat encounters, then head to your base and manage your cult. Clean up endless poop, indoctrinate animals, and offer your followers up to your gods. It’s like Animal Crossing had an evil baby with Hades.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179

Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
Digital Trends

Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast

Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
The Verge

Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
TechRadar

Black Friday laptop deals at Walmart: cheap HP Chromebooks as low as $179

Walmart's 'Black Friday Deals for Days' event is cutting prices of some great HP laptops already, such as offering the HP Chromebook 14 for just $179 (opens in new tab). Walmart Black Friday deals are kicking off early, and we've spotted some great cheap HP laptops at very tempting prices. As well as the Chromebook, there's the HP Pavilion 15, a solid 15-inch laptop that has dropped to as low as $249 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar

5 gaming monitor deals you can't pass up this Black Friday

The holidays are always a great time to pick up a new gaming monitor thanks to all the fantastic deals you can find online. Whether you're looking for a high-refresh 1080p display for esports like this Alienware AW2521HFL on sale for $199.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) or a stunning 4K display like this Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 for $799 at Newegg (opens in new tab), there is almost certainly a deal on the right monitor for you among the various retailers.
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best early offers on consoles, games and bundles

Gamers, get your joy-con fingers ready. Black Friday is just around the corner, and, for some retailers, the sale has already started. This Black Friday season, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsThe...
Digital Trends

Why I bought one of AMD’s worst GPUs

When it comes to graphics cards, AMD has had some stinkers over the years, and the Radeon RX 6400 has to be counted among them. For $130, it’s a terrible deal for most gamers, and the practical requirement of a recent CPU and motherboard is frustrating. Contents. That is,...
TechRadar

Microsoft Australia Black Friday 2022: big savings on Surface, Xbox and games

While Black Friday in Australia still isn’t quite as big a deal as in the US, the annual online shopping event has been growing in popularity Down Under, with practically every Aussie retailer now participating by offering deals of some flavour. Microsoft is just one of the brands that...
Digital Trends

Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast review: a gaming PC the size of a book

“The NUC 12 Enthusiast delivers desktop-grade performance in a tiny form factor.”. Intel’s NUC, or Next Unit of Computing, machines don’t usually make it into the pantheon of the best desktop computers, but the NUC 12 Enthusiast is causing me to take another look. It’s a DIY kit where you need to bring your own memory and storage, but the power Intel was able to pack into this machine considering its size is nothing short of remarkable.
Android Headlines

Black Friday: Razer gaming chairs are up to 42% off

Razer gaming chairs are being discounted over at Amazon by up to 42% for Black Friday. If you’re in need of a new gaming chair and you want one that’s higher quality, these are some of the best prices on Razer’s gaming chairs we’ve seen. Amazon...
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti desktop graphics card upgraded with faster GDDR6X memory modules

Despite two Ada Lovelace SKUs being officially on the market, Nvidia still hasn't given up on Ampere. It continues to launch a slew of confusingly-specced graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB and the GA102-powered GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Thankfully, some of the changes will affect Nvidia's existing stock. A report from MyDrivers (via Videocardz) says the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will exclusively use GDDR6X memory.
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
30
Followers
106
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy