Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

How did Tennessee’s loss affect Alabama’s bowl game projection?

Tennessee’s hopes to make the College Football Playoff were wiped out by a Sandstorm in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ 63-38 beatdown of the No. 5-ranked Vols gives Tennessee its second loss and means it will join Alabama in the mix of schools vying for a New Year’s Six bowl game selection when those are announced Dec. 4.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How’s Bryce Young’s shoulder feeling 7 weeks after injury?

This was a season for Bryce Young that began with great promise that changed with a hit he took Oct. 1 at Arkansas. The degree to which that throwing-shoulder injury impacted the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a matter of debate but it’s clear that injury wasn’t a non-factor in the nearly two months since.
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Will Anderson explains the challenge of being the marked man

It’s fair to say this wasn’t the season most expected for Will Anderson. Preseason Heisman buzz and talk of challenging sacred Alabama pass rush records followed the outside linebacker out of his sophomore season. Utah State on opening weekend foreshadowed some of what the outside linebacker would see the next few months as quick throws went to predetermined targets.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Steve Spurrier takes another Citrus Bowl-related shot at Tennessee

Steve Spurrier has never been able to resist taking a dig at Tennessee. With South Carolina set to face Clemson in the annual “Palmetto Bowl” this week, former Gamecocks and Florida Gators coach gave an interview to Charleston (S.C.) Post and Courier columnist Gene Sapakoff. During the course of the interview, Spurrier was asked about Tennessee’s stunning 63-38 loss to South Carolina last weekend.
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Mac Jones posts unique game in Patriots’ victory

New England quarterback Mac Jones played a unique game in the Patriots’ 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The former Alabama All-American completed 23-of-27 passes for 246 yards. Jones’ performance was the 65th in NFL history in which a passer threw for 246 or more yards while completing at least 85 percent of his passes (and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prestcott had the 66th such game later on Sunday in a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings).
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

