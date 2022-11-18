New England quarterback Mac Jones played a unique game in the Patriots’ 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The former Alabama All-American completed 23-of-27 passes for 246 yards. Jones’ performance was the 65th in NFL history in which a passer threw for 246 or more yards while completing at least 85 percent of his passes (and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prestcott had the 66th such game later on Sunday in a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings).

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO