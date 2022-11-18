Read full article on original website
How did Tennessee’s loss affect Alabama’s bowl game projection?
Tennessee’s hopes to make the College Football Playoff were wiped out by a Sandstorm in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ 63-38 beatdown of the No. 5-ranked Vols gives Tennessee its second loss and means it will join Alabama in the mix of schools vying for a New Year’s Six bowl game selection when those are announced Dec. 4.
Bryce Young, Will Anderson asked if Iron Bowl will be final Alabama game
This isn’t a familiar situation for an Alabama football team that’s played in all but one College Football Playoff. So, as it enters the final regular-season game of the season, the questions are here concerning the draft-eligible Crimson Tide stars entering the Iron Bowl. First-round locks whose team...
Nick Saban offers praise for Cadillac Williams, addresses 2005 pick of Ronnie Brown
Nick Saban’s 16th Iron Bowl as Alabama’s coach will come against Auburn’s fifth different head coach on the opposite sideline. Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin last month meant interim coach Cadillac Williams will follow Tommy Tuberville, Gene Chizik, Gus Malzahn and Harsin in trying to win one of college football’s most storied rivalry games.
Cadillac Williams embraces role as first African American head coach at Iron Bowl
Cadillac Willams already made history when Auburn elevated him to interim head coach when the program parted ways with Bryan Harsin. Williams is the first Black man to coach the Auburn football team. Auburn’s victory against Texas A&M made him the first African-American to win a game as the Auburn...
Will Reichard responds to question about potential fifth season as Alabama kicker
Saturday is senior day at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but with the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility waiver for the 2020 season, it might not be the end of the road for some of the Tide’s fourth and fifth-year players. One of those is kicker Will Reichard, who has spent the past...
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Did Auburn book the Eagles during Iron Bowl week to distract Nick Saban?
Nick Saban’s love for the Eagles is well-documented, so their scheduled performance in Birmingham during Iron Bowl week raises suspicions. I mean, right? Does it not? Of all bands, of all weeks. While the Crimson Tide are a 24-point favorite versus the visiting Tigers this Saturday, one must wonder...
How’s Bryce Young’s shoulder feeling 7 weeks after injury?
This was a season for Bryce Young that began with great promise that changed with a hit he took Oct. 1 at Arkansas. The degree to which that throwing-shoulder injury impacted the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a matter of debate but it’s clear that injury wasn’t a non-factor in the nearly two months since.
Will Anderson explains the challenge of being the marked man
It’s fair to say this wasn’t the season most expected for Will Anderson. Preseason Heisman buzz and talk of challenging sacred Alabama pass rush records followed the outside linebacker out of his sophomore season. Utah State on opening weekend foreshadowed some of what the outside linebacker would see the next few months as quick throws went to predetermined targets.
Alabama rises again in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama moved up another spot in the College Football Playoff weekly rankings on Tuesday to No. 7. The Tide had been No. 9 after taking its second loss of the season to LSU, but moved up one spot with a win over Ole Miss and again after Saturday’s win over Austin Peay.
Derrick Henry, Patrick Surtain II nominated for NFL sportsmanship award
Two former Alabama All-Americans are among the nominees for the NFL’s 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II were among the 32 nominees for the award revealed on Tuesday. Each NFL team nominated one player. :. · ALABAMA...
Steve Spurrier takes another Citrus Bowl-related shot at Tennessee
Steve Spurrier has never been able to resist taking a dig at Tennessee. With South Carolina set to face Clemson in the annual “Palmetto Bowl” this week, former Gamecocks and Florida Gators coach gave an interview to Charleston (S.C.) Post and Courier columnist Gene Sapakoff. During the course of the interview, Spurrier was asked about Tennessee’s stunning 63-38 loss to South Carolina last weekend.
Mac Jones posts unique game in Patriots’ victory
New England quarterback Mac Jones played a unique game in the Patriots’ 10-3 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The former Alabama All-American completed 23-of-27 passes for 246 yards. Jones’ performance was the 65th in NFL history in which a passer threw for 246 or more yards while completing at least 85 percent of his passes (and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prestcott had the 66th such game later on Sunday in a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings).
What TV channel is Steelers-Bengals on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Sunday, Nov. 20. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). The Cincinnati Bengals began the season with momentum and a fair amount of swag thanks to their stunning run to the Super Bowl a year ago.
