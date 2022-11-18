At 515 feet and 46 stories, 400 Central will not only be tall — really tall — but it'll also set a new standard for design and amenities. Taking the place of downtown St. Petersburg’s “cheese grater” buildings, 400 Central, when completed in spring 2025, will, at 515 feet, be the tallest residential tower on Florida’s Gulf Coast and will dramatically reshape the St. Pete skyline. The 46-story mixed-use development will boast 301 one- to four-bedroom units, a glass-enclosed observatory on the 46th floor and several penthouses, along with 35,000 square feet of amenities and a “dedicated lifestyle coordinator.”

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO