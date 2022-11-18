Read full article on original website
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Police confiscate 23 firearms, cocaine, and Fentanyl tablets from a Tampa residence and arrest two suspects.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Publix Opening a New LocationBryan DijkhuizenLutz, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
luxury-houses.net
Truly A Waterfront Masterpiece with Direct Access to Open Tampa Bay Seeks $11.5 Million in Saint Petersburg, Florida
2093 Carolina Ave NE Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 2093 Carolina Ave NE, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a luxury residence built by Campagna Homes situated on two lots with direct access to the open waters of Tampa Bay only 15 miles to our world renowned St Pete Beach. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2093 Carolina Ave NE, please contact Georgia Janas (Phone: 727-501-4881) at Northstar Realty for full support and perfect service.
tampamagazines.com
Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022
Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
sarasotamagazine.com
Primo Ristorante Has Closed. For Fans of Its Iconic Billboards, It's Another Example of a Vanishing Sarasota.
And just like that, another Sarasota institution bites the dust. After 36 years of continuous operation, Primo Ristorante posted to its Facebook page last Sunday that the restaurant was calling it quits. “It is a hard and an emotional decision," chef-owner Maurizio Colucci wrote, "but we believe [it] is the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Tampa, FL
Tampa in Hillsborough County is a family-friendly vacation destination in Florida. Located along the shores of Tampa Bay on the Florida Gulf, fun and exciting attractions abound in this wonderful city. Like other well-known tourist destinations, Tampa is home to some awesome theme parks. Busch Gardens is one of the...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
businessobserverfl.com
Property with Chick-fil-A about to open on it brings almost $3 million
An unnamed investor has paid nearly $3 million in a ground lease sale for a 1.35-acre outparcel in north Hillsborough County that will house a soon-to-open Chick-fil-A. The 1031 exchange investor, who is not being identified, bought the property for $2.73. The parcel is just a sliver of the 164-acre...
Brewbound.com
Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
businessobserverfl.com
Giant jet boat's debut makes waves
Tampa’s Yacht Starship, a company that operates dinner-cruise boats in Tampa and Clearwater, as well as a water-taxi service in downtown Tampa, has added a new vessel to its fleet — and you won’t be dining and dancing on this one. The Bay Rocket, a massive jet...
Florida-based Hotbins reinvents the thrill of a deal
Florida's bargain hunters are getting some huge deals at a store that turns trash into treasure. What's happening: Hotbins — a store full of giant bins that are filled with random boxes of stuff — opened its Tampa location last month. After seeing photos on Hotbins' social media...
businessobserverfl.com
The sky's the limit for downtown St. Pete's new crown jewel
At 515 feet and 46 stories, 400 Central will not only be tall — really tall — but it'll also set a new standard for design and amenities. Taking the place of downtown St. Petersburg’s “cheese grater” buildings, 400 Central, when completed in spring 2025, will, at 515 feet, be the tallest residential tower on Florida’s Gulf Coast and will dramatically reshape the St. Pete skyline. The 46-story mixed-use development will boast 301 one- to four-bedroom units, a glass-enclosed observatory on the 46th floor and several penthouses, along with 35,000 square feet of amenities and a “dedicated lifestyle coordinator.”
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
cltampa.com
The best ways to see Christmas lights in Tampa Bay this holiday season
Nov. 25 - Jan. 1. Tropicana Field is yet again hosting Enchant Christmas, featuring a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a market with holiday treats and drinks. Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa! Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults. 333 S Franklin St.,...
Group launches billboard campaign to fight antisemitism in Tampa
The billboard is hot pink with white text and is meant to grab attention. It reads, 'Can a billboard end antisemitism? No. But you're not a billboard.'
floridapolitics.com
Alan Clendenin to officially launch Tampa City Council bid
Clendenin is running for the District 1 seat currently occupied by City Council Chair Joe Citro, who is seeking re-election. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs through 7:30. A Facebook event page for the kick-off shows the host committee still under formation, but dozens of supporters have already signed on, including state Reps. Fentrice Driskell and Dianne Hart, former Rep. Andrew Learned, Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court Cindy Stuart, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, former Hillsborough County Clerk Pat Frank and nearly 50 other community leaders and advocates.
After 62 years, Tampa’s Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop will close next month
Its namesake passed away in March 2021.
Tampa's Driskell makes history as first Black woman elected to lead party in state House
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Hillsborough, has made history as the first Black woman to lead a party in the Florida House. At a ceremony Monday night in Tallahassee, Driskell was officially designated as the House Democratic leader by her Democratic colleagues. Driskell was elected leader-designate at...
Grab your tissues: Publix new Thanksgiving ad is out
Grab a Kleenex — Publix debuted another one of its annual wholesome Thanksgiving day commercials, and once again, it doesn't disappoint.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa karaoke DJ gets pinched for fraudulent crab-fishing business
Robert Humphrey Jr. of Tampa has been found guilty of a fraudulent investment scheme that scammed nine people, most of whom were elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, netting him a sentence of 10 years of probation. According to a news release from Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation,...
