fireapparatusmagazine.com
Official: Fire Truck Struck by Plane on Peru Runway Was in Drill
Peruvian officials said a fire truck that collided with a LATAM Airlines plane on a runway at Lima’s international airport was taking part in a nearby fire drill and entered the runway without authorization, ABCNews.go.com reported. Flight LA2213, operated with an Airbus 320neo, was taking off from Lima’s airport...
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Legendary Ford 7.3 Power Stroke Diesel: The Good and Bad
The 7.3 Ford Power Stroke engine is legendary in diesel circles. It is one of the main reasons the 1999 to 2003 Ford Super Duty trucks are still so popular today. Its reliability is unsurpassed and was produced just before emissions regulations added to diesel engines’ cost, complexity, and reliability. There is a lot of … The post Legendary Ford 7.3 Power Stroke Diesel: The Good and Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Jamestown (ND) RFD to Replace Old Pumper Truck Due to Midwest AgEnergy Donation
Midwest AgEnergy donated $20,000 to the Jamestown Rural Fire Department November 17, and the funds will go toward a new fire truck, JamestownSun.com reported. The Jamestown Rural Fire Department is in the process of replacing its 36-year-old pumper truck. The new truck costs about $700,000, the report said. The new...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Klamath River Renewal Corp. Delivers Water Tenders to Siskiyou County (OR) Fire Chiefs Association
The Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC) announced last week that it delivered two Peterbilt water tenders to the Siskiyou County Fire Chiefs Association to strengthen local fire prevention and response capabilities, HeraldandNews.com reported. The trucks are just the first pieces of equipment KRRC will provide to increase the capacity of...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Pothole in East Milton (MA) Fire Station Moves It Up to Next in Line for Construction
A pothole popped up in the concrete floor of the East Milton fire station recently and it contributed to the Fire Station Building Committee’s unanimous vote on November 9 to take on the construction of East Milton ahead of the reconstruction of Atherton Fire Station, MiltonTimes.com reported. The pothole,...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Rock Hall (MD) VFC Earmarks Grant for Safety/Rescue Fire Boat
The Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company has received a federal grant that will go toward buying a 36-foot aluminum fire and safety rescue boat, StarDem.com reported. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a $112,500 Rural Development investment grant to the RHVFC, a new release said. The estimated cost of the...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Photo Apparatus of the Day: November 21, 2022
HME Ahrens-Fox—Marion (OH) Fire Department pumper. Ahrens-Fox AF1 custom cab and chassis; Cummins L9 450-hp engine; Hale DSD 1,500-gpm pump; 1,000-gallon polypropylene water tank; galvanized frame; coffin storage compartments; 5-inch front suction; lighting by SoundOff Signal. Dealer: Chris Niswander, Fire Safety Service, Huntsville, OH. PREVIOUS PHOTO OF THE DAY...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Harbor Beach (MI) Fire Department Gets $31K Grant for Water Rescue
The Harbor Beach Area Fire Department was recently awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, Huron County View reported. The grants were awarded by the USDA – a total of $572,050 to support multiple rural communities across Michigan, the report...
Own The Cruise-In With This 1960 Ford Starliner
Rare, good looking, and fun to drive, that’s the Galaxie way!. One of Ford's most famous luxury muscle car models has to have been the Galaxie. This massive automobile has seen a lot of action from racers to cruisers looking to have fun behind the wheel. However there is one example of a Ford Galaxie you probably haven’t seen before. That is the Ford Galaxie Starliner, a two-year car whose primary goal was looking good and providing a comforting driving experience in the process.
Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch?
No, a gooseneck and a 5th wheel are not the same thing. Here are the differences, and how to choose one. The post Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dayton (OH) Backs Out of Deal to Turn Former School Building into Police-Fire Station
Dayton backed out of a proposed deal to purchase a former school building in northwest Dayton, which means the city will have find another site for its new joint police and fire station, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. An inspection of the former school building on Salem Avenue revealed that the building would...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Calexico (CA) $8.3M Fire Station 1 Project Nears Completion
The Calexico Fire Department’s new headquarters is almost finished and no one is more ecstatic about it than Chief Diego Favila, CalexicoChronicle.com reported. Favila has watched the project’s one-year construction timeframe extend beyond two years, and its initial $5.8 million cost increased to about $8.3 million, the report said.
Top Speed
2023 EarthRoamer SX Is A Monster Off-The-Grid Motorhome
Overlanding has become a massive business in recent years, and understandably so. The thought of strapping a rooftop tent or makeshift motorhome attachment to the top of an old Nissan Xterra or pickup truck or some other properly off-road capable vehicle and getting away from it all with just you, nature, and your car is extremely attractive to many. And for those who are willing to invest some serious coin for a weekend in the wilderness, the Earthromer SX is a wildly rugged and luxurious rig.
How Long Does Car Headlight Restoration Last? Consumer Reports Testers Answer
Consumer Reports testers weigh in on headlight restoration and offer other insights into maintaining your vehicle's headlights cost-effectively. The post How Long Does Car Headlight Restoration Last? Consumer Reports Testers Answer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Scioto Township (OH) Cuts the Hose on New Fire Station
The Scioto Township Fire Department celebrated the grand opening of the newly-constructed firehouse Monday, CirclevilleHerald.com reported. The new firehouse, located at 400 Walker Road near the southeastern outskirts of Commercial Point, features five bay doors, a large community room, additional bunk space, a full weight room, and a larger kitchen all above and beyond what the department currently has at its space at Harsh Alley, the report said.
Why does my car battery keep dying?
THE primary reasons that car batteries repeatedly die have been revealed. Every driver should know about this important car maintenance to get the most out of their vehicle. Knowledge is power, and if your car's power is acting up, it's time to brush up on knowledge about how to make your car battery thrive.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Park Ridge (IL) to Buy Two New Ambulances for $404K Each
Nov. 21—Park Ridge fire department officials have begun the process of buying two new ambulances for a total of $808,566. That price is a one-third increase from previous purchases, reflecting the rising costs of goods, particularly in emergency equipment, Park Ridge fire department leadership said at a Committee of the Whole meeting this month.
