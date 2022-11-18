Read full article on original website
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches
Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
lookout.co
Lily Belli on Food: Branching into olives, fungus fair and skipping Thanksgiving experiments
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
KSBW.com
What local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes last-minute grocery runs. Many stores are closed for the holiday, but some local shops will be open. Here are some of the local grocery stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Monterey County. La Princesa Market , 7 a.m.-7 p.m....
With Measure O decided, expect new downtown Santa Cruz library in 2026
Buildings take time. Though planners did work on the downtown Santa Cruz library/housing/parking structure before the Measure O vote and continued during the campaign, the new construction probably won't open for four years. Soon, it will enter a "design" phase, followed by a 2024 groundbreaking.
constructiondive.com
3 project wins give Granite reason for thanks
Granite Construction has three more reasons to be thankful this week. The Watsonville, California-based contractor is closing in on the end of November with three recent contract wins. Award:. I-10 Rehab. Value. : $170 million. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Clients: ADOT, FHA, Pima County, Arizona. The $170 million I-10 reconstruction project...
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
pajaronian.com
Affordable housing developer celebrates Atkinson Lane groundbreaking
WATSONVILLE—About four dozen people were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking of an 80-unit affordable housing complex off Atkinson Lane on Nov. 18. In his opening remarks, MidPen Housing President and CEO Matt Franklin said that creating affordable housing communities like Pippin Orchards II is a “journey.”. “And...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Meet Kiran MacKinnon, Santa Cruz's Human Suspension Dyno
Kiran MacKinnon is a human dyno. When Santa Cruz Bicycles needs to test, experiment and validate suspension then Kiran is the one of the main people we call on to do that work. Not only is he an extremely talented bike rider and incredibly knowledgeable about suspension, but he can actually interpret and translate what he's feeling in a way that he can communicate to the rest of the engineering team. This enables them to cross-reference the data they've collected with real life, on-trail experience to build better bikes and provide the right setup for our riders.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA
Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
Morgan Hill Times
Granada Hotel expanded to five floors
The Morgan Hill City Council approved expanded plans for the Granada Hotel that include adding a fifth floor and 13 more guest rooms to the project’s original design. The new design will raise the overall height of the downtown boutique hotel project to 65 feet, and bring the total number of proposed guest rooms to 73 rooms. Developer Frank Leal told the council Nov. 16 that if promised new investment funds come through for the project, he can resume construction on the hotel—now proposed as Hotel MOHI—by next summer.
A progressive won the District 3 supervisor race after trailing for nearly two weeks. How?
Justin Cummings trailed Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson by nearly 5 percentage points after Election Day. More than a week later, he pulled ahead, giving credence to the local axiom that Santa Cruz progressives just vote later.
santacruzlocal.org
Santa Cruz food-waste bins get mixed participation
A sanitation worker collects a food-waste pail near California Avenue and Walk Circle in Santa Cruz in November. (Allison Gasparini — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> More than three months since Santa Cruz residents received small brown bins to collect food waste for weekly pickup, participation has varied widely in neighborhoods and city leaders have tried to correct some problems with the program.
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
San Jose landowners stir up Coyote Valley concerns
About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
oldmonterey.org
Winter 2022-23 Special at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa
Stay longer and unwind in the heart of Monterey’s downtown historic district at the enchanting Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa. You’ll love our hacienda-style accommodations, full-service amenities, and romantic dining at the adjacent Esteban Restaurant, featuring Chef Mario Garcia's crave-worthy modern Spanish cuisine. Now through January 31,...
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
How Cindy Chavez lost the San Jose mayor’s race
A veteran public official with a long list of endorsers and major financial backing had almost every South Bay politico betting on her securing the mayoral seat in the 10th largest U.S. city. Then, she lost. Days after the November election, it became clear Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez...
Increased shark activity warning given after whale washes up on Seaside beach
SEASIDE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- As the days pass by, the dead fin whale is attracting locals, tourists and other unexpected guests. Kids and adults alike are gathering to see the animal up close, and for kids like Liam Ruskell and Asa, it’s something new. Read more: Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach “It was The post Increased shark activity warning given after whale washes up on Seaside beach appeared first on KION546.
