Missouri State

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
Helping you plan your day ahead.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The 60s return today after a not-so-cold morning. High clouds stream in throughout the day as temperatures rise to their highest point in almost 2 weeks. Rain holds off until this evening when a few showers may start to drift. If you’re traveling west or southwest across the state, you’ll be driving into the rain. A steady, chilly rain moves in by Thanksgiving morning. Rainfall amounts over half an inch looks possible and some may see over an inch when you pair it with another round of rain coming Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s while it rains. We may get a break on Friday before that next round moves in. After the rain clears, the 60s return as next week looks dry and milder.
Tips for eagle watching during Mo. Dept. of Conservation’s Eagle Days

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is again offering Eagle Days events around the state. According to the department, some events will include live eagle programs, exhibits, activities, videos and guides with spotting scopes. Some events require registration. The locations for 2022 include:. Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge...
Arkansas bill to focus on paid maternity leave

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas General Assembly, multiple bills have already been filed tackling several subjects. On Monday, Nov. 21, District 69 Rep. Aaron Pilkington filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. According to content partner KATV, HB...
Arkansas governor declares Arkansas Turkey Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With Thanksgiving nearing, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wanted to celebrate the week by doing something special. The outgoing leader declared Sunday, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 26, as Arkansas Turkey Week. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put...
Gas prices drop ahead of holiday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. GasBuddy.com reported Monday that average gas prices in the last week fell 10.3 cents a gallon to $3.10. As of Nov. 21, prices are 19.7 cents lower than a month ago but 7.9 cents higher than...
