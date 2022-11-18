Read full article on original website
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
Helping you plan your day ahead.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The 60s return today after a not-so-cold morning. High clouds stream in throughout the day as temperatures rise to their highest point in almost 2 weeks. Rain holds off until this evening when a few showers may start to drift. If you’re traveling west or southwest across the state, you’ll be driving into the rain. A steady, chilly rain moves in by Thanksgiving morning. Rainfall amounts over half an inch looks possible and some may see over an inch when you pair it with another round of rain coming Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s while it rains. We may get a break on Friday before that next round moves in. After the rain clears, the 60s return as next week looks dry and milder.
National report on maternal and infant health gives Arkansas; Missouri poor grades
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A recent report from the March of Dimes, an organization focused on improving the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature births, and infant mortality, shows the maternal and infant health crisis is worsening for all families. Arkansas and Missouri received poor grades with above-average...
Tips for eagle watching during Mo. Dept. of Conservation’s Eagle Days
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is again offering Eagle Days events around the state. According to the department, some events will include live eagle programs, exhibits, activities, videos and guides with spotting scopes. Some events require registration. The locations for 2022 include:. Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge...
Arkansas bill to focus on paid maternity leave
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas General Assembly, multiple bills have already been filed tackling several subjects. On Monday, Nov. 21, District 69 Rep. Aaron Pilkington filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. According to content partner KATV, HB...
Arkansas governor declares Arkansas Turkey Week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With Thanksgiving nearing, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wanted to celebrate the week by doing something special. The outgoing leader declared Sunday, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 26, as Arkansas Turkey Week. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put...
‘Live and let live’: Vigils in honor of Colorado shooting victims planned for NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Communities around the nation are gathering to honor five people killed in a shooting at an LGBTQIA+ bar in Colorado, including a group in Jonesboro. “The LGBTQIA+ community is a big family,” Organizer B King said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from here or from...
Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., soldiers say they are thankful, despite away from family
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - For many, it is not new, but for some at Fort Leonard Wood, this is the first holiday away from family. Soldiers are preparing for the holidays by spending time with each other. They say you learn to make new traditions if you can’t be with the ones you love.
Gas prices drop ahead of holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas motorists have something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. GasBuddy.com reported Monday that average gas prices in the last week fell 10.3 cents a gallon to $3.10. As of Nov. 21, prices are 19.7 cents lower than a month ago but 7.9 cents higher than...
