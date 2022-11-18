Read full article on original website
Two injured in single vehicle accident in Marquette County
(Marquette County, MI) - Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident in Marquette County Monday evening. Sheriff’s Deputies say the accident happened at about 7:30pm on County Road 510 near Oakridge Drive. An SUV was traveling north on County Road 510 when it crossed the centerline and slid into the ditch. The vehicle struck a mailbox and a stand of trees before sliding back onto the road in the southbound lane. Deputies say the driver was pinned in the vehicle and reported chest pains. The driver and a passenger were treated by UP Health Systems EMS and sought their own treatment.
Big Bay man injured in two-vehicle crash
(Marquette, MI) - A Big Bay man is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Marquette County. Sheriff’s Deputies say the accident happened Friday at around 1pm on County Road 550 near Wetmore Landing. A pick-up truck driven by a 21-year old Marquette man began losing control on a slippery...
Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound traffic was slowed on US-41 just west of Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming Tuesday morning while crews diverted drivers around a trailer rollover. A TV6 reporter on scene confirmed with a responding Michigan State Police Trooper that a white pickup was towing a flatbed trailer with equipment on it when the trailer rolled over into the ditch. The trooper said the cause was not yet clear, but that roads were hazardous in that area due to slush.
At least one shot fired inside Norway bar Saturday
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is new information about an incident in Norway on Saturday, Nov. 19. On that evening around 9:30 p.m. CT, officers from the Norway Police Department were dispatched to “Mister Mom’s” bar on Main Street for an unknown man at the bar with a gun.
Big Bay man seriously injured in two vehicle crash near Wetmore Landing
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, November 18, around 1:13 P.M, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were called to a two vehicle crash on County Road 550 near Wetmore Landing. A pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Marquette man was driving northbound when he began to lose control...
Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail
A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
Surprise at the traffic stop, Escanaba officers hand out turkeys, not tickets
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When police officers prepare for their shifts, they usually don’t load up the patrol car with frozen turkeys, but Monday was different. Along with all the tools of law enforcement, Escanaba Department of Public Safety officers, added a carload of turkeys to their arsenal. Not for a big lunch, but to hand out to motorists in place of a citation. ‘Turkeys, Not Tickets’ began several years ago and according to Lt. Eric LaFave, has become a holiday tradition for Escanaba Department of Public Safety.
1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release, the West Iron County Fire Department (WICFD) Chief said his department was called to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Adams Street in Iron River at 1:51 p.m. local time on Saturday. Due to the Michigan deer season, automatic mutual aid was activated with the Caspian Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department.
Kingsford home heavily damaged in fire
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kingsford home has heavy damage after a fire Monday morning, Kingsford Public Safety says. On Monday around 5:56 a.m., Kingsford Public Safety was called to the 100 block of East Breen Ave. for smoke coming from a residence. Officers arrived at the scene and saw...
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
Missing L’Anse man found dead in Keweenaw Bay
BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – A 35-year-old L’Anse man who was reported missing on Tuesday was found dead on Thursday in Keweenaw Bay. According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office they were dispatched on Tuesday to a missing person complaint who had failed to report to work that day and was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, November 14th.
Makinen Road off M-35 closed as crews battle fully engulfed structure fire in Negaunee Township
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fully engulfed structure fire in Negaunee Township Friday evening. A TV6 reporter on scene said the majority of Makinen Road is closed while agencies work to contain the blaze. Smoke was visible in the sky and flames were visible from M-35.
Mackinac Bridge Authority names UP native as new Chief Bridge Engineer
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has named its new Chief Engineer and he’s an Upper Peninsula native. Cole Cavalieri grew up in Iron Mountain. His interest in engineering took him to downstate East Lansing to study civil engineering at Michigan State University. “I chose...
You could get married on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Being the week of Thanksgiving, Upper Michigan Today wants to recognize the importance of practicing gratitude. Dan Selling, a Manistique man with no shortage of “I love you”s shares why those three words mean so much. Taking a page from Selling’s book, UMT encourages you to tell someone you love them today and elaborate why.
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
2 NMU employees test for culinary certification
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two NMU employees took a practical exam to be a Certified Executive Chef. This is the second highest certification in the cooking world. “This certification marks a certain point in my career. If I am successful today, then that will show that I really have achieved a certain skill level in the industry,” said Alden MacDonald, NMU’s Dining Services Executive Chef.
Projects announced to redevelop buildings in Calumet, Iron Mountain
CALUMET AND IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced three projects on Monday to revitalize buildings in Calumet and Iron Mountain. In Calumet, Fire Tower Property Group, LLC will redevelop a historic two-story building located at 104 Fifth Street in...
Marquette County restaurant offering to-go Thanksgiving meal
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - You can order a Thanksgiving meal to go this weekend from a Marquette County restaurant. Jerzi’s is offering a meal for four which comes with plenty to offer. Nearly two dozen people have already ordered their meals. You can choose between a classic turkey, Cajun turkey or ham.
North Central grabs lots of honors in UPSSA Eight Player Football voting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Eight Player All-Star Teams. Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Gorzinski, North Central. Defensive Player of the Year: Dillon Raab, North Central. Division 1 Team of the Year: Munising. Division 2 Team of the Year: North Central. Coach of the...
High School Kids To Get On ‘Political Soapbox’ During Monday Event
Students from Houghton High School, Negaunee Public Schools and Marquette Senior High Schools will come together to prove that they are neither apathetic nor unengaged in the political process. The fifth annual Tom Baldini Soapbox Challenge will take place at Kaufman Auditorium, 611 North Front Street, on Monday, November 21,...
