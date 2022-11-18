Read full article on original website
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
Randolph Elementary to get a STEM center from Amazon and Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation
Amazon and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation are standing up a new STEM center at Randolph Elementary School (1306 S. Quincy Street). “The center will provide new state-of-the-art STEM equipment and furniture for students to learn and play,” a spokeswoman for the Baltimore-based Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation said. “Giving elementary and middle school kids access to STEM learning is a priority of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.”
Daily Debrief for Nov 22, 2022
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 5067 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 22, 2022. Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (Oct-Nov 2022) 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s...
Eli’s Taqueria y Restaurante looking to open soon in the former home of Nono’s Taqueria
A new taco spot is moving into the former Columbia Pike home of another recently-shuttered taco spot. Last week, ARLnow reported that the Instagram-popular Nono’s Taqueria was closed and planning to open elsewhere. Now, only days later, the space between Panda Bowl and Family Kabob House is getting a new tenant.
Encore Creativity for Older Adults offers Free Holiday Concert Series
Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, is pleased to announce its free holiday concert series that kicks off December 3rd and runs through December 17th, 2022. Encore’s local choral ensembles – Encore Chorales, Encore ROCKS and Sentimental Journey Singers – will perform crowd-pleasing holiday songs with live musical accompaniment in a variety of venues in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., New York City and its two newest locations in Wilmington, Del. and Santa Clarita, Calif. For a detailed schedule and tickets, visit Upcoming Events › Performances (encorecreativity.org/events/category/performances)
Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (Oct-Nov 2022)
This past week saw 44 homes sold in Arlington County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $165,000 while the most expensive was $1.9 million. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 15 townhouses were sold. Let’s take a look at...
Morning Notes
Former County Board Member Dies — “[Al] Eisenberg, who served a lengthy stint on the Arlington County Board, followed by a couple of years in the Clinton administration and then three two-year terms in the House of Delegates, died last week. He was 76 and had, for the past few years, been the victim of cognitive decline.” [Sun Gazette]
Bollards may be on the menu after Ireland’s Four Courts crash
The following article was supported by the ARLnow Press Club. Join today to help us do more in-depth local reporting. Storefront safety is now top-of-mind for Ireland’s Four Courts after a rideshare driver plowed into the pub and sparked a fire, seriously injuring several people. While those injured were...
Permanent Military Road roundabout still a possibility despite ‘operational confusion’
Arlington County has not ruled out the possibility of a permanent roundabout on Military Road despite the confusion a temporary version has caused for the past year. In October 2021, where there used to be a stop sign for traffic on northbound Military Road, the county added paint lines, bollards and raised temporary curbs, and partially demolished a median. The work was aimed at improving safety where Military Road intersects with Nelly Custis Drive.
JUST IN: Arlington Sheriff Beth Arthur will not seek reelection in 2023
Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur says she will not be seeking reelection next year. The first female sheriff in Arlington and in the state announced her decision in a statement released this morning. She has presided as Arlington County Sheriff for more than two decades. “It has been a privilege...
