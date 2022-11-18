‘South to America' Won the National Book Award for Nonfiction—Here Are the Past 10 Winners of the Literary Prize

Michael J. Fox was presented an honorary Oscar on Saturday, Nov. 19, for his decades of advocacy work with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles. On the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' website, the award is awarded to an “individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”

