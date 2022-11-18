‘South to America' Won the National Book Award for Nonfiction—Here Are the Past 10 Winners of the Literary Prize

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are Bill Gates' 5 New Book Recommendations for Your Holiday Reading List
This holiday season, billionaire Bill Gates is gifting you a list of five books to read while you're hopefully enjoying some much-deserved downtime. Gates, a voracious reader who reads at least 50 books each year, regularly releases lists of the best books he's read each year — alongside seasonal recommendations for holiday books and summer beach reads.
Michael J. Fox Honored by Family, Former Co-stars at Emotional Governor Awards Ceremony
Michael J. Fox was presented an honorary Oscar on Saturday, Nov. 19, for his decades of advocacy work with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles. On the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' website, the award is awarded to an “individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry.”
