UPDATE: Macon man, 55, killed in one-car wreck on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins

A 55-year-old Macon man was killed Thursday evening in a one-car wreck on the west side of Warner Robins, police there said in a statement.

The man who died, Steven Yates, was at the wheel of a 2019 Dodge Challenger headed west on Watson Boulevard when the car ran off the road and rolled over in some woods, police said.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at Watson’s intersection at U.S. 41, about a mile and a half east of Interstate 75.

Further details were not immediately available.