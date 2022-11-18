ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

UPDATE: Macon man, 55, killed in one-car wreck on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins

By Joe Kovac Jr.
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

A 55-year-old Macon man was killed Thursday evening in a one-car wreck on the west side of Warner Robins, police there said in a statement.

The man who died, Steven Yates, was at the wheel of a 2019 Dodge Challenger headed west on Watson Boulevard when the car ran off the road and rolled over in some woods, police said.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at Watson’s intersection at U.S. 41, about a mile and a half east of Interstate 75.

Further details were not immediately available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

2 shot at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Deputies want your help identifying auto theft suspects

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a group of juveniles suspected of stealing three cars in Macon. The first car, a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger, was taken at gunpoint by four male juveniles in the parking lot of Reliance Food Mart on Napier Avenue just before 9:00 Monday night.
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

20-year-old suspect arrested in Hancock County killing

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in Sparta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The shooting was reported early Saturday on College Avenue in Sparta, where Hancock County deputies found a man had been shot and was lying in the street.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads. The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East. Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery. Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]
SANDERSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving

MACON, Ga. — One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon. The dinners are free, and they're...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A suspect was arrested in death of man in Sparta

SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA)- A 20 year old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 39 year old man. Authorities say they arrested Treyvion Crayton in relation to the death of Robert May III. Officials have released about the shooting so far:. Saturday a call came in to the...
SPARTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins Police investigating fatal wreck on Watson Blvd.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck in Warner Robins is under investigation. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the wreck happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Watson Blvd. at U.S. Highway 41. Investigators say 55-year-old Steven Yates was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger on Watson Blvd....
WARNER ROBINS, GA
southgatv.com

Cordele Death Investigation

CRISP COUNTY – November 21, 2022 The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Dectrick Styles, a 27-year-old male from Cordele, Georgia, was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Crisp Regional Hospital. Crisp County E-911 sent Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies to an address in...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

CORDELE OFFICERS RESPOND TO SHOOTING

In reference to a shooting, officers from the Cordele Police Department went to the 300 block of East 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. today. One black male victim was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence when they arrived. The victim was taken by EMS to Crisp Regional Hospital after the area was secured.
CORDELE, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
9K+
Followers
139
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy