Syracuse, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Break from Winter cold coming

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum cancels duty day for fourth day in a row

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers and civilians who work at Fort Drum have been asked to stay home once again. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued another “DO NOT REPORT ORDER” for Monday, November 21. This is due to continued recovery from severe winter weather that...
FORT DRUM, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

There’s A Jeep In A Snowbank, How Did It Get There?

You sometimes see some strange things after a major snowstorm but how, exactly, did this happen?. With all of the snow that has fallen in Western New York since Thursday, November 17, 2022, it's expected for us to encounter some very weird sights. Whether it's people skiing down residential streets,...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Check out the latest power outages

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Salmon Run Mall extends hours for holiday season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Salmon Run Mall has announced an extended hours schedule for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Salmon Run Mall, joining fellow industry leaders, will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. The mall will reopen on Black Friday, November 25, at 7 a.m. with some stores opening earlier. The complete list of opening hours for Black Friday is available on the mall’s website.
WATERTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in Buffalo, marvels at thundersnow: ‘Oh yes!’

The Weather Channel star Jim Cantore is in Western New York as the region faces a huge winter storm, including thundersnow and 4-6 feet of snow. “Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant,” the meteorologist told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know.”
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagnino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning. Mayor Kim and Montagnino confirmed an off-duty Vermont deputy was involved in the shooting. The deputy has been identified as Vito Caselnova, IV.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

