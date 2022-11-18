Read full article on original website
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The massive lake-effect snows dumped more than 6 feet in western and northern New York over the weekend.
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
Jefferson County digs out after historic lake effect snowstorm
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The snow is gone, which means the work begins as Jefferson County digs out from a historic lake effect snowstorm. The storm brought over six feet of snow to places in Jefferson County in the span of 48 hours. This shocked local people. “We haven’t...
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
Rochester man killed when hit by plow in Macedon
The driver of the plow remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Fort Drum cancels duty day for fourth day in a row
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers and civilians who work at Fort Drum have been asked to stay home once again. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued another “DO NOT REPORT ORDER” for Monday, November 21. This is due to continued recovery from severe winter weather that...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way. The storm’s severity varied widely due to...
Wild Photos as New York Snowfall Tops 6 Feet Amid 'Zero Visibility' Storm
Buffalo broke its record for the most snow in a single day with 16.1 inches falling on Saturday.
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents died while removing snow during a major storm. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple counties as the National Weather Service warns that road conditions are dangerous.
There’s A Jeep In A Snowbank, How Did It Get There?
You sometimes see some strange things after a major snowstorm but how, exactly, did this happen?. With all of the snow that has fallen in Western New York since Thursday, November 17, 2022, it's expected for us to encounter some very weird sights. Whether it's people skiing down residential streets,...
Upstate NY blasted with feet of snow, emergency declared in 11 counties
It only took a few hours, but parts of Upstate New York are under feet of snow. A strong southwest wind off Lake Erie pushed moisture onshore late Thursday into Friday, blanketing a narrow swath south of Buffalo with up to 2 feet of snow by Friday morning. The band...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
New York drivers cancelling trips due to gas prices, per report
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The rising gas prices appear to be infringing on some New York drivers’ holiday plans, according to a report. Per Quote Wizard, nearly 37% of New York drivers have canceled a trip in the last week due to high gas prices. Other key findings...
Check out the latest power outages
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
Salmon Run Mall extends hours for holiday season
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Salmon Run Mall has announced an extended hours schedule for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Salmon Run Mall, joining fellow industry leaders, will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. The mall will reopen on Black Friday, November 25, at 7 a.m. with some stores opening earlier. The complete list of opening hours for Black Friday is available on the mall’s website.
The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in Buffalo, marvels at thundersnow: ‘Oh yes!’
The Weather Channel star Jim Cantore is in Western New York as the region faces a huge winter storm, including thundersnow and 4-6 feet of snow. “Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant,” the meteorologist told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know.”
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagnino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning. Mayor Kim and Montagnino confirmed an off-duty Vermont deputy was involved in the shooting. The deputy has been identified as Vito Caselnova, IV.
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
