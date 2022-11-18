ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Police: Greensburg woman tried to kill 8-year-old girl with fentanyl

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466jgG_0jFi3Cgt00
Westmoreland County Prison

A Greensburg woman is being held without bail after police said she gave an 8-year-old girl the powerful opioid fentanyl in an effort to cause her death, according to court papers.

Authorities said they found Skye C. Naggy, 29, and the girl Oct. 25 in a wooded area near Loyalhanna Lake with a Bible. Naggy was charged with numerous offenses Thursday, including attempted homicide, attempted aiding suicide, child endangerment, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Family members told Greensburg police Oct. 25 that Naggy had been seeking out fentanyl because she claimed she was told by God that she and the girl would die soon, according to court papers. Naggy was involuntarily committed that day about noon but was released within two hours because mental health workers felt the measure was punitive after interviewing her, according to police.

A relative obtained emergency custody of the child the same day but was unable to find her and sought help from police. Investigators said Naggy picked the girl up at a Stone Street home and left about 30 minutes before their arrival.

Authorities tracked Naggy through cellphone towers and were led about 4:30 p.m. to the Loyalhanna Lake area, where her vehicle was found, according to court papers. The child had fentanyl and opiates in her system. She was taken to a hospital. No other information about her condition was available.

Police said numerous letters written by Naggy showed she was planning for both she and the girl to die, offering family members items of theirs to take afterward. In a letter addressed to the girl, Naggy encourages her to drink apple juice and “come to heaven” with her and God, according to court papers.

Naggy also is accused of making sexually explicit videos of the girl.

She again was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility on Oct. 25, police said. Naggy was being held Friday at Westmoreland County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1. A representative of the public defender’s office declined to comment.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident

No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg police looking for missing man Mannar Kadhim

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg police are looking for a missing man.Mannar Kadhim, 41, lives in Wilkinsburg and frequents Homewood, police said. He was last seen in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 11.Police describe him as 6-foot tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, a zip-up sweatshirt, a blue winter hat and tan boots. Police say he is considered missing and endangered. Anyone with information can call 911.
WILKINSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Vandergrift man charged with witness intimidation

Allegheny Valley Regional Police charged a man with intimidating a witness after an East Deer woman reported he threatened to beat her and her husband because they alerted police that he tried to steal items from their rental property. Christopher Thomas Beckett, 42, of the 900 block of Hancock Avenue...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
wtae.com

Jefferson Hills SWAT situation ends in arrest for robbery suspect

CLAIRTON, Pa. — An hours-long SWAT situation at a Jefferson Hills motel ended in an arrest Friday. Thomas Terrill Spell, 42, is being held on theft charges after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Washington County. Watch the video above to see footage from the police scene. According to...
CLAIRTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy