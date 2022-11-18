ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley Co. Health Department encouraging vaccines as 2022 flu, COVID-19 season begins

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Flu season typically begins in October and lasts through March, but it started earlier this year than in the past 13 years, according to the Riley County Health Department. Director and Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs and Clinic Supervisor Dr. Jacob Clarke stopped by 27 News Friday morning to give us the latest.

RCHD said local medical providers are seeing increased cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Gibbs and Dr. Clarke reminded viewers the health department offers vaccines, including flu and COVID-19, as well as boosters. Walk-ins are welcome.

As we head into the holidays, they recommend people get vaccinated, cover their cough, wash their hands, try to get restful sleep, eat healthily, and exercise. If you are sick, it’s recommended you stay home unless you have life-threatening symptoms.

RCHD said it’s not expecting hospitals to be overwhelmed, but the community can help by practicing healthy habits and getting vaccinated.

