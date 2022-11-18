Read full article on original website
Audi Gives Behind The Scenes Look At The Insane S1 Hoonitron
Audi unleashed the wonderfully insane S1 Hoonitron last December with Ken Block behind the wheel. Block, who left Ford for Audi over a year ago, drove the S1 Hoonitron EV for his latest gymkhana video, which, to date, has been viewed more than 4.5 million times in just three weeks.
Delayed: VW's Top Secret Tesla-Fighting Trinity EV Project
Volkswagen Group's top secret Project Trinity, an advanced EV flagship with equally impressive autonomous driving technologies, will reportedly not debut in 2026 as originally planned. The news comes from German language publication Manager Magazin via Reuters. Newly installed VW Group CEO Oliver Blume decided to delay the project because the new software will not be ready for the original launch date.
Engadget
Genesis unveils a sleek X Convertible concept EV
Genesis has unveiled the X Convertible concept, showing off its design chops with an EV that builds on the previous Genesis X and X Speedium Coupe vehicles. It shares the architecture and electric powertrain with those cars, but uses a folding hardtop roof and is meant to evoke "design purity" and uses what Genesis calls an "anti-wedge parabolic" design.
Autoweek.com
Porsche’s Macan EV Will Debut a New Platform with a Ton of Power
The upcoming Premium Platform Electric can support 603 hp and 707 lb-ft of torque at launch, which could make for a wildly powerful Macan model. Porsche's new battery-electric platform will be modular and will support rear- and all-wheel-drive systems. Porsche’s Premium Platform Electric architecture could expand throughout the brand’s product...
Attractive New Cadillac GT4 SUV Revealed In Leaked Images
Images of the new Cadillac GT4 have leaked via China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, giving us a first glance at this rather attractive crossover. Positioned between the XT4 and XT5 models, the newcomer has a far sleeker roofline than the aforementioned models. According to Car News China, two...
Top Speed
Teaser Previews The First Scout EV Off-Roaders Powered By Volkswagen
Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
You Won't Believe What One Mercedes Dealer Is Charging For An AMG GT Black Series
A Mercedes dealership in New York is charging nearly $700,000 for a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, representing a "market adjustment" (markup) of $336,840. Sure, this is one of the greatest creations ever to leave Affalterbach. Just 1,700 examples were produced with an eye-watering base price of $325,000, which is a small price to pay for a highly collectible supercar. But would collectors be prepared to pay more than double the original MSRP?
Listen To Hoonigan's 700-HP IndyTruck Finally Fire Up
If you're into all things Hoonigan, you will have undoubtedly come across its latest video series, documenting a crazy Honda Ridgeline build. The latest installment finally sees the incredible IndyCar engine fire up. While the build has come far, there's still plenty of work to be done. The last video...
Thousands Of Tesla Owners Are Having Their Cars Fixed At GM Dealers
It's no secret that Tesla has improvements to make to its service departments, especially when it comes to long waiting times. One unexpected silver lining of this situation has found its way to General Motors. At its investor day in New York City this week, GM said that fixing Teslas has become a growing business. In fact, since last year, GM dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla models.
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Leaked Inside And Out
The W214-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been leaked ahead of its reveal. Images shared by CocheSpias give us our best look yet at the front end and the interior. It seems the latest E-Class will retain the traditional grille with the Three-pointed star perched atop the hood but based on spy shots, we know a larger, centrally-positioned star will also be made available.
Top Speed
Beating Tesla To The Full-Size E-SUV Race
While the electric car is nothing new, it’s only in our time that most of its inherent drawbacks have been properly addressed. Tesla is still a formidable player in the segment as the brand practically got the ball rolling, but it’s still lacking a proper full-size SUV. The Model X has a third-row seat but they are cramped. Models like the Rivian R1S boast ample space and room for seven passengers. Lucid’s Gravity will join the fray as one of the very few full-size three-row SUVs, in the EV segment. According to Lucid Motors' website, the Gravity SUV will “make contact” in 2023 and production will start in 2024.
American Brands Rank As Least Reliable While Asian Brands Excel
Consumer Reports has published its annual reliability findings for brands, and American automakers have found themselves at the bottom. Predictably, Japanese brands sit at the top, with a few exceptions. Of the American brands, Lincoln rates as the most reliable despite some recalls, and Jeep the least. However, even Lincoln...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Pilot's New Looks Come with a New Price over $40,000
The 2023 Honda Pilot is all new for its fourth generation, bringing a 285-hp 3.5-liter V-6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Styling has been updated inside and out, modernizing the cabin while also giving the overall shape of the car a more muscular look. Honda announced pricing for the 2023...
Liberty Walk Introduces $20K Widebody Kit For C8 Corvette
Liberty Walk, a tuning company famous for its ultra-wide body kits, tends to specialize in Japanese cars. Still, this year it decided to enter a C8 as one of its SEMA competitors, and it ended up stealing the show. While this particular car is a one-off, you can get a similar kit called the LB-Silhouette.
Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America?
Here's a look at whether or not Fiat is only automotive brand without any plans to sell hybrid or electric vehicles in the U.S. in the near future. The post Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mini Aceman EV Spied With BMW Parts And Fake Lights
Earlier in October, we spied the new Mini Aceman EV. With the next Mini Cooper lineup in the works, the brand's electrification strategy is taking shape. Now, we have a look at the Aceman on the road and some close-ups of the car's new lights. Mini has shown us some...
321,000 Tesla Model 3 And Model Y EVs Recalled For Busted Tail Lights
Tesla will release yet another over-the-air (OTA) update to fix a whopping 321,628 affected Tesla Model 3 and Model Y EVs. This time, the Tesla recall centers around each vehicle's taillights. Notably, Tesla has recently updated the taillights on Model Y and Model 3 vehicles built after October 24, 2022,...
Tech Genius Behind Volvo EX90 LiDAR Says Tesla FSD Is Not Credible
Luminar CEO Austin Russell has taken aim at Tesla in an interview with Top Gear, saying that the company "has no clear or even remotely credible path" to true full self-driving. Luminar is a company specializing in autonomous driving technology. The firm supplies the LiDAR sensor that sits on the roof of the recently revealed Volvo EX90, as just one part of that vehicle's safety systems. Radar and camera systems are also featured here.
Mercedes-Benz EQS Requires A $1,200 Subscription To Unlock Its Full Power Output
The Mercedes-Benz EQS and the rest of the EQ lineup are the latest vehicles to follow the subscription model, charging owners $1,200 a year for an Acceleration Increase subscription. In recent months, BMW has faced massive amounts of backlash for its subscription models, currently being tested in South Korea. For...
Guide To The Best Toyota Prius Models And Years
Love it or hate it, you can't deny the importance of the Toyota Prius. It started as an experiment and changed the face of the automotive landscape. Without the Prius, the electric car wouldn't be on the rise, and many of us would be hurting even more from the high price of gas. The Prius is why almost every major manufacturer has electrified models, and hybrid cars will be the best-selling cars for the foreseeable future. Hell, you can thank the Prius for the Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini's upcoming Aventador replacement.
CarBuzz.com
