Cherryfield, ME

NECN

‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation

Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
ADDISON, ME
Q106.5

Police Find Several ‘Destructive Devices’ in a Maine House Search

Investigators working to solve a Cherryfield homicide have now discovered what they're calling 'destructive devices' in Addison. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police searched a house at 65 East Side Road in Addison at approximately 10:00 Saturday morning. The search was related to an investigation into a home invasion and homicide that happened Thursday night in Cherryfield. Officials have not revealed what led them to the Addison residence.
ADDISON, ME
92 Moose

Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
SULLIVAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine State Police investigating home invasion and homicide

CHERRYFIELD — “Law enforcement is asking for assistance in shutting down the road.”. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to 62 Tenan Lane in Cherryfield Thursday night after reports of a home invasion. According to Maine Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss, deputies arrived to the scene where...
CHERRYFIELD, ME
WDEA AM 1370

One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion

Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
CHERRYFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield

CHERRYFIELD– Maine State Police are investigating a home invasion and homicide in Washington County. A little before 9:30 last night Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield for reports of a home invasion. When deputies arrived they found a woman with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Corrinna man sentenced for infant’s drug overdose

BANGOR — Monday 26-year-old Zachary Borg was sentenced to six years in prison with all but two years suspended for the overdose of his 11-month-old daughter, Isabella back in July after he left drugs throughout their home. “He’s a kid who ended up with a bad addiction,” said Raylynn...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Police investigate crash leaving pedestrian with serious injuries

NEWBURGH — According to the Penobscot Regional Communications Center a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian Saturday around 1:30 p.m. on 2072 Carmel Road North in Newburgh. Police reported a 56 year-old female was transported to Northern Light Hospital in Bangor with serious injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal...
NEWBURGH, ME
wabi.tv

Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter

BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Former Newport lawyer sentenced for stealing money from former client

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Newport lawyer will spend two years behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars from a former client. Dale Thistle, 75, learned his sentence in a Bangor courtroom Friday afternoon. Thistle was found guilty of theft by misappropriation back in July. He pocketed about $290,000...
NEWPORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Gas leak shuts down local road in Bangor

BANGOR–A gas leak in Bangor shut down Naylor Street Monday morning. Crews responded to the area after reports of an odor of gas. Bangor Natural Gas shut down Naylor Street for a couple hours while crews tracked down and secured a leak in the roadway on Monday. Some local...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME
foxbangor.com

Three arrested in Greenbush

GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
GREENBUSH, ME
mainepublic.org

UMaine unveils first 3D-printed home in a bid to mass-produce affordable housing

Researchers at the University of Maine on Monday unveiled what they say is a promising, climate-friendly response to the nation's affordable housing crisis: the world's first, bio-based 3D printed home. University, state and federal officials joined Maine Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to...
MAINE STATE

