‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation
Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
Investigators working to solve a Cherryfield homicide have now discovered what they're calling 'destructive devices' in Addison. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police searched a house at 65 East Side Road in Addison at approximately 10:00 Saturday morning. The search was related to an investigation into a home invasion and homicide that happened Thursday night in Cherryfield. Officials have not revealed what led them to the Addison residence.
Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
989wclz.com
Police said destructive devices were found while investigating a homicide in Washington County. Two people were injured and another was found dead after police responded to a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield last Thursday. The man who died was identified 36-year-old Matthew Adams of Whitneyville. Police were searching...
foxbangor.com
CHERRYFIELD — “Law enforcement is asking for assistance in shutting down the road.”. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to 62 Tenan Lane in Cherryfield Thursday night after reports of a home invasion. According to Maine Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss, deputies arrived to the scene where...
One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion
Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
foxbangor.com
CHERRYFIELD– Maine State Police are investigating a home invasion and homicide in Washington County. A little before 9:30 last night Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield for reports of a home invasion. When deputies arrived they found a woman with...
foxbangor.com
Corrinna man sentenced for infant’s drug overdose
BANGOR — Monday 26-year-old Zachary Borg was sentenced to six years in prison with all but two years suspended for the overdose of his 11-month-old daughter, Isabella back in July after he left drugs throughout their home. “He’s a kid who ended up with a bad addiction,” said Raylynn...
foxbangor.com
Police investigate crash leaving pedestrian with serious injuries
NEWBURGH — According to the Penobscot Regional Communications Center a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian Saturday around 1:30 p.m. on 2072 Carmel Road North in Newburgh. Police reported a 56 year-old female was transported to Northern Light Hospital in Bangor with serious injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal...
A 56-year-old pedestrian hit by a car, sent to hospital with serious injuries Saturday
NEWBURGH, Maine — A 56-year-old pedestrian was sent to the hospital after she was hit by a car on Carmel Road North in Newburgh. A release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said the woman was hit by a car around 1:30p.m. Saturday and was sent to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
wabi.tv
Former Newport lawyer sentenced for stealing money from former client
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Newport lawyer will spend two years behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars from a former client. Dale Thistle, 75, learned his sentence in a Bangor courtroom Friday afternoon. Thistle was found guilty of theft by misappropriation back in July. He pocketed about $290,000...
foxbangor.com
Gas leak shuts down local road in Bangor
BANGOR–A gas leak in Bangor shut down Naylor Street Monday morning. Crews responded to the area after reports of an odor of gas. Bangor Natural Gas shut down Naylor Street for a couple hours while crews tracked down and secured a leak in the roadway on Monday. Some local...
Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
Minor Earthquake in Washington County Sunday Morning
Washington County hasn't experienced an earthquake since September. That changed Sunday morning, November 20th when an earthquake measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale was recorded 1 mile west of Steuben. The earthquake was recorded at 5:25 a.m. Did you feel it? If so, please share your observations with the USGS.
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
mainepublic.org
UMaine unveils first 3D-printed home in a bid to mass-produce affordable housing
Researchers at the University of Maine on Monday unveiled what they say is a promising, climate-friendly response to the nation's affordable housing crisis: the world's first, bio-based 3D printed home. University, state and federal officials joined Maine Gov. Janet Mills and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to...
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
