WESTLAND, Mich. – A ninth-grade student is facing a criminal charge after making a social media threat that canceled classes at a high school in Westland, officials said. A threat targeting John Glenn High School was posted on social media Sunday (Nov. 20) and investigated by Westland police and officials with Wayne-Westland Community Schools. As a precaution, the school was closed Monday and classes were transitioned to virtual on Tuesday.

WESTLAND, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO