Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Related
Re-released documentary explores unsung Texas musician, plus more San Antonio stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of. What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? This film will tell you.2. New marketplace development set to transform historic downtown New Braunfels site. The new Co-Op Marketplace is coming to historic downtown New Braunfels in 2024 from a group of entrepreneurs who promise to keep it local.3. San Antonio airport lands new Tex-Mex restaurant from celebrated chef. Chef Johnny Hernandez (La Gloria, El Machito, and The Frutería) opened a new restaurant at the San Antonio International Airport this week.4. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. The rich culture of Alamo City is on magnificent display, and you don’t want to miss out. 5. Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival 2.0 tour coming to San Antonio. Pink will play at the Alamodome in San Antonio on September 25, 2023.
7 spectacular San Antonio spots to enjoy dinner and the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade
The 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade and River Lighting Ceremony is back, y'all — why not make it a full night out with dinner and drinks? We've rounded up the best spots to sip and dine while watching the colorful display. Check out these seven local riverside hotels and restaurants.Biga on the BanksHead chef and James Beard award nominee Bruce Auden has curated a sumptuous three-course prix-fixe menu for guests, with options like pozole verde de pollo, beef ribeye, and more. Call Biga at 210-225-0722 for reservations or visit biga.com.Hotel ContessaCheck out a parade pre-party at the Hotel Contessa,...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
The rich culture of Alamo City is on magnificent display, and you don’t want to miss out. Spark your creativity and sense of wonder at the return of the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, or get a glimpse into the artistic traditions of Native American communities at the Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, November 17Copa presents 17th Annual Barbecue & Beaujolais PartySavor the release of this year’s most anticipated Beaujolais Nouveau wines at Copa Wine Bar & Tasting Room....
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into San Antonio with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. San Antonians are the lucky ones on January 26, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to the Tobin Center. The “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it. Apart from the two-night...
H-E-B unveils new line of merchandise for super fans, available exclusively at this store
Sometimes when H-E-B does something awesome, we just want to wear it on a shirt. Making fresh pizza, tamales, and sushi in stores? Partnering with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation? People who get that feeling can now act on it with a pilgrimage to the grocery chain's Kerrville store.This small city, the birthplace of H-E-B, was chosen to launch the company's new line of H-E-B-branded merchandise, in celebration of its 117th anniversary. The merch will roll out to other Texas stores in 2023, but for now, there’s only one place to get sneakers that say, “Follow me to H-E-B.”The...
Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival 2.0 tour coming to San Antonio
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival 2.0 tour 2023 to San Antonio on Friday, September 25, 2023.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in San Antonio, Pink will also play in Houston on September 27 and Arlington on September 29. All Texas dates — at which she'll be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp — are post-summer, but who's counting?This will be...
San Antonio's Mission Marquee Plaza transforms into festive holiday market this weekend
Thanksgiving may still be ahead of us, but it's not too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping list — especially if you're looking to shop local. Thankfully, the City of San Antonio’s World Heritage Office is set to host its sixth annual Holiday Market this Saturday, November 19 from 9 am to 2 pm, part of the 2022 Mission Marquee Plaza’s programming season.“The Mission Marquee Holiday Market, much like the Outdoor Family Film and Cultural programs, is a wonderful community event,” said Colleen Swain, director of the World Heritage Office. “The holiday market is part of...
San Antonio children's theater adapts timeless children's book for the holidays
Of the many stories that reside in our memories long after they’re told, few if any match the mysterious longevity of The Velveteen Rabbit. The story by Margery Williams has been lauded and adapted in too many places to keep track, but perhaps because of its length or wistful undertone, hasn’t formed a new life through constant references like many other books and fairytales.This is The Velveteen Rabbit’s superpower; the story remains mostly untouched, leaving room for earnest retellings. When San Antonio’s Magik Theatre picks the story up from November 19 to December 24, it will be many young readers’...
San Antonio market continues to see prices going up and sales going down
The San Antonio housing market continues to see prices climb and sales decline, says the San Antonio Board of Realtors. SABOR's latest monthly report, released November 18, shows October was the seventh straight month for the trend. San Antonio's average and median home prices climbed 8 percent year-over-year in October, to $382,518 and $323,190, respectively, while sales dropped a significant 19 percent from October 2021. Those prices, however, are down from September 2022, when the average home price clocked in at $389,752 and the median price was $337,500.“[In October,] homes spent an average of 44 days on the market and...
San Antonio airport lands new Tex-Mex restaurant from celebrated chef
No news is good news, but some news is Super Bien, which is also the name of a new concept from chef Johnny Hernandez, opening at the San Antonio International Airport (SAT) on Tuesday, November 15. A partnership with global restaurateur HMSHost, the new outpost is the third SAT restaurant from Hernandez, who has been feeding hungry airport passengers at La Gloria and The Frutería since 2013. The spot is a welcome addition to the busy terminal and will feature Tex-Mex favorites from the chef's San Antonio childhood, such as his signature crispy taco bowls, breakfast tacos, and coffee from Vera Cruz, Mexico. Mexican beers, margaritas, and aguas frescas will be on hand to quench that travel thirst.Local artist Claudio Aguillon will adorn the restaurant with a colorful mural celebrating Día de los Muertos, which Aguillon will paint during the restaurant's grand opening celebration.The celebration kicks off at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 15, with a piñata breaking and food and beverage samples from the airport's newest restaurant.Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., director of airports at San Antonio Airport System, will attend the event, along with Derryl Benton, executive vice president at HMSHost, and chef Hernandez.
Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of
What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
San Antonio shines among the top real estate markets to watch in 2023
As we head into 2023, real estate investors and developers should have their sites set on San Antonio.The Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, released October 27, names San Antonio among the top 15 U.S. markets to watch in 2023. The report, a joint project between ULI and PricewaterhouseCoopers, "provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the United States and Canada."It is based on surveys and interviews with real estate industry professionals.After an in-depth analysis, the...
The holidays splash into Sea World San Antonio with parades, parties, puppets, and more
In Texas, we like to claim that everything is bigger here. We also like to compete for biggest of the big, which rings true for Sea World's self-ascribed "biggest Christmas event in Texas," kicking off this week.Starting Thursday, November 10, the marine life park transforms into a holiday wonderland for 42 full days of sparkling lights, holiday festivities, and, of course, tasty seasonal treats. This year also marks the premiere of a new live-action musical, O Wondrous Night, as well as a new Christmas party zone, Snowman Jam. In the former, the Nativity story comes to life through the eyes...
6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Fusion sushi spot rolls out new location
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsJapanese fusion spot Yellowfish Sushi rolled out a new location at 7222 Blanco Rd on November 1. The locally owned concept previously branched out with a second location at The Rim before shuttering that outpost in August. The new addition to the family serves a similar menu to the Wurzbach Road original, melding Tex-Mex flair with traditional Japanese preparations.Chicken chain The Cookhouse is nesting in its...
San Antonio's Welcome Walk & Festival returns to celebrate immigrant and refugee families
Returning for the second year, a special event this weekend will celebrate the journey and cultural heritage of immigrants and refugees who have made their home in the San Antonio area. Hosted by the City of San Antonio and local nonprofit Culturingua, the Welcome Walk & Festival takes place at the Rosemont at Denman Estate Park from 10 am to 2pm on Saturday, November 12.On its website, Culturingua shares its mission to "cultivate, promote, and preserve Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian (MENASA) cultural, linguistic, and artistic heritage to invest in human, community, and economic development." Since 2018, the...
Big Bend named 2023 must-see destination, plus more popular San Antonio stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The vast natural wonder out in far west Texas landed on National Geographic's list of the top 25 global destinations for 2023.2. San Antonio museum displays Broadway's 'Wicked' best costumes in new exhibition. The McNay Art Museum's newest exhibit displays costume mastermind Susan Hilferty's beautiful Broadway creations.3. San Antonio cozies up as No. 5 best winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers. Texas claimed three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," and San Antonio landed at No. 5.4. San Antonio chef invites locals to explore Europe on guided culinary adventures in 2023. If you've been binging From Scratch lately, these trips are for you.5. Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to 2 Texas cities. San Antonio Swifties who are willing to travel should keep their eye on November 18, when tickets for her Arlington and Houston shows go on sale.
Beat the crowds for a weekday jaunt through Wurstfest
San Antonians could stop by their favorite after-work haunts for happy hour this week, but New Braunfels, a relatively short drive away, can offer a lot more.Wurstfest is in full swing again, coming out of its first weekend of 2022 festivities. This year’s fest runs from November 4-13, spreading that massive population influx across two weekends, and shorter days in between. Sweetening the pot, admission is free from Monday to Thursday.Realistically, although the German food is at least half the draw, Wurstfest could be called Bierfest with the sheer volume of beers it serves. And they’re not expecting too many...
San Antonio's Steve McHugh hosts collaborative dinner with Michelin-starred guest chef
If there's anything San Antonio chef Steve McHugh is known for besides his award-winning local restaurants, it's bringing people together. McHugh regularly collaborates with well-known chefs from around the state, country, and the world for exclusive, unique, and (of course) deliciously unforgettable experiences. San Antonians won't want to miss his next event on November 9. Starting at 7 pm , McHugh will host a one-night-only, five-course meal in collaboration with guest chef Periko Ortega. Ortega's award-winning restaurant ReComiendo is considered one of the top 10 restaurants in Spain. According to a release, Ortega's Michelin star came from his time as head pastry chef at Café Paris in Malaga, Spain, and ReComiendo is his "gastronomic temple."McHugh's travels through Spain have provided endless inspiration for both his San Antonio restaurants and his forthcoming Austin concept, Luminaire. The collaborative dinner will showcase the two chef's cooking styles and the distinct, but complementary, flavors of Spain and Texas. With Spanish cheeses, olive oils, and curated wine pairings, the mouthwatering menu features South Texas quail sausage, wild boar shoulder, masa tres leches, and more. The event will take place at Cured in the Pearl, and tickets are available via OpenTable.
Texas' largest Christmas showcase decks the halls of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to compost those pumpkins and set up the Christmas tree (right?!). You may still be chomping on leftover candy, but the holiday season is here, and Mariah Carey is defrosting as we speak. To help you get in the festive spirit, the 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase has announced that it will take place in just a matter of weeks: on November 19 and 20.Setting up in the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, the Christmas showcase connects holiday shoppers with over 300 holiday exhibitors, including craft shops, eateries, small businesses, decoration experts,...
Healthy grocery chain sprouts new location for San Antonio's Far West Side
The weekend of November 11-13 will be a special time for San Antonio fans of Sprouts Farmers Market. The Phoenix-based grocery chain focused on natural and organic foods will open a third San Antonio store at 7 am on November 11 at 9702 Texas Highway 151 on the city’s Far West Side.San Antonio District 4 City Councilwoman Adriana Rocha-Garcia will kick off grand opening festivities with a 6:45 am ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a news release. Grand opening activities will include live music, children’s games, and chances to win prizes throughout the weekend.On November 11, store visitors may get samples...
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0