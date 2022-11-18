ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Montana Health and Safety Training has new home in Bigfork

By Kiana Wilson
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKYgR_0jFi2EQ800

BIGFORK - You never know when you may need first aid or CPR training — maybe even for your dog.

Montana Health and Safety Training has been a mobile training class for workplace and community training for the last three years, but on Thursday, they opened a permanent location in Bigfork.

They provide many different training courses and also have specialized K9 CPR and safety classes. Training classes will still be available throughout the state via the mobile training units and different classes will be offered at the new location throughout the month.

“Last year I became an ambassador for Stop the Bleed. And that was one of the programs that I felt was so important to have here and for people to learn just basic skills that they can hopefully use in the event that they ever came across a bleeding emergency. And that was the first class that I really started pushing here in Bigfork. It was important to me to get that out to people who are here and cutting firewood hunting, doing other outdoor activities where they could possibly be injured,” said Montana Health and Safety Training executive director Racheal Vargas.

For more information and a class schedule, you can visit https://montanak9safety.com/ or montanahealthandsafety.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realnewsmontana.com

He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana

He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Multiple power outages north of Browning

MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness announced that power is out everywhere north of Browning all the way to Babb and Saint Mary. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness put out the following:
BROWNING, MT
Whitefish Pilot

The end of an era on Big Mountain Rd.

As I’m riding my bicycle down Big Mountain Road this summer, dodging developer vehicles and construction debris left by the endless stream of trucks making their way from one development to the next, when I reach the bottom of the mountain I can’t help but wonder… as we clearly exit out of the humble past of our sleepy ski town roots and into an urbanized playground for the ultra-rich, how did it get so different this time around? Is it that those moving in have a completely different objective than those who originally came here?
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAVALLI, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy