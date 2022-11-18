Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing.

Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500.

That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the drawing.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18.

On that date, someone could take home an advertised annuity of $238,000,000 or a cash value of $119,100,000.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation provided a breakdown of the available overall prizes via the Mega Millions Prize Chart.

Popingo’s #2 is located at 3839 S. Burnside Ave.