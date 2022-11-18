Read full article on original website
Jimmie Women Take Down CUNE, Improve to 4-0 in GPAC
SEWARD, NE. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team led for 38 of 40 minutes on Tuesday evening in Nebraska as the Jimmies beat Concordia 66-49 on the road. Jamestown took a 5-4 lead and never looked back as the Jimmies led wire-to-wire in the win...
No. 5 Jimmies Crush Concordia, End CUNE 23-Game Home Win Streak
SEWARD, NE. (NewsDakota.com) – The #5 ranked University of Jamestown men’s basketball flexed its muscle in the second half on the road in Nebraska as the Jimmies rolled to a 90-59 win over #23 Concordia. In a physical game on both sides of the ball, Jamestown took a...
#5 Jimmie Back in Win Column with 32-Point Win at Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– Reid Gastner (SO/Lake City, MN) and Mason Walters (SR/Jamestown, ND) both recorded double-doubles and the fifth-ranked University of Jamestown men’s basketball team shot 56 percent from the floor in a 104-72 win over Midland University Saturday evening. Jamestown improves to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in...
Newman, Hakanson Named All-State for Blue Jay Volleyball
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Seniors Bernadette Newman and Haylie Hakanson earned All-State recognition for the Jamestown High School volleyball team the North Dakota High School Coaches Association announced on Monday. Newman was selected to the first team after leading Jamestown in kills during the regular and postseason. Newman had...
Jimmies Pull Away in Second Half to Win at Midland
FREMONT, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team outscored Midland University 41-26 in the second half to come away with a 75-61 win Saturday evening at Wikert Event Center. Jamestown (5-1, 3-0 GPAC) won its third straight game and will play at Concordia (Neb.) Tuesday. Midland...
Hi-Liner, Blue Jays Wrestling Picked Tops in EDC by Publication
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A popular high school wrestling publication has picked the Hi-Liners and Blue Jays tops in their respective conferences for 2022-23. Dakota Grappler predicts Valley City as the top team in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) and Jamestown as the top team in the Western Dakota Association, as well as the top team statewide in individual wrestling.
Aspyn Peterson, Makenna Nold Named All-Tournament Team
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Senior Aspyn Peterson and junior Makenna Nold were named to the Class A All-Tournament Team at the conclusion of the 2022 state tournament. Peterson finished with the fourth most digs in Class A during the state tournament with 66 while also serving for seven aces. Nold’s 66 assists were most of the Blue Jay roster and her 34 kills were second to only Bernadette Newman.
Jimmie Athletes Promote The Arts Center
JAMESTOWN,N.D. (NewsDakota.Com) – University of Jamestown basketball standouts, Mason Walters and Hannah DeMars, dropped in and experienced some of the activities at The Arts Center for themselves—including pottery. They could not believe that a town the size of Jamestown has a facility like The Arts Center and all...
#7 Jimmies pick up pair of Eastern road wins against top-25 teams
NEWARK, Del. (jimmiepride.com)– The seventh-ranked University of Jamestown men’s hockey team won both games of its east coast road trip, defeating No. 22 Stony Brook (N.Y.) University 3-1 Friday and No. 25 University of Delaware 6-0 on Saturday. FRIDAY. Carter Johnson (SR/Meeteetse, Wyo.) gave the Jimmies a 1-0...
Barnes County Wildlife 38th Annual Buck Show Results
Submitted by Trevar Hanson (NewsDakota.com) The 38th Annual Buck Show was put on last night by the Barnes County Wildlife Club at the Eagles in Valley City. There were 30 deer brought in to be shown off. There were 9 junior deer, 15 senior deer, and 6 non eligible deer. There was some tough hunting with the early snow, but we had a great showing of what our members and county residents harvested this year during deer season. I want to thank all of the volunteers that help with the buck show. This wouldn’t happen without them. We have about 20 volunteers who do everything from check in to scoring the deer to working a computer and printing the scoresheets. I would also like to thank the hunters out there for bringing their deer in whether they scored well or not is not the point of our show we are wanting people just to bring in what they had fun hunting in the field.
Angeline Brock
Angeline Brock, age 95, formerly from Valley City, ND, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at CHI, Dickinson, ND. A funeral will be held at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND on November 23rd at 10:30 am. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 22nd from 5pm – 7pm and one hour before the service all at the funeral home. Interment will be in the spring at Memory Gardens, Valley City, ND. An online guest book and live stream of her service will be available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Jamie Dickerman Named News/Ag Director for I3G Media
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.Com) – I3G Media announces the promotion of Jamie Dickerman to News/Ag Director. Jamie will add to his impressive list of talents by providing local news updates for the Jamestown and Carrington broadcast areas as well as regional news, and Ag Central ag updates. He will also produce the popular “Let’s Talk about It” program. He will also continue to be the morning host on Big Dog Country 95.5 FM.
Walter A. Fadness
Walter A. Fadness, 85, Valley City, ND passed away at the ND Veterans Home in Lisbon, ND on November 20, 2022. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City. Burial will be in the spring at Memory Gardens Cemetery. The service will be live streamed, then archived, on a link provided along with his obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com. An online guestbook is available there as well.
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Small Business Saturday is being celebrated this Saturday, November 26th. The forecast is for a 30 degree day so get out and enjoy some shopping, food and visiting. Our City Electrical Department has been hanging Christmas Lighting in Veterans’ Park and will be “flipping...
JRMC U – Care For Joint and Arthritis Pain
JAMESTOWN,N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – “Oh my aching…” you fill in the blank. We all know aches and pains are part of life. We all deal with some kind of ache or pain at some point in our lives. But, for some of us, that pain can get in the way of work, family, and other things that you love.
Barnes County Veteran Service Office To Relocate
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Effective Friday, November 25th, the Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be relocating from the Barnes County Courthouse to 575 10th Street SW, Suite #7, in Valley City, ND. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department.
Jamestown Contemplating Slight Increase In Utility Fees
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – If you are a Jamestown resident, you may notice a small increase in your utility fees in 2023. In a combined meeting of the Finance and Legal Committee, City Public Works Director Tyler Michel stated that a committee of 5 including Councilman Steele, City Engineer Travis Dillman, City Administrator Sarah Hellekson, and City Sanitation Foreman Shawn O’Neill recently met to discuss changes in rates for utilities in 2023.
Betty Henrickson
December 17, 1928, Betty Ilene Trapp was born, second daughter to Clarence and Susan Trapp. She grew up on a farm 5 miles south of Marion, ND until 1942 when the family moved to Marion where Susan and Clarence began a career as bank clerks. After high school, Betty attended...
Christmas Open House Set For Thursday, December 1st
JAMESTOWN,N.D. – (NewsDakota.com) – A time-honored fundraising event returns to JRMC on Thursday, December 1st. The annual “Christmas Open House at the Gift Shoppe” event is scheduled for Thursday, December 1st from 3-7pm at the JRMC Gift Shoppe. The event is hosted by the JRMC Auxiliary.
Fatal Fire Reported In Lisbon
LISBON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Residents in Lisbon are reporting to NewsDakota.com that two people died in a house fire on Friday, November 18th in Lisbon. According to several residents, a man and a woman died in the fire. More details about this incident and cause of the fire will be released later following a preliminary investigation.
