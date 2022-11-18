ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisburg, NC

royalexaminer.com

Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee Chair tells county supervisors they are poised to repeat EDA financial scandal mistakes

As promised, sports fans – coverage of another side of the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting of November 16th, including Public Comments following the feel-good opening revolving around the life-saving actions of Skyline High students Parker McGann and Carson Richardson. Four Public Comments speakers followed Fire & Rescue Lt. Austin Cucciardo’s opening acknowledgment of the teens to the podium, all four addressing Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District issues. First two up, John Cermak and Kathleen George, addressed specific topics related to sanitary district properties, which we will get to below. But it was the final two speakers who raised troubling issues surrounding the board’s management of the Farms Sanitary District and plans for its accumulated tax revenues currently cited at $3.2 million dollars.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series 2022

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers. The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group committed to offering high-quality musical experiences that inspire, educate, and enrich their members and our community.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River

On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Herbert Daniel Ewing (1950 – 2022)

Herbert Daniel Ewing, 72 of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. Danny was born in 1950 in Danville, VA, the son of the late James and Beatrice Ewing. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. Danny was a member of the American Legion, an avid hunter and liked to have a good time.
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger (1943 – 2022)

Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia. Services will be private at a later date. Mrs. Swiger was born on June 15, 1943, in Oakland, Maryland, to the late...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Two charged with murder

WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Destroys Family Business

PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC

