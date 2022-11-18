Read full article on original website
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee Chair tells county supervisors they are poised to repeat EDA financial scandal mistakes
As promised, sports fans – coverage of another side of the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting of November 16th, including Public Comments following the feel-good opening revolving around the life-saving actions of Skyline High students Parker McGann and Carson Richardson. Four Public Comments speakers followed Fire & Rescue Lt. Austin Cucciardo’s opening acknowledgment of the teens to the podium, all four addressing Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District issues. First two up, John Cermak and Kathleen George, addressed specific topics related to sanitary district properties, which we will get to below. But it was the final two speakers who raised troubling issues surrounding the board’s management of the Farms Sanitary District and plans for its accumulated tax revenues currently cited at $3.2 million dollars.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series 2022
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers. The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group committed to offering high-quality musical experiences that inspire, educate, and enrich their members and our community.
royalexaminer.com
Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River
On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
royalexaminer.com
Herbert Daniel Ewing (1950 – 2022)
Herbert Daniel Ewing, 72 of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. Danny was born in 1950 in Danville, VA, the son of the late James and Beatrice Ewing. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. Danny was a member of the American Legion, an avid hunter and liked to have a good time.
royalexaminer.com
Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger (1943 – 2022)
Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia. Services will be private at a later date. Mrs. Swiger was born on June 15, 1943, in Oakland, Maryland, to the late...
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
Downtown Raleigh favorite Plaza Cafe to close on Fayetteville Street after Wednesday
The Raleigh diner specialized in Indian dishes for lunch and it withstood a pandemic shutdown, but the friendly owners have decided to move on.
WITN
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
What inspections, policies were in place during the Raleigh Christmas Parade? | ABC11 Investigates
A spokesperson for the city said guidelines related to safety and inspections of floats and vehicles are left up to parade organizers.
WRAL
11-year-old killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old that died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and...
Parents, local NAACP chapter take aim at Gov. Youngkin’s proposed Standard of Learning
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Parents and a local NAACP chapter are taking aim at Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest proposal for teaching history and social studies across the commonwealth. One of Governor Youngkin’s first executive orders after taking office was to ban critical race theory from all curriculums. Now, some parents are saying […]
Woman killed in crash in Orange County
One person is dead and another is in custody after a two-vehicle crash in Orange County.
Classic car shop accused of exploiting customers - including disabled, elderly
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A classic car dealer and repair shop is accused of exploiting customers, charging massive fees to store their cars then trying to take possession of customer’s cars when they dispute the bills. Vivian Pompliano, owner of Pomp Boys Motors, is facing four counts of...
Arrest warrant shows ‘improper brakes’ as likely cause of Raleigh parade death
The public arrest warrant confirms accounts of spectators, who said they saw the driver honking and warning the crowd.
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
jocoreport.com
Fire Destroys Family Business
PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
WITN
Raleigh community mourns child victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh community is continuing to mourn the child victim who died after getting hit by a pickup truck during last weekend’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old victim. Multiple sources tell them it was Hailey Brooks dancing in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
