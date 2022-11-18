ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Leading Cannabis Research Firm Shares Insights On Midterms, Thanksgiving Sales And Branding

With five statewide and a host of local legalization propositions on the ballot, cannabis reform had mixed results in the midterm elections. What then were the highs, lows or results of the election overall? For Roy Bingham, CEO and co-founder of BDSA, a balance of the midterm elections should start by weighing the different population sizes of the states where marijuana legalization was discussed.
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

Indiva Announces Proposed Amendments To Certain Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA intends to seek approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and each of the outstanding holders of the aggregate amount of $2.99 million 10% interest bearing unsecured convertible debentures, convertible into common shares in the capital of the company, which were issued on December 23, 2019, January 20, 2020 and February 4, 2020 by way of private placements, to amend the terms of the debentures.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Could Bring Tesla's Next Gigafactory To This Asian Country

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reportedly said Wednesday that South Korea could be the destination for its next Gigafactory that churns out electric vehicles for his company. What Happened: The remarks by Musk were made to South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in a video call, reported Reuters, citing the country's presidential office.
Benzinga

Gap, Coca-Cola And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Dow Jones jumped by around 400 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
TENNESSEE STATE
Benzinga

Atkore Inc. to Participate at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference

Atkore Inc. (the "Company") ATKR, a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 8:45 am Eastern Time.
Benzinga

VIA optronics AG Announces Annual General Meeting Date

VIA optronics AG VIAO ("VIA or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it will hold its 2022 annual general meeting (the "AGM") on December 29, 2022. VIA will hold its AGM in-person at its headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany. All information for shareholders...
Benzinga

E2open to Participate at UBS Global TMT Conference

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO, the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced its participation at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NY. The conference brings together experts in the tech, media, and telecom sectors. Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

The GEO Group, Private Prison Facilities REIT, Hits New 52-Week High

A real estate investment trust (REIT) in the prison facilities field hit a new 52-week high this week, a sign of solid investor interest. The GEO Group Inc. GEO benefits from the optimism of famed value investor Michael Burry, whose work at Scion Asset Management LLC is closely followed by Wall Street analysts. The REIT is one of Scion’s core holdings, of which there are not that many right now.
LOUISIANA STATE
Benzinga

Dollar Tree, Dycom Industries, Chico's FAS And Other Big Losers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Perfect Corp. PERF shares tumbled 39.2% to close at $5.27 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs, on Monday, initiated coverage on Perfect with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $7.8.
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Polestar's Stock Spiked Over 20% Today

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Ltd PSNY announced an important production milestone for its Polestar 2 electric vehicles on Tuesday. What Happened: The Swedish brand, owned by Volvo, said that it had recently produced its 100,000th Polestar 2 vehicle at Luqiao in China. The company said that the vehicle will be...
Benzinga

Solana, Shiba Inu Market Cap Shrinks Below This Dogecoin 'Relative' Amid Chaotic Market Conditions

The market cap of popular cryptocurrency Solana SOL/USD and meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has slipped below that of Dogecoin DOGE/USD relative Litecoin LTC/USD. What Happened: At the time of writing, LTC was at 13 in terms of market capitalization, while SHIB ranked 14th in the list and SOL was at 16, according to CoinMarketCap’s top 100 list of cryptocurrencies.
Benzinga

Did Analysts Expect Too Much Out Of Canadian Solar? Inside The Company's Q3 Earnings

Canadian Solar made profits of $1.12 per share ($78.47 million) on revenues of $1.93 billion. Shares slid 6.39% after the earnings announcement as the company guided light revenues for the fourth quarter. Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ shares dipped after the company's third-quarter earnings came in below analyst estimates. The solar...

