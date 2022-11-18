Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Leading Cannabis Research Firm Shares Insights On Midterms, Thanksgiving Sales And Branding
With five statewide and a host of local legalization propositions on the ballot, cannabis reform had mixed results in the midterm elections. What then were the highs, lows or results of the election overall? For Roy Bingham, CEO and co-founder of BDSA, a balance of the midterm elections should start by weighing the different population sizes of the states where marijuana legalization was discussed.
Benzinga
7 Pot Smoking, Weed Loving, Ganja-Inspired Green Wednesday & Thanksgiving Cannabis Ideas
Did you know that over the years marijuana has become a staple at the Thanksgiving dinner table? Yes, each year brings new recipes and options to serve cannabis-infused food right next to your juicy Thanksgiving turkey. It could be weed-infused turkey gravy or a THC-infused non-alcoholic beverage to wash it all down.
Fed Officials Warn Of Expensive Holiday Season: 'If You Decide To Host Family And Friends, Expect Significantly Higher Grocery Bill'
The Federal Reserve is set to release its FOMC minutes on Wednesday which could give some indication about future rate hike paths. However, as America moves closer to Christmas, the central bank has expressed skepticism on how inflation can play spoilsport this year. Charles Gascon, senior economist at the Federal...
Benzinga
Indiva Announces Proposed Amendments To Certain Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures
Indiva Limited NDVAF NDVA intends to seek approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and each of the outstanding holders of the aggregate amount of $2.99 million 10% interest bearing unsecured convertible debentures, convertible into common shares in the capital of the company, which were issued on December 23, 2019, January 20, 2020 and February 4, 2020 by way of private placements, to amend the terms of the debentures.
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
Benzinga
Elon Musk Could Bring Tesla's Next Gigafactory To This Asian Country
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reportedly said Wednesday that South Korea could be the destination for its next Gigafactory that churns out electric vehicles for his company. What Happened: The remarks by Musk were made to South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in a video call, reported Reuters, citing the country's presidential office.
Benzinga
Gap, Coca-Cola And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Dow Jones jumped by around 400 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga
Atkore Inc. to Participate at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference
Atkore Inc. (the "Company") ATKR, a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 8:45 am Eastern Time.
Benzinga
VIA optronics AG Announces Annual General Meeting Date
VIA optronics AG VIAO ("VIA or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that it will hold its 2022 annual general meeting (the "AGM") on December 29, 2022. VIA will hold its AGM in-person at its headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany. All information for shareholders...
Benzinga
E2open to Participate at UBS Global TMT Conference
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO, the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced its participation at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City, NY. The conference brings together experts in the tech, media, and telecom sectors. Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open,...
The GEO Group, Private Prison Facilities REIT, Hits New 52-Week High
A real estate investment trust (REIT) in the prison facilities field hit a new 52-week high this week, a sign of solid investor interest. The GEO Group Inc. GEO benefits from the optimism of famed value investor Michael Burry, whose work at Scion Asset Management LLC is closely followed by Wall Street analysts. The REIT is one of Scion’s core holdings, of which there are not that many right now.
Lobe Sciences Hopes To Move Novel Psilocin Drug Compounds Quickly Through The FDA Funnel
In this new Trade To Black Podcast, TDR Founder Shadd Dales interviews the CEO of Lobe Sciences LOBEF, Philip Young. Lobe Sciences is an emerging psychedelic biotech company developing psilocin and nontraditional medicines for better brain health. While psilocybin gets all the attention in the psychedelics industry, psilocybin is actually...
Benzinga
Retailers Are Sitting On Record High Inventories: What That Means For Black Friday Shoppers
Dell Technologies Inc DELL has too many computers on hand, while Nike Inc. NKE is flooded with summer fashion. Additionally, simple clothing like T-shirts and shorts are in abundance at Gap Inc GPS. After dealing with product shortages for the majority of the pandemic, U.S. retailers are now dealing with...
Benzinga
As Tesla Slashes China Prices To Reinvigorate Demand, Buffett-Backed EV Maker Surprises By Doing The Opposite
Chinese electric maker BYD Manufacturing Company Limited BYDDY BYDDF has raised the prices of some of its vehicles even as EV pioneer Tesla Inc. TSLA has slashed prices in China. What Happened: BYD, backed by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised prices by about 2,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan ($280-$839) for...
Benzinga
Dollar Tree, Dycom Industries, Chico's FAS And Other Big Losers From Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones gaining around 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Perfect Corp. PERF shares tumbled 39.2% to close at $5.27 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs, on Monday, initiated coverage on Perfect with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $7.8.
CZ, You're Invited To Speak At Benzinga's Future Of Crypto Event On Dec. 7 In NYC
Changpeng Zhao, commonly referred to as “CZ”, has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in crypto after the FTX bankruptcy and Sam Bankman-Fried’s demise. In the wake of that fallout, the crypto industry is struggling and investors are left with questions. CZ has an optimal...
Benzinga
Why Tesla Rival Polestar's Stock Spiked Over 20% Today
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Ltd PSNY announced an important production milestone for its Polestar 2 electric vehicles on Tuesday. What Happened: The Swedish brand, owned by Volvo, said that it had recently produced its 100,000th Polestar 2 vehicle at Luqiao in China. The company said that the vehicle will be...
Benzinga
Solana, Shiba Inu Market Cap Shrinks Below This Dogecoin 'Relative' Amid Chaotic Market Conditions
The market cap of popular cryptocurrency Solana SOL/USD and meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has slipped below that of Dogecoin DOGE/USD relative Litecoin LTC/USD. What Happened: At the time of writing, LTC was at 13 in terms of market capitalization, while SHIB ranked 14th in the list and SOL was at 16, according to CoinMarketCap’s top 100 list of cryptocurrencies.
Salesforce Analyst Slashes Price Target By 14% To Reflect Broad-Based Macro Concerns In Front-Office Software
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained Salesforce Inc CRM with an Overweight and reduced the price target from $220 to $190. Macro concerns are becoming more broad-based across front-office software this earnings season. With Salesforce's recently lowered numbers on its FQ2 call, investor debate around the ROY setup has intensified.
Benzinga
Did Analysts Expect Too Much Out Of Canadian Solar? Inside The Company's Q3 Earnings
Canadian Solar made profits of $1.12 per share ($78.47 million) on revenues of $1.93 billion. Shares slid 6.39% after the earnings announcement as the company guided light revenues for the fourth quarter. Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ shares dipped after the company's third-quarter earnings came in below analyst estimates. The solar...
Comments / 0