ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

With Fallout 5 Coming, New Vegas Director Says He Still Loves The Series, Lists Potential Locations For A New Game

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’

Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
HAWAII STATE
ComicBook

Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02

A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
ComicBook

Popular New Xbox Game Pass Game Being Review Bombed With "0s" on Metacritic

A popular and new Xbox Game Pass game is being revied bombed with scores of zero on Metacritic. This week, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC were updated with some critically-acclaimed games, including Pentiment a narrative adventure game meets RPG from a small team within Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of titles like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Outer Worlds, and many other notable games over the years.
ComicBook

Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles

Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Director Confirms Big Unexpected Feature

A director on the new Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, has seemingly confirmed a big and unexpected feature. The news specifically comes the way of game director Alan Tew. According to Tew, players will be able to make an impact on the world around them through different choices and interactions. How fleshed out this will be, remains to be seen, but it's apparently extensive enough that the game has more than one ending.
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Surprised With Highly-Requested Feature

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are finally going to be able to enjoy a feature that many of them have been asking for since launch. The final update to the game is set to release on December 6, and when it drops it will give Eivor the ability to wear his or her hood at all times, including scenes where the cloak is taken off. This will just be an option though, and one that you need to turn on as it will not become the new default.
The Verge

Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday

Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk's 'Grand Theft Auto' Server Gets Shut Down By Rockstar Games

Lil Durk’s popular Trenches roleplaying Grand Theft Auto V server has been reportedly shut down by Rockstar Games and its publisher Take-Two Interactive. According to PCGamesN, the two parties took out Durk’s RP in the midst of their crackdown on the use of NFTs and cryptocurrency in games.
ComicBook

New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited

A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
Gamespot

Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Are Reportedly Being Rebooted

Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises. According to the Korean video game online community Ruliweb, Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda attended a panel at the G-Star conference in Busan, South Korea. He reportedly showed a slide at the end of his panel with pictures of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive with the caption "The future of Team Ninja - Reboot of popular series."
ComicBook

PS Plus Subscribers Are Getting One of the Best Games of All Time Next Week

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon have access to one of the best and most influential games of all time next week. And by some, we mean PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers, the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. In other words, if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, the standard tier, you're out of luck. If you're a PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscriber on PS4 and PS5, you're in luck though, and can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on November 15. How long the PS3-era classic is going to be available via PS Plus, we don't know. That information is not divulged, but it's an unexpected addition given that it's a game from Bethesda, which is now owned by Xbox, PlayStation's space rival.
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free

One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy