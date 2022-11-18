With Fallout 5 Coming, New Vegas Director Says He Still Loves The Series, Lists Potential Locations For A New Game

Read full article on original website
Variety
Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’
Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that their team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Disney revealed its first plus-sized heroine. Not everyone is happy about her
Bianca is a young ballerina who appears in a short film that's streaming on Disney+. But some fans aren't thrilled that her struggle with body image drives the two-minute plotline.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 streamer gets a nuke—and even they don’t know exactly how they did it
Call of Duty has had a big fall with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and now Warzone 2. Both games have put players’ skills to the test, awarding those who are able to stand above the competition. When Modern Warfare 2 was first released last month, fans got...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka among former Square Enix employees arrested over Dragon Quest-related insider trading
They are alleged to have bought stock in a developer right before the public announcement it would make a Dragon Quest spinoff.
The Warzone 2 nuke is real: someone just detonated it live on stream
Involves collecting three cores and painting a giant target on your squad's back.
ComicBook
Popular New Xbox Game Pass Game Being Review Bombed With "0s" on Metacritic
A popular and new Xbox Game Pass game is being revied bombed with scores of zero on Metacritic. This week, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC were updated with some critically-acclaimed games, including Pentiment a narrative adventure game meets RPG from a small team within Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of titles like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Outer Worlds, and many other notable games over the years.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Forget other players, Warzone 2 DMZ fans are getting wrecked by "Terminator" NPCs
Players can't decide if the Warzone 2 DMZ AI needs nerfing
Business Insider
How many devices and people can watch Netflix at once, broken down by each subscription plan
Netflix allows you to watch on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for family sharing. Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on 1 to 4 devices at once. You can also create up to 5 Netflix profiles, so everyone can have their...
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Director Confirms Big Unexpected Feature
A director on the new Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Legacy, has seemingly confirmed a big and unexpected feature. The news specifically comes the way of game director Alan Tew. According to Tew, players will be able to make an impact on the world around them through different choices and interactions. How fleshed out this will be, remains to be seen, but it's apparently extensive enough that the game has more than one ending.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Players Surprised With Highly-Requested Feature
Assassin's Creed Valhalla players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are finally going to be able to enjoy a feature that many of them have been asking for since launch. The final update to the game is set to release on December 6, and when it drops it will give Eivor the ability to wear his or her hood at all times, including scenes where the cloak is taken off. This will just be an option though, and one that you need to turn on as it will not become the new default.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk's 'Grand Theft Auto' Server Gets Shut Down By Rockstar Games
Lil Durk’s popular Trenches roleplaying Grand Theft Auto V server has been reportedly shut down by Rockstar Games and its publisher Take-Two Interactive. According to PCGamesN, the two parties took out Durk’s RP in the midst of their crackdown on the use of NFTs and cryptocurrency in games.
ComicBook
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
Gamespot
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Are Reportedly Being Rebooted
Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises. According to the Korean video game online community Ruliweb, Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda attended a panel at the G-Star conference in Busan, South Korea. He reportedly showed a slide at the end of his panel with pictures of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive with the caption "The future of Team Ninja - Reboot of popular series."
ComicBook
PS Plus Subscribers Are Getting One of the Best Games of All Time Next Week
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon have access to one of the best and most influential games of all time next week. And by some, we mean PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscribers, the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. In other words, if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, the standard tier, you're out of luck. If you're a PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra subscriber on PS4 and PS5, you're in luck though, and can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on November 15. How long the PS3-era classic is going to be available via PS Plus, we don't know. That information is not divulged, but it's an unexpected addition given that it's a game from Bethesda, which is now owned by Xbox, PlayStation's space rival.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
