royalexaminer.com
Herbert Daniel Ewing (1950 – 2022)
Herbert Daniel Ewing, 72 of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. Danny was born in 1950 in Danville, VA, the son of the late James and Beatrice Ewing. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. Danny was a member of the American Legion, an avid hunter and liked to have a good time.
royalexaminer.com
Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger (1943 – 2022)
Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia. Services will be private at a later date. Mrs. Swiger was born on June 15, 1943, in Oakland, Maryland, to the late...
royalexaminer.com
Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River
On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
In central Virginia, there aren’t enough candidates to fill open seats in local governments
Like many small communities in Central Virginia, the Town of Mineral had trouble mustering enough candidates to fill its six-person town council this year. In the Nov. 8 election, just five names appeared on the ballot — so each was guaranteed a spot on Council. “Now the election folks...
Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Shane Goodwin, Michelle Ross, Rob Adanitsch, Nathan Scott – This is IT!
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Shane Goodwin, Michelle Ross, Rob Adanitsch, and Nathan Scott about the Warren County Community IT Club – For 9th through 12th Grade Students. Warren County teens, grades 9 – 12, are invited to apply for This is IT!, a...
Bay Journal
Salt levels in drinking water could be near tipping point
Salt is in the food we eat, on the pavement under our car tires in winter, and in the powdered laundry detergent we use to wash our clothes. And an ever-increasing amount is ending up in local waters — waters that, by definition, should not be salty. Yet across...
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series 2022
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers. The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group committed to offering high-quality musical experiences that inspire, educate, and enrich their members and our community.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee Chair tells county supervisors they are poised to repeat EDA financial scandal mistakes
As promised, sports fans – coverage of another side of the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting of November 16th, including Public Comments following the feel-good opening revolving around the life-saving actions of Skyline High students Parker McGann and Carson Richardson. Four Public Comments speakers followed Fire & Rescue Lt. Austin Cucciardo’s opening acknowledgment of the teens to the podium, all four addressing Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District issues. First two up, John Cermak and Kathleen George, addressed specific topics related to sanitary district properties, which we will get to below. But it was the final two speakers who raised troubling issues surrounding the board’s management of the Farms Sanitary District and plans for its accumulated tax revenues currently cited at $3.2 million dollars.
Augusta Free Press
Dominion Energy Virginia responds to AFP story: ‘Smart’ meters are safe
Dominion Energy Virginia responded to a story about customers having their electricity cut off because they refused the installation of “smart” meters. According to Dominion Energy spokesman Jeremy Slayton, Milton Williams and Aeron Mack of Fauquier County were notified twice before their electricity service was cut off for using “unapproved, unsafe meters.”
Fairfax, It’s Time To Vote (Again). Here’s What You Need To Know About The Special Election
Election Day for the upcoming special election in House District 35 is coming up on January 10. It’s time to vote … again! Well, at least for Virginians who live in House District 35, which covers Fair Oaks, Oakton, Vienna, Dunn Loring, and Tysons in Fairfax County. Starting...
Inside Nova
Superintendent files $15M lawsuit against Fauquier Hospital claiming ‘medical negligence’ contributed to son's death
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier Hospital and three other hospital staff/agents for medical negligence, which he claims contributed to the 2021 death of his son, David Collins Jeck, who died seven days after being taken to the hospital’s emergency department. The $15 million suit,...
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
theburn.com
New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway
There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
NBC Washington
Police, Retailers Work to Crack Down on Increasingly Brazen Shoplifting Ahead of Holidays
Holiday shoppers might notice some changes this year. Along with heavier foot traffic, there will be a heavier police presence, and some of that is due to a spike in shoplifting cases. "We have extra officers that we assigned to the malls and shopping centers," said 2nd Lt. William Arnest...
WTOP
Virginia’s new westbound I-66 lanes are open for drivers
The Virginia Department of Transportation has confirmed the opening of the westbound stretch of express lanes along Interstate 66 on Saturday, according to WTOP’s Mary DePompa. I-66 express lanes will extend from Interstate 495 through Virginia Route 28 in Centreville, Virginia, with eastbound lanes expected to open ahead of...
Woman killed in crash in Orange County
One person is dead and another is in custody after a two-vehicle crash in Orange County.
Prince William Police looking for malicious wounding suspect
It was determined that the man was outside the shopping center when an altercation began between two unknown men in the parking lot. At one point, one of the men involved in the fight got a hammer and struck the victim before running away.
