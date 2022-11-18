ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

royalexaminer.com

Herbert Daniel Ewing (1950 – 2022)

Herbert Daniel Ewing, 72 of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. Danny was born in 1950 in Danville, VA, the son of the late James and Beatrice Ewing. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. Danny was a member of the American Legion, an avid hunter and liked to have a good time.
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger (1943 – 2022)

Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia. Services will be private at a later date. Mrs. Swiger was born on June 15, 1943, in Oakland, Maryland, to the late...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River

On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia

Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
MANASSAS, VA
Bay Journal

Salt levels in drinking water could be near tipping point

Salt is in the food we eat, on the pavement under our car tires in winter, and in the powdered laundry detergent we use to wash our clothes. And an ever-increasing amount is ending up in local waters — waters that, by definition, should not be salty. Yet across...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Blue Ridge Singers, Christmas Concert Series 2022

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Alban, Director of the Blue Ridge Singers. The Blue Ridge Singers brings together musicians of all ages and backgrounds to create harmony, beauty, and unity through the performance of challenging, cutting-edge choral music. They are a passionate group committed to offering high-quality musical experiences that inspire, educate, and enrich their members and our community.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee Chair tells county supervisors they are poised to repeat EDA financial scandal mistakes

As promised, sports fans – coverage of another side of the Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting of November 16th, including Public Comments following the feel-good opening revolving around the life-saving actions of Skyline High students Parker McGann and Carson Richardson. Four Public Comments speakers followed Fire & Rescue Lt. Austin Cucciardo’s opening acknowledgment of the teens to the podium, all four addressing Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District issues. First two up, John Cermak and Kathleen George, addressed specific topics related to sanitary district properties, which we will get to below. But it was the final two speakers who raised troubling issues surrounding the board’s management of the Farms Sanitary District and plans for its accumulated tax revenues currently cited at $3.2 million dollars.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Dominion Energy Virginia responds to AFP story: ‘Smart’ meters are safe

Dominion Energy Virginia responded to a story about customers having their electricity cut off because they refused the installation of “smart” meters. According to Dominion Energy spokesman Jeremy Slayton, Milton Williams and Aeron Mack of Fauquier County were notified twice before their electricity service was cut off for using “unapproved, unsafe meters.”
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
theburn.com

New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway

There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

Virginia’s new westbound I-66 lanes are open for drivers

The Virginia Department of Transportation has confirmed the opening of the westbound stretch of express lanes along Interstate 66 on Saturday, according to WTOP’s Mary DePompa. I-66 express lanes will extend from Interstate 495 through Virginia Route 28 in Centreville, Virginia, with eastbound lanes expected to open ahead of...
CENTREVILLE, VA

