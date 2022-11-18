ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking Into Adaptive Biotechnologies's Return On Capital Employed

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Adaptive Biotechnologies's ADPT reported sales totaled $47.83 million. Despite a 12.99% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $45.32 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies collected $43.66 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $52.08 million loss. What Is Return...
Benzinga

Resolute Forest Products's Return On Capital Employed Overview

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Resolute Forest Products RFP posted Q3 earnings of $87.00 million, an increase from Q2 of 66.02%. Sales dropped to $974.00 million, a 7.94% decrease between quarters. In Q2, Resolute Forest Products earned $256.00 million and total sales reached $1.06 billion. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings...
Benzinga

MGE Energy Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, MGE Energy MGEE earned $33.72 million, a 54.96% increase from the preceding quarter. MGE Energy also posted a total of $163.40 million in sales, a 7.25% increase since Q2. In Q2, MGE Energy earned $21.76 million, and total sales reached $152.35 million. What Is...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Peak Bio PKBO stock moved upwards by 34.1% to $6.37 during Friday's regular session. Peak Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 493.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.7 million.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

What Does Star Bulk Carriers Debt Look Like?

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Inc. SBLK increased by 10.39% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Star Bulk Carriers has. Star Bulk Carriers Debt. Based on Star Bulk Carriers's balance sheet as of March 15, 2022,...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding

Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga

NVIDIA: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

LCNB's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from LCNB LCNB. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share. On Wednesday, LCNB will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

3 High-Dividend Healthcare REITs With Positive Returns Over The Past Year

Shopping malls and retail strip centers have been declining for many years. How many empty spaces did you see in your local mall the last time you visited? Have you seen any new malls or strip centers being constructed recently? Main streets across America have also had vacant storefronts for a long period of time. Because of pandemic lockdowns and the ease of shopping online, the death of brick-and-mortar retail has accelerated.
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Lufax And SoFi: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Wall Street indices closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closing in the red while the Dow ended the session higher. Investors and traders balanced the possibilities of a slower rate hike going further and strong retail earnings with concerns of COVID-19 lockdowns and protests in China. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention on Sunday evening:
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Element Solutions Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Element Solutions ESI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share. On Wednesday, Element Solutions will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 8 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Minim MINM shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $0.17 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Core Scientific CORZ stock increased by 8.93% to $0.15. At the close, Core Scientific's trading volume reached 295.1K shares. This is 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Benzinga

Analysts See Sharp Premium On Vista's Speculated Takeover Of Coupa Software

Credit Suisse analyst Fred Lee reiterated Underperform on Coupa Software Inc COUP with a $60 price target. Vista is in talks to acquire COUP, Bloomberg reported. Vista's founder and CEO recently (Aug-22) discussed the company valuation approach in this market. He highlighted that the company focuses on EV/R/G, acquiring below...

Comments / 0

Community Policy