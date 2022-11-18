ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Partnership on Giving Tuesday supports global generosity

BLOOMINGTON – WFIU Public Radio, IU Credit Union, and Beacon are partnering to help give back to the Bloomington community this Giving Tuesday, November 29. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that was created in 2012 to encourage people to do good. Since then, it has grown into...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce's Foundation, The Success School, seeks nominations for the 2023 Educator of the Year Awards

BLOOMINGTON – The Chamber's Success School seeks nominations for the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards Ceremony to be held on March 2. Teachers, program directors, counselors, administrators, instructional staff, and special programs from either Monroe County Community School Corporation or Richland Bean-Blossom Community School Corporation district county are eligible for this recognition.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
2022 Indiana Certified Crop Advisor Conference registration

INDIANA – Registration is open for the 2022 Indiana CCA Conference. The conference will take place on December 13-14, 2022 at the Indianapolis Marriott East. The Indiana CCA Conference is an excellent opportunity for earning continuing education units and networking with other CCAs. The two-day program is packed with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Groundbreaking Ceremony for new microelectronics campus happens at WestGate

ODON – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials and business executives today in Odon, Indiana, to break ground on a new microelectronics campus at WestGate@Crane Technology Park (WestGate) that will power the growth of Indiana's semiconductor industry. The $84 million development,...
ODON, IN
Purdue Extension Lawrence County shares the quarterly report with commissioners

BEDFORD – Lesley Lodmell, Purdue Extension-Lawrence County Extension Director presented the Purdue Extension-Lawrence County quarterly report during the commissioners' meeting Tuesday morning. According to the report:. There were 222 client consultations. More than 6,590 minutes of education provided. More than 77 session programs were held not including 4-H...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Time to enter the 2023 Indiana Missing Children's Day Poster Contest

INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th as National Missing Children's Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause.
INDIANA STATE
The City of Bloomington is accepting applications to serve on the city's boards and commissions

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from community members who would like to serve on one of the following City boards or commissions:. Seat(s) available: 1 (available in January 2023) Appointed by: Mayor John Hamilton. For more information visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=25. Board of Zoning Appeals. Seat(s) available:...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NLCS approves personnel changes during November meeting

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School Board met in regular session Thursday evening and approved the following personnel changes for the school district. Arik Carpenter – BNL Teacher – effective November 28, 2022. Scotty Carr – NLCS Elementary Music Teacher – effective November 14, 2022....
BEDFORD, IN
Happy 50th Birthday Orange County Historic Society

PAOLI – Fifty years ago, this month in November 1972, a group of historic-minded Orange County citizens gathered at the home of Owen Stout, south of Paoli for the purpose of organizing the present-day Orange County Historical Society. Newspaper articles from the date list that the following persons were...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday

BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
BEDFORD, IN
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO. – Loogootee is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at St. Johns Center Lower Level on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 24. The FREE meal will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Christ United Methodist Church in Washington is also hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. The...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Obituary: Kerry A. Beasley

Kerry A. Beasley, 73, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence. Born on August 8, 1949, he was the son of Morrel and Ida Beasley. He married Mary Spaulding on December 23, 1999, and she survives. Kerry retired from General Motors and was a member of the UAW local 440. He attended Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Bedford. He was a graduate of Bedford High School and then attended Indiana University.
BEDFORD, IN

