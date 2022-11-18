Read full article on original website
Johnson County 4th grade math teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
GREENWOOD – The Indiana Department of Education and the Milken Family Foundation today surprised Angela Fowler, a fourth-grade math teacher at Grassy Creek Elementary in Johnson County, with the prestigious Milken Educator Award – which comes with a prize of $25,000 from the foundation. “Miss Angela Fowler’s passion...
Partnership on Giving Tuesday supports global generosity
BLOOMINGTON – WFIU Public Radio, IU Credit Union, and Beacon are partnering to help give back to the Bloomington community this Giving Tuesday, November 29. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that was created in 2012 to encourage people to do good. Since then, it has grown into...
The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce’s Foundation, The Success School, seeks nominations for the 2023 Educator of the Year Awards
BLOOMINGTON – The Chamber’s Success School seeks nominations for the 22nd Annual Educator of the Year Awards Ceremony to be held on March 2. Teachers, program directors, counselors, administrators, instructional staff, and special programs from either Monroe County Community School Corporation or Richland Bean-Blossom Community School Corporation district county are eligible for this recognition.
2022 Indiana Certified Crop Advisor Conference registration
INDIANA – Registration is open for the 2022 Indiana CCA Conference. The conference will take place on December 13-14, 2022 at the Indianapolis Marriott East. The Indiana CCA Conference is an excellent opportunity for earning continuing education units and networking with other CCAs. The two-day program is packed with...
Groundbreaking Ceremony for new microelectronics campus happens at WestGate
ODON – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials and business executives today in Odon, Indiana, to break ground on a new microelectronics campus at WestGate@Crane Technology Park (WestGate) that will power the growth of Indiana’s semiconductor industry. The $84 million development,...
Showers Plaza is to be renamed Fernandez Plaza in honor of John Fernandez, former Mayor of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will dedicate Showers Plaza as the Fernandez Plaza on Saturday, November 26, at 10 a.m. during the annual Holiday Market. Residents are invited to join Mayor Hamilton and other community leaders on the plaza outside City Hall to honor former Mayor John Fernandez.
The City of Bloomington and Google.org Fellows launch CiviForm benefit application portal
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is pleased to announce the public launch of three online applications made available through the innovative collaboration between Bloomington’s Information & Technology Services Department (ITS) and Google.org to deploy the CiviForm platform. CiviForm is an open-source tool originally developed by the City...
Registration now open for Radius Indiana’s elected official economic development course
FRENCH LICK – Radius Indiana is hosting a free, region-wide economic development course for elected officials Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the French Lick Resort Meeting and Event Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The course is designed for both incumbent and newly elected officials. Radius created the intensive,...
North Lawrence Career Center Health Science students worked hand-in-hand at Autumn Trace Assisted Living Thursday
BEDFORD – Students with the North Lawrence Career Center Health Sciences class were able to interact with residents at Autumn Trace Bedford Assisted Living to work with some of the residents in a hands-on approach to learning Thursday afternoon. Autumn Trace Executive Director Timber Browning welcomed the group and...
Purdue Extension Lawrence County shares the quarterly report with commissioners
BEDFORD – Lesley Lodmell, Purdue Extension-Lawrence County Extension Director presented the Purdue Extension-Lawrence County quarterly report during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning. According to the report:. There were 222 client consultations. More than 6,590 minutes of education provided. More than 77 session programs were held not including 4-H...
Time to enter the 2023 Indiana Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause.
Lowering healthcare costs should be a top priority for legislators this coming session
INDIANA – This week in Indianapolis, the Indiana General Assembly reconvenes for Organization Day. Legislators old and new will start the process of discussing their priorities. One issue businesses and individual Hoosiers alike think should be a priority is lowering the cost of health care, said Brian Burton, Indiana Manufacturers Association.
Lawrence County Community Foundation announces 2022 Classroom Grant recipients
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Community Foundation Board of Directors awarded just under $9,000 to twenty-four Lawrence County teachers through the 2022 LCCF Classroom Grant Cycle. The Classroom Grant program is designed to fund small, in-class projects that might not have a typical funding source. The goal is to...
The City of Bloomington is accepting applications to serve on the city’s boards and commissions
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from community members who would like to serve on one of the following City boards or commissions:. Seat(s) available: 1 (available in January 2023) Appointed by: Mayor John Hamilton. For more information visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=25. Board of Zoning Appeals. Seat(s) available:...
City of Bedford table proposed payment to White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford will be delaying the proposed payment to the White River Humane Society until an agreement can be made about including a City Council member on the Humane Society Board of Directors. The funding from the city is a contract service and requires the...
NLCS approves personnel changes during November meeting
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School Board met in regular session Thursday evening and approved the following personnel changes for the school district. Arik Carpenter – BNL Teacher – effective November 28, 2022. Scotty Carr – NLCS Elementary Music Teacher – effective November 14, 2022....
Happy 50th Birthday Orange County Historic Society
PAOLI – Fifty years ago, this month in November 1972, a group of historic-minded Orange County citizens gathered at the home of Owen Stout, south of Paoli for the purpose of organizing the present-day Orange County Historical Society. Newspaper articles from the date list that the following persons were...
Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday
BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO. – Loogootee is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at St. Johns Center Lower Level on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 24. The FREE meal will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Christ United Methodist Church in Washington is also hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. The...
Obituary: Kerry A. Beasley
Kerry A. Beasley, 73, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence. Born on August 8, 1949, he was the son of Morrel and Ida Beasley. He married Mary Spaulding on December 23, 1999, and she survives. Kerry retired from General Motors and was a member of the UAW local 440. He attended Unity Missionary Baptist Church in Bedford. He was a graduate of Bedford High School and then attended Indiana University.
