Dan Hooker explains why he was good with the referee stoppage in teammate Israel Adesanya’s title loss at UFC 281: “I’d rather it too early than too late”

Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”
Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
Khamzat Chimaev strongly rejects Francis Ngannou’s fighter pay gripe: “He was speaking about living outside before”
Khamzat Chimaev has hit out at Francis Ngannou for criticising the Ultimate Fighting Championship over fighter pay. For the last few years, fighter pay has been a big issue in the UFC. From champions to contenders and beyond, many have had a thing or two to say on the matter.
Dustin Poirier uninterested in ‘respectful’ Beneil Dariush, wants big fights after completing ‘violence triangle’
At UFC 281, Dustin Poirier picked up another big win, submitting Michael Chandler after a bloody, back-and-forth war. The battle earned Poirier his eighth “Fight of the Night” bonus, tying the category’s record, and it solidified the former interim champion as one of the most exciting fighters of his generation.
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
Khamzat Chimaev looks absolutely massive in latest social media post (Photo)
At this rate, judging by Khamzat Chimaev’s most-recent Instagram post, the rising star will be heading to heavyweight, never mind middleweight. The image of the bulked-up Chechen has fans wondering what weight division we may see him compete at next. The welterweight contender’s last fight was fought at 180lbs, and after missing weight against his scheduled bout with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 and the muscle mass he’s gained, 170lbs could be a thing of the past.
Leon Edwards refuses to “let go” of Jorge Masvidal altercation at UFC London: “I have to get it back in the octagon or in the street”
Leon Edwards has admitted he can’t let go of his 2019 interaction with Jorge Masvidal at UFC London. At this moment in time, Leon Edwards is on top of the world. He’s the UFC welterweight champion and with a trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman on the horizon, we’d say he’s almost certainly set for the biggest payday of his career.
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
Derrick Lewis receives clean bill of health after being pulled from UFC Vegas 65 main event
Fans worried about Derrick Lewis’ health can breathe easier. Lewis was scheduled to collide with Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Vegas 65 this past Saturday. On the day of the event, news broke that Lewis vs. Spivac was scrapped after “The Black Beast” was forced to pull out due to a non-COVID-related illness.
Highlights: Alex Pereira’s sister, Aline Pereira, loses professional MMA debut at LFA 147
As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to mixed martial arts (MMA) hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she ended up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
Gilbert Burns agrees to rematch Khamzat Chimaev at “any weight” following offer for UFC 283
Gilbert Burns has responded to Khamzat Chimaev’s suggestion for a rematch at UFC 283. Burns and Chimaev did battle back in April. The three-round barn burner earned “Fight of the Night” honors and raised the stocks of both men. In the end, it was Chimaev who picked up the unanimous decision victory.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg added to the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her return to the boxing ring next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. In the main event of Bellator 279, ‘Angerfist’ put forth a great fight, and showed a lot of heart. However, Cyborg retained her title after five hard-fought rounds.
Gilbert Burns to face Neil Magny at UFC 283 in Brazil after Jorge Masvidal allegedly turned him down
Gilbert Burns will be getting the chance to fight in Brazil. When the UFC announced they would be returning to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Burns immediately called to be on the card. He has since called out Jorge Masvidal for the event and revealed that ‘Gamebred’ turned him down multiple times.
Patricky Freire vows to reclaim Bellator lightweight gold following lopsided loss to Usman Nurmagomedov: “It won’t happen again”
Patricky “Pitbull” Freire heard two words he was dreading to hear at the end of his Bellator Lightweight Championship fight against Usman Nurmagomedov. Those words were, “And new.”. Freire put the 155-pound gold on the line against Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of Bellator 288 on November...
ONE Championship’s Chatri Sityodtong hits out at Bellator: “Our champions would steamroll Bellator guys”
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has taken a shot at Bellator by comparing their respective success. In recent years, ONE Championship and Bellator have widely been viewed as two of the biggest promotions in MMA. Of course, the UFC leads the way by quite some distance, but Bellator and ONE certainly have great products in their own right.
After being pulled from coaching at UFC Vegas 65, New Jersey Gaming Enforcement bans any betting involving James Krause
UFC fighter-turned-coach James Krause continues to be embroiled in controversy. The Missouri native was an active UFC roster member from 2013 to 2022. The former welterweight contender faced names such as Jorge Masvidal and Bobby Green. He ultimately retired earlier this year, having been out of the octagon since a 2020 win over Claudio Silva.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier says PFL lightweight title fight against Stevie Ray may be his retirement bout: “I don’t know if I have one more year in me”
Olivier Aubin-Mercier could be fighting for the final time on Friday. Aubin-Mercier is set to face Stevie Ray for the PFL lightweight title in the championship event from the Hulu Theater in New York City. To get to the final, the Canadian beat Natan Schulte and Alex Martinez in the regular season. In the semifinals, he defeated Martinez again to set up the showdown with Ray.
Official main card lineup announced for UFC 282: ‘Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2’
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced the main card for UFC 282, headlined by Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira 2. The final UFC pay-per-view of 2022 is almost upon us as the company signs off on another great year. From a financial standpoint, it was impressive – and when you look at the quality of the fights, it’s equally as memorable.
Bellator’s Scott Coker laments Dillon Danis heading to boxing to face KSI: “He had a lot of potential”
Bellator President Scott Coker isn’t super thrilled with Dillon Danis’s new career choice. ‘El Jefe’ has been a controversial figure since making his way into the MMA world. Originally coming onto the scene as Conor McGregor‘s jiu-jitsu coach, Danis quickly began making a name of his own. In 2017, the submission ace signed with Bellator.
