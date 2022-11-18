ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Child praised for alerting Overland Park family of fire

By Megan Abundis, Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNYvz_0jFhyhMb00

Overland Park fire officials are praising a ten-year-old child and the family's smoke detectors for helping them escape a fire Friday morning without serious injury.

Around 6 a.m., crews were dispatched to the fire in the 10800 block of W. 98th Street and were greeted with heavy fire from the back of the house.

“It was kind of scary," homeowner Jeff Jennings said. "Several of us didn’t make it out with shoes and it was 20 degrees out."

After crews searched the house to make sure everyone was out, firefighters spent the next 20 minutes extinguishing the fire.

“Everything on the porch is just melted," Jeff's granddaughter August Jennings said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of a shop vacuum catching fire after being used to clean a pellet smoker grill's spent fuel.

When the vacuum caught fire, the flames spread to the back of the home, up the exterior and to the attic.

A fire department spokesperson said a child in the home heard the smoke alarm and alerted other members of the family.

“My brother Jacob was yelling," August Jennings said.

“Jacob came down and said the house is on fire and then the fire alarm started going off," Jennings said.

With the holidays approaching, OPFD reminds the community to properly dispose of spent materials from grills and fireplaces by using a metal can with a lid and storing 10 feet away from combustible surfaces.

OPFD also had tips for parents and kids.

“If you’re in the bedroom check if the door is hot open it make sure it’s clear," fire department spokesperson Jason Rhodes said.

The fire department also stresses the importance of working smoke alarms in alerting residents to danger.

The Jennings family has insurance but says this will be a big adjustment.

“Our biggest need is to find a place," Jennings said. "So the Red Cross came right away and gave us money for us to get a place.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Man wounded in Tuesday morning Olathe shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said one man was in stable condition after being shot in the chest Tuesday morning. The Olathe Police Department said officers were called to the 500 block of North Walnut Street for an armed disturbance. When police arrived, they found a man had been shot...
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Florida and one from Kansas are both dead after the car they were in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Kaw Dr. just under the I-635 overpass with reports of a fatality crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

3 Overland Park rehab hospitals listed among Kansas’ best

Three of Kansas’s best physical rehabilitation centers can be found in Overland Park, according to new rankings from Newsweek. Catch up quick: The magazine’s rankings, based in part on the results of a survey of more than 4,400 physical rehab experts, put three local rehab centers in the top four in Kansas. They include:
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy