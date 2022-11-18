ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Saudi Arabia scores huge World Cup upset by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1

Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi's quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon's 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
Blinken calls FIFA's "One Love" armband ban "concerning" as LGBTQ soccer fans lament "tarnished" World Cup

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized a decision by international soccer's governing body FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards for misconduct if they wear rainbow "One Love" armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking next to his Qatari counterpart on Tuesday, Blinken said "any restrictions on freedom of expression" were "always concerning" to the United States.
Iran expands uranium enrichment program

Iran appears to be stepping up its nuclear enrichment program and getting closer to building its first atomic bomb. Negar Mortazavi, an Iranian journalist and host of "The Iran Podcast," speaks to CBS News about these developments.
