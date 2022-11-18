Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia scores huge World Cup upset by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1
Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Messi's quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon's 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.
World Cup stage used to promote inclusion, human rights
Both players and fans are using the World Cup stage as an opportunity to highlight issues of inclusion and human rights, including LGBTQ+ rights in host nation Qatar and the ongoing anti-regime protests in Iran.
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
Blinken calls FIFA's "One Love" armband ban "concerning" as LGBTQ soccer fans lament "tarnished" World Cup
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized a decision by international soccer's governing body FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards for misconduct if they wear rainbow "One Love" armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking next to his Qatari counterpart on Tuesday, Blinken said "any restrictions on freedom of expression" were "always concerning" to the United States.
Former chemistry professor becomes first American woman to referee at men's World Cup
One of the first Americans selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup actually wears a different uniform. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste speaks with Katy Nesbitt, who left a career as a collegiate chemistry professor to become one of the premiere officials in professional soccer.
Entering the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine | 60 Minutes
“I think it was a clear attempt to stop us, to say, ‘Go home. This is not your place,’” Rafael Mariano Grossi describes “heavy shooting” as his team of inspectors drove toward the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant.
Worker at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant calls Russian forces "reckless"
One of the workers being held hostage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant calls the Russian forces who control it “reckless and stupid.” While he has no evidence of a dirty bomb, he exclusively told CBS News, “they are certainly preparing something.”
Iran expands uranium enrichment program
Iran appears to be stepping up its nuclear enrichment program and getting closer to building its first atomic bomb. Negar Mortazavi, an Iranian journalist and host of "The Iran Podcast," speaks to CBS News about these developments.
CBS News
572K+
Followers
72K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0