My Clallam County

Cheryl Burke retiring from 'Dancing with the Stars' after 25 seasons

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Cheryl Burke has announced that she is leaving Dancing with the Stars as a pro at the conclusion of season 31. Burke shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing, “This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one.”
My Clallam County

Report: Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are “taking a break”

After first sparking relationship rumors two years ago, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly “taking a break.”. People spoke with several sources claiming to be close to the couple, who all say there’s no bad blood between Harry and Olivia. One source stated the pair made “a very amicable decision” to take time apart from one another.

