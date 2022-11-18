GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into a series of shootings led police to arrest 10 people and issue dozens of warrants connected to gang activity in Gwinnett County. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the investigation began after officers responded to reports of shots fired at a neighborhood on Brookdale Drive in Buford, Georgia. Police found multiple homes shot at the scene and say they learned the shooting was due to a gang-related dispute.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO