Gwinnett County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: 10 arrested in Gwinnett County gang shooting investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into a series of shootings led police to arrest 10 people and issue dozens of warrants connected to gang activity in Gwinnett County. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the investigation began after officers responded to reports of shots fired at a neighborhood on Brookdale Drive in Buford, Georgia. Police found multiple homes shot at the scene and say they learned the shooting was due to a gang-related dispute.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Forest Park officer-involved shooting wounds 1

A man is in Grady Hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Forest Park Police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police did not state the man’s condition. According to FPPD spokesperson Maj. Johnson, a “third party” called around 11:23 a.m. to report a domestic incident between a mother and adult son in the 800 block of Warren Drive.
FOREST PARK, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man charged in abduction of 10-month-old Cartersville boy

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - State officials have arrested a man in connection to a reported child abduction in Cartersville Monday night. At around 6:15 p.m., Cartersville officers were dispatched to 366 Old Mill Road where they found Maurice Hall. Officials had reports that Hall took a 10-month-old boy without the mother's permission and had plans to transport him to South Georgia.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Home shooting incident in Gwinnett leads to major gang bust

As a result of a recent investigation, the Gwinnett Police Department has arrested multiple gang members and associates obtaining 73 felony arrest warrants, including many gang-related charges, with the assistance of the Special Investigation Section Gang Unit and K9 Unit. On Aug. 21, officers responded to a “discharging firearms call”...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Wanted Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son, police say

CUMMING, Ga. - Georgia police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of possibly kidnappings his own son. Officials with the Cumming Police Department tell FOX 5they are searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to police, Richard was supposed...
CUMMING, GA
11Alive

'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested in connection to DeKalb County nightclub October shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit alongside the Brookhaven Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a DeKalb County nightclub shooting from late October. Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, of McDonough, was arrested Nov. 20 at a restaurant on Buford Highway. Walker was charged with...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dies after shooting at southeast Atlanta gas station, police say

ATLANTA - Homicide detectives in Atlanta are trying to determine who shot and killed a 30-year-old man at a southeast Atlanta gas station Tuesday evening. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. to the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road SE. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lyft driver killed, suspect dies in police shootout

The GBI is investigating a shooting at a Redan-area gas station that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night. The suspect in that officer-involved shooting fatally shot a mother who was driving for Lyft just before the shootout with police.
REDAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officer fires at man driving stolen vehicle, GBI says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after getting into a scuffle with a Clayton County police officer that led to shots being fired late Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened in an industrial zone less than a half mile south of Southlake Mall. Around 11 a.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of Commerce Road after a report of a possibly stolen vehicle.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General

COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Standoff suspect taken into custody in Clayton County

HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police say a man involved in an hours-long standoff is now in police custody. The Clayton County Police Department says the suspect is in custody. No other information has been released. LIVE UPDATES:. The Clayton County PD officials say that just after...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

