fox5atlanta.com
Police: 10 arrested in Gwinnett County gang shooting investigation
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into a series of shootings led police to arrest 10 people and issue dozens of warrants connected to gang activity in Gwinnett County. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the investigation began after officers responded to reports of shots fired at a neighborhood on Brookdale Drive in Buford, Georgia. Police found multiple homes shot at the scene and say they learned the shooting was due to a gang-related dispute.
fox5atlanta.com
Man on Clayton County's top ten most wanted list for deadly home invasion arrested
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in connection to a deadly home invasion in Clayton County in September was arrested in DeKalb County. Luciano Jenkins was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, armed robbery, and malice murder. Investigators say Jenkins along with Finese...
claytoncrescent.org
Forest Park officer-involved shooting wounds 1
A man is in Grady Hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Forest Park Police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police did not state the man’s condition. According to FPPD spokesperson Maj. Johnson, a “third party” called around 11:23 a.m. to report a domestic incident between a mother and adult son in the 800 block of Warren Drive.
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man charged in abduction of 10-month-old Cartersville boy
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - State officials have arrested a man in connection to a reported child abduction in Cartersville Monday night. At around 6:15 p.m., Cartersville officers were dispatched to 366 Old Mill Road where they found Maurice Hall. Officials had reports that Hall took a 10-month-old boy without the mother's permission and had plans to transport him to South Georgia.
Home shooting incident in Gwinnett leads to major gang bust
As a result of a recent investigation, the Gwinnett Police Department has arrested multiple gang members and associates obtaining 73 felony arrest warrants, including many gang-related charges, with the assistance of the Special Investigation Section Gang Unit and K9 Unit. On Aug. 21, officers responded to a “discharging firearms call”...
fox5atlanta.com
Wanted Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son, police say
CUMMING, Ga. - Georgia police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of possibly kidnappings his own son. Officials with the Cumming Police Department tell FOX 5they are searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to police, Richard was supposed...
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in connection to DeKalb County nightclub October shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit alongside the Brookhaven Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a DeKalb County nightclub shooting from late October. Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, of McDonough, was arrested Nov. 20 at a restaurant on Buford Highway. Walker was charged with...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies after shooting at southeast Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA - Homicide detectives in Atlanta are trying to determine who shot and killed a 30-year-old man at a southeast Atlanta gas station Tuesday evening. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. to the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road SE. Atlanta police say officers arrived to find...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta investigators search for person of interest with connection to October homicide
ATLANTA - Have you seen the man in this video? Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit said he might be a person of interested in a homicide that took place on North Highland Avenue back in October. On Oct. 27 just after 11 p.m., officers found another...
fox5atlanta.com
Lyft driver killed, suspect dies in police shootout
The GBI is investigating a shooting at a Redan-area gas station that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night. The suspect in that officer-involved shooting fatally shot a mother who was driving for Lyft just before the shootout with police.
fox5atlanta.com
Officer fires at man driving stolen vehicle, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after getting into a scuffle with a Clayton County police officer that led to shots being fired late Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened in an industrial zone less than a half mile south of Southlake Mall. Around 11 a.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of Commerce Road after a report of a possibly stolen vehicle.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General
COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff suspect taken into custody in Clayton County
HAMPTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police say a man involved in an hours-long standoff is now in police custody. The Clayton County Police Department says the suspect is in custody. No other information has been released. LIVE UPDATES:. The Clayton County PD officials say that just after...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Victim airlifted to Atlanta area hospital Friday following shooting in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Nov. 21, 2022) – A victim was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital Friday following a shooting in Monroe. Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed the shooting and said that the victim did survive. According to a press release from Watts, at about 10:09 pm on Friday, Nov....
Police: 2 dead in shooting at Midtown apartments, suspect charged with murder
ATLANTA — Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in Midtown on Sunday, police said. Atlanta Police responded just after 2 a.m. to the Spectrum on Spring apartments located at 1270 Spring Street NW. Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene, officers...
fox5atlanta.com
Witnesses describe shots fired during DeKalb County police shooting
A woman describes the moment shots started flying at a Stonecrest gas station. Officials are now investigating a police shooting at the scene.
GBI identifies man who shot at Paulding County deputies during traffic stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving deputies after a Sunday morning traffic stop turned into a shootout. GBI officials identified Billy Wayne Denton, 36, of Rockmart as the man involved in the shootout with Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD:...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest murder suspect in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a murder suspect in Atlanta, JSO announced Sunday. Dominiqe Tirec Rivera-Phillip, 19, was arrested on charges of second degree murder for the death of a 21-year-old man found dead in the 2500 block of Jammes Road on May 9.
