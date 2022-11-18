ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations

By Jordan Unger, Kevin Freeman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wVYu_0jFhwzMX00

Lindsey Abbuhl was sentenced to four to six years in prison and was ordered to pay $8,529.90 in restitution to theft victims. She pleaded guilty to child endangering and theft.

Authorities say the mother faked the girl’s illness and even led her to believe she didn’t have much longer to live.

Two shot, including Ross County Sheriff’s deputy, in Chillicothe

She raised money by playing on the sympathy of friends, residents and even local college sports teams, investigators say.

“Her doctors were concerned that the sport was a little bit too physical for her with her medical condition,” Abbuhl told FOX 8 during an interview in Canton in February of 2021.

At the time, Abbuhl said her daughter’s dream of becoming a college and professional softball player would never become a reality because she was dying from a terminal medical condition.

“So we had to make the tough decision last year that she was going to walk away and not be able to play anymore,” she said during the interview.

Abbuhl garnered sympathy and donations, claiming her daughter’s central nervous system was failing and her brain was slowly shutting down.

However, according to court documents filed by the Stark County Department of Job and Family Services in May of 2021, the agency received information that the mother had been using the unsupported medical diagnosis, “to obtain trips, housing, and other expenses over the last several years.”

“After a thorough review of the girl’s medical records… The medical professional indicates there is no evidence to support mother’s claim that (the girl) is terminally ill,” court documents said.

The complaint continued by saying the girl had been, “engaged in counseling for the past three years to learn how to “process her own death.’”

Earlier that year, the Malone University softball team learned about the girl’s alleged condition and shared her story across the country. They invited her to throw out the first pitch at a scrimmage against Walsh University.

List: Most expensive homes for sale in Columbus

A GoFundMe page for the girl raised more than $4,000.

At the time, the girl was taken from the mother and was placed in temporary custody by the Stark County Department of Job and Family Service.

“Essentially, this plea was a way to bring closure to the several parties involved in this case,” said Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle. L. Stone on Thursday. “This was also the best way to avoid the possibility of further traumatizing a child that has already been through so much.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder

ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
ASHLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles mother charged with DUI, child endangering after crash injures son

A Niles mother has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children after crashing her Nissan hatchback with her two other children, ages 14 and 15, and a 22-year-old son. Jennifer Zurick, 48, has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren police say Farrell man fatally shot by 17-year-old

Police have released the identity of a man who they say was shot, allegedly by a 17-year-old boy, during a meeting to buy, sell or trade a cell phone. According to a police report, 37-year-old Brice Hilton of Farrell, Pennsylvania was shot to death by Gavin Roberts, 17, of Warren at Colonial Street and South Feederle Drive SE at around 8 p.m. Saturday.
FARRELL, PA
truecrimedaily

Suspect arrested after missing Ohio man’s body found wrapped in plastic

PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic. In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.
PARMA, OH
WHIZ

Suspect arrested after I-90 hit-run crash kills firefighter

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said. Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while assisting...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy