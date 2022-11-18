Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Trading at Historic Support but is a Drop Below $16K Inevitable? (BTC Price Analysis)
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $16,100. The following looks at the worst-case scenario in the short term, given the market’s broad pessimistic sentiment. On the daily chart, there are still no credible positive signs, and the cryptocurrency appears to be trending lower. Since the current market is shrouded in fear and uncertainty, a further decline is not out of the cards.
cryptopotato.com
ETH Plummets 10% in a Week on FTX Drainer Swaps, Where’s the Bottom? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
After a significant crash in the cryptocurrency market due to the FTX bankruptcy, Ethereum’s price has dropped to a decisive support level of $1K. A further decline is expected if the mentioned level fails to hold. The upcoming price action should determine Ethereum’s mid-term direction. Technical Analysis. By...
cryptopotato.com
Altcoin Madness: BNB Soars to $300, Litecoin Skyrockets 27% Daily (Market Watch)
Litecoin and Binance Coin have popped up as the biggest gainers today with double-digit price increases. After several days of charting new lows, bitcoin finally bounced off and added over 5% of value on a daily scale. However, most altcoins have outperformed the largest crypto. Massive daily increases are evident...
cryptopotato.com
Iris Energy Slashes Bitcoin Mining Capacity Due to a Requested Loan
Iris Energy is the latest cryptocurrency miner affected by the ongoing bear market. Iris Energy – an Australian crypto mining company whose main purview is the operation of BTC mining sites in Canada running on renewable energy exclusively – has recently ceased mining in two subsidiaries. Nevertheless, the...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dipped to Weekly Low, Ethereum Dumps to $1.1K (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap is down below $800 billion as almost all digital assets are deep in red again. After several days of standing in one place, bitcoin took a turn to the worse and dropped to a weekly low of under $16,000. The alternative coins are in no better...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Markets Shed $60B in 2 Days as Bitcoin Slumps Below $16K (Market Watch)
The cryptocurrency market cap has dumped below $800 billion following two consecutive days of price drops. Bitcoin took another turn for the worse and dumped below $16,000 to mark a fresh two-year low. Most alternative coins fell hard as well yesterday, with ETH sliding beneath $1,100. Chainlink and Litecoin are...
cryptopotato.com
XRP Stuck in Limbo but Bears Seem Eager to Take Control (Ripple Price Analysis)
XRP’s price has been struggling to break back above the significant resistance level following the massive FTX market crash. The current outlook for the crypto asset has become negative, as bearish sentiment has been dominating the market once again. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the daily...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s Why Tim Draper Still Believes Bitcoin Will Reach $250K
Draper recently shared why he still sees Bitcoin at $250,000 and probably beyond despite the intense crypto winter. American billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has reiterated his bullish support for Bitcoin despite the crypto winter intensified by the sudden crash of the FTX exchange. Draper predicted last June, during the...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Plummets Below $16k, Taps Another 2-Year Low
Over 180 million in crypto trades have been liquidated in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin crashed back beneath $16,000 on Monday, marking another 2-year low of $15,588. Bitcoin began to show weakness at $16,000 at roughly 16:30 UDT, when the price briefly wicked down to $15,917. The asset then recovered...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Dips Below $1200 as FTX Drainer Swaps 5K ETH For Bitcoin
The FTX account drainer swapped around $6M worth of ETH for wrapped Bitcoin. Ethereum’s price is trading below $1,200 on Sunday, charting a decrease of around 3.5% in the past 24 hours. This happens as the FTX account drainer is swapping ETH for wrapped Bitcoin. Data from the popular...
cryptopotato.com
ADA Facing Critical Support as $0.30 Put Under Fire (Cardano Price Analysis)
Cardano continues to fall, and the price action remains bearish. The main consideration for ADA now is if the bulls are able to defend the key support level. ADA’s price appears poised to fall below the critical level at $0.30. Should that happen, then the next key level to watch for is found at $0.28. The resistance is at $0.33, and Cardano was recently rejected, which started the current downtrend.
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Shares Reach Another All-Time Low of $40
The stock of America’s only publicly traded crypto exchange is crumbling in the wake of FTX’s bankruptcy. Shares for Coinbase, America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, are trading at another all-time low as Bitcoin and the crypto market log some of the lowest digital asset prices in over two years.
cryptopotato.com
Justin Sun May Purchase Assets From FTX
With Binance refusing to buy the beleaguered crypto exchange, could Justin Sun fill its shoes?. Cryptocurrency entrepreneur and billionaire Justin Sun is reportedly evaluating FTX’s assets for potential purchase. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Sun said on Tuesday that he is open to “any kind of deal,”...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Underwater as Markets Mirror Late 2018: Glassnode
BTC whales and long-term holders are suffering as prices tank even further, with their positions resembling the late stages of the 2018 bear market. In its ‘Week on-chain’ report on Nov. 21, blockchain analytics firm Glassnode reported that recent market weakness has “shaken the confidence of Bitcoin holders.”
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Shorts Hit Two-Year Record As The FTX Collapse Makes Waves, CoinShares Reports
The FTX scandal has made the crypto winter even colder, and traders are betting against the price of Bitcoin, thinking that there is still some time ahead before spring arrives. As bad news regarding FTX’s bankruptcy keep appearing in crypto (and mainstream) media, investors have rushed to bet against bitcoin...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Miner Sell Pressure Reaches Six Year High
Miners are selling Bitcoin at their fastest pace since early 2016. Bitcoin miners are selling their coins at a record pace after the top cryptocurrency by market cap fell to its lowest price in 2022 this month. According to Charles Edwards – founder of Capriole fund – Bitcoin miner sell...
cryptopotato.com
MAS Explains Reasons for Not Alerting Local Users About FTX
The Singaporean regulator explains the difference between Binance and FTX. The Monetary Authority of Singapore stated that there was no reason to caution investors against FTX crypto exchange as it did with Binance because the former did not actively solicit users in Singapore. This comes amid earlier speculations stating that...
cryptopotato.com
South Korea and Singapore Hit Hardest by FTX Collapse: Report
The fallout from the FTX collapse will be measured for years to come. Geographically, three Asian countries have been impacted the most. On Nov. 20, crypto market data portal CoinGecko released a report on the countries most impacted by the FTX collapse. Unsurprisingly, most are in Asia since U.S. investors...
cryptopotato.com
Institutional Investors Are Still Buying Crypto According to a Coinbase Survey
Markets may have hit a cycle low this week, but institutional investors have still been accumulating throughout crypto winter according to a Coinbase survey. In its Institutional Investor Digital Assets Outlook Survey published on Nov. 22, Coinbase reported that many professional investors have increased their allocations during the crypto winter.
cryptopotato.com
JP Morgan Registers Trademark For a New Cryptocurrency Wallet
JP Morgan has a nocoiner CEO, but it is working on a cryptocurrency wallet to meet the market’s needs. On November 21, U.S. Patent and Trademark Attorney Michael Kondoudis announced that JP Morgan & Chase Co, the largest bank in the United States— and one of the largest financial companies in the world— registered a patent to venture into the Web3 with a digital crypto wallet.
Comments / 0