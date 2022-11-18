ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup live updates: Lionel Messi, Argentina stunned by Saudi Arabia

(NEW YORK) — After years of controversy around its location, the 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar. There have been allegations of payoffs to FIFA members to earn the bid, criticism of Qatar’s laws against women and LGBTQ individuals, the deaths of migrants used to build the sparkling new stadiums and even last-second controversy over beer sales. The tournament was also moved from its usual summer timeframe to the holiday season to avoid Qatar’s intensely hot weather.
Tongan volcano eruption 'largest ever recorded,' New Zealand scientists say

(NEW YORK) — A New Zealand-led team of marine geologists investigating an underwater volcano that erupted on Jan. 15 in the Tongan archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean have found that it was the “largest ever recorded” with modern equipment. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, which triggered...
