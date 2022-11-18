Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Canvasses for Nov. 8 election complete in all 72 Wisconsin counties
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission took a key step Monday in the state’s electoral process. The WEC said it received verified canvass statements from all 72 counties for the Nov. 8 election. Statewide candidates now have until Friday at 5 p.m. to request a recount. The WEC said the race for U.S. Senate and Secretary of State are within the range for a recount, but not a free recount. In order to qualify for a free recount, the margin has to be 0.25% or less.
news8000.com
WisDOT asks Thanksgiving travelers to plan ahead
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation asked travelers Monday to be mindful of construction around the state as they prepare for Thanksgiving. WisDOT officials said there are still a few projects that are ongoing that could cause delays for drivers. The heaviest traffic is expected between noon and 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Sunday.
