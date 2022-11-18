Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store

Read full article on original website
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizationsVictorOrlando, FL
Orlando cathedral hopes Giving Tuesday will help damaged organ
ORLANDO, Fla. — Now that Thanksgiving is here, that means Giving Tuesday is right around the corner. Started back in 2012 in New York City, Giving Tuesday started as a movement to encourage radical generosity. Now it is an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give to people and organizations in their own communities that need a helping hand.
mynews13.com
Investigators claim video shows people altering records after teen's FreeFall death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Government officials say exclusive video obtained by Spectrum News is currently part of an investigation into the March death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, and allegedly shows two people altering company records in the wake of the teen's death. Spectrum News has reached out to the ride's...
mynews13.com
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
mynews13.com
Some flooded New Smyrna Beach homeowners still living in campers
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Jon Welch says in the 35 years he’s lived in New Smyrna Beach, floodwaters haven’t even come close to what they did during Hurricane Ian. His home is elevated several feet, but he says about two feet of floodwater came in and he’s had to gut the entire house and start from scratch.
mynews13.com
Brevard County Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins will soon be gone
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County School District is looking for a new Superintendent as certain school board members express their desire for a change in leadership. However, two of the school board members were not supportive of this decision. What You Need To Know. Brevard County school board...
mynews13.com
Former Lake Wales city commissioner speaks out for the first time after being acquitted of felony charges
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A former Lake Wales city commissioner is sharing her story with Spectrum News after being acquitted of two felony charges filed in 2021 that resulted in Gov. Ron DeSantis removing her from office. What You Need To Know. Former Lake Wales city commissioner Kris Fitzgerald...
