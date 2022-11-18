Disney World to raise ticket prices, SeaWorld shows off Pipeline vehicle and Universal opens new Holiday Tribute Store

ORLANDO, Fla. — Now that Thanksgiving is here, that means Giving Tuesday is right around the corner. Started back in 2012 in New York City, Giving Tuesday started as a movement to encourage radical generosity. Now it is an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give to people and organizations in their own communities that need a helping hand.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO