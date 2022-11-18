ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

On time with Nashville International Airport

As the busiest travel season of the year approaches, we check in on Nashville International Airport. From its origins as Berry Field to its current status as a busy hub for one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, BNA holds an important place in our city — and its growth. The airport is in the middle of a significant expansion. How big will it get, and what will it mean for the future of Nashville?
Tennessee Tribune

Matt Wiltshire Campaigns for Mayor of Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro. The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing...
WKRN

Crash closes Nolensville Pike in South Nashville

Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man's death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers.
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields

Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
