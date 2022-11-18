Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSMV
Emails show official wanted to avoid buying insurance through taxpayer-funded project
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When it rains heavily on Bradfield Drive, back yards turn into streams of water. Emails obtained by WSMV4 Investigates written by town commissioner Lisa Garramone show in July 2021 she pushed that a floodwall be built in the neighborhood to direct water away from houses. A...
Environmental group sounds the alarm after a 'sewer fungus' is found in a creek
Near a spillway belonging to the White Bluff Wastewater Treatment Plant, you can see a white, stringy, hair-like substance. That bacteria can only form if the plant isn't treating the sewage properly.
Snap benefit scam leaves Nashville dad with less than $1 dollar on his EBT card
A man shopping for the things he need for Thanksgiving learned his EBT card declined and it's because of a scam.
‘When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt’: Middle Tennessee LGBT community reacts to Colorado club shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LGBTQ activists and bar owners around Middle Tennessee see Saturday night’s shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado — which left five dead and 25 injured — as an attack on the whole community. “When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt, and so for us, there’s a need to honor […]
wpln.org
On time with Nashville International Airport
As the busiest travel season of the year approaches, we check in on Nashville International Airport. From its origins as Berry Field to its current status as a busy hub for one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, BNA holds an important place in our city — and its growth. The airport is in the middle of a significant expansion. How big will it get, and what will it mean for the future of Nashville?
Auditors launch investigation of Nashville DA's office following NC5 revelations
Nashville DA Glenn Funk's office is now the focus of an investigation by state and local auditors following up on evidence uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.
Nashville DA Glenn Funk rejects $354,000 in state money for DUI prosecutions
But while police are redoubling their efforts to arrest and charge impaired drivers, Nashville DA Glenn Funk appears to be taking a different approach.
chattanoogacw.com
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Flo’s Front Porch on hold indefinitely due to skyrocketing construction costs
Rising costs and high inflation have caused the indefinite hold for a passion project for the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, the organization has announced.
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Warn that MPD T-Shirt's and Hoodie's being Sold through Facebook are Part of a Scam
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department warns residents not to fall victim to a recent scam on Facebook. That recent scam comes in the form of Murfreesboro Police hoodies and t-shirts being sold through links on social media, but the MPD reports, “Posts on the department’s Facebook page selling t-shirts are scams.”
100-mile walk benefits Middle Tennessee teens in foster care
Community members are walking 100 miles over the course of two days for one cause: supporting Middle Tennessee teenagers in foster care.
Tennessee Tribune
Matt Wiltshire Campaigns for Mayor of Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro. The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing...
WKRN
Crash closes Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after …. Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man’s death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers. Family voices...
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields
Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
Smoke alarms save family of four from house fire in Williamson County
A Williamson County family has smoke alarms to thank after the devices alerted them to a fire that sparked inside their home early Sunday morning.
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
