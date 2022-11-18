As the busiest travel season of the year approaches, we check in on Nashville International Airport. From its origins as Berry Field to its current status as a busy hub for one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, BNA holds an important place in our city — and its growth. The airport is in the middle of a significant expansion. How big will it get, and what will it mean for the future of Nashville?

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO