ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

North County football teams compete in semifinal games tonight

By Reporter Dick Mason
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3UZ0_0jFhsbHV00
Templeton Boosters preparing for the pep rally at Templeton High School.

CIF semifinal games begin at seven Friday night

– Templeton and Atascadero high schools are hosting semifinal games Friday night in the CIF Central Section High School Football Playoffs.

Templeton Coach Don Crow says this is the most important game of the year for his team. It’s not only a CIF Semi-final game, but it’s a rematch with #8 Pioneer Valley, which beat the #4 Eagles, 28-21, last month in Templeton. Pioneer Valley upset undefeated #1 Bishop last Friday night, 9-7, to advance to the semi-final. The Eagles beat Corcoran 21-17. Coach Crow says the Eagles are going to have to play well tonight against the Panthers.

“This team beat us on Senior Night on our home field,” said Crow, “Unquestionably, we’ll have to play our best game of the year.”

Templeton Boosters and students held a pep rally for the Eagles Thursday night at Templeton’s Volunteer Stadium.

Atascadero (#2) will host #3 Dos Palos tonight. Last Friday, Dos Palos (7-5) beat Morro Bay 28-27 in the valley. Meanwhile, Atascadero (7-4) beat Madera South 39-8 at home. The Greyhounds lost the first three games of this season, then won seven of their last eight games. The only team to beat them was Pioneer Valley. The Panthers beat them 21-20 in Santa Maria in the Greyhounds’ final game of the regular season.

If the Greyhounds win, the CIF Division V Championship game will feature two Ocean League teams, Atascadero and either Templeton or Pioneer Valley of Santa Maria.

In Division III, #1 seeded Mission College Prep will host #4 Kennedy of Fresno in the semifinals.

Those CIF semifinal games begin at seven Friday night.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High

A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-17

Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 11/07 – 11/13/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. November 11, 2022. 01:55— Carson...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Backyard burning season opens

– Due to recent rainfall and vegetation moisture levels backyard burning permits will be authorized effective as of Monday. The burn season which typically runs through the end of April, affects the burning for residential yard trimming in backyards and agricultural wastes. Open burn season will close when local fire agencies see an increasing risk of wildfires from drying brush and grass.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Pleasant Valley Wine Trail kicks off holiday toy drive

– The 13 wineries of the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail are kicking off December with their annual Holiday on the Trail Toy Drive. The Pleasant Valley Wine Trail wineries invite the public to visit their tasting rooms, located in the rolling hills of San Miguel, the weekend of Dec. 2-4, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., to drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys. Visitors with donations will enjoy “perks” like free tastings, special tastings, wine discounts, and more. Tasting rooms are decorated in anticipation of a festive weekend of holiday cheer. Visitors are encouraged to wear an “ugly Christmas sweater,” just for fun!
SAN MIGUEL, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO Wind Orchestra presents ‘Holiday Magic’ Dec. 4

– The SLO Wind Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, Holiday Magic, conducted by Jenn Martin, on Dec. 4 at the Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College. This concert will be filled with holiday classics and sing-along pieces and will highlight local musician Ron McCarley on the saxophone.
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rosy

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is 9-month-old Rosy from Woods Humane Society North County. Rosy is a beautiful, friendly kitty who prefers a quiet approach when she first meets people. She’s generally friendly and active but the shelter has her keeping to herself lately. She was fostered in a home and would much prefer to be back in a home again. She is still young and has lots of energy and would love to find someone who will have a good play sesh with her and then snuggle after.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Car rolls backward down hill from Joe’s Place parking lot to Spring Street

– On Friday at about 12:25 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services crews responded to the 300 block of Spring Street for a report of a vehicle down an embankment. When emergency crews arrived on the scene an investigation revealed that the vehicle, a gray Ford Escape, rolled backward down the embankment landing on the sidewalk along Spring Street after clipping another vehicle in the Joe’s Place restaurant parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy