kbsi23.com
Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
wrul.com
Poshard Sentenced To Five Years In The Illinois Department Of Corrections
The Carmi Christmas Elf Thief will spend up to 5 years behind bars for his crime. 30 year old Daniel Poshard was handed his sentence Monday afternoon in White County court. Poshard was arrested on November 10th following an investigation by Carmi Police and charged with a Class 2 felony of Burglary. Thousands of dollars worth of footwear were stolen from a storage unit where the non profit was keeping footwear intended for children and young adults. In addition to the sentence, States Attorney Denton Aud says Poshard has been recommended for substance abuse treatment while serving his time. Court costs along with $7,000 in restitution were also made part of Poshard’s sentence. Judge t Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman arrested for meth trafficking in Graves County
A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
wish989.com
Jury Finds Gardner Guilty of Murder
MT. VERNON – After only two hours of deliberation Thursday, a Jefferson County Jury found a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of the 2021 murder of Jamarco Foulks at a Mt. Vernon bar. Multiple video clips were projected onto a big screen in the courtroom and State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun...
KFVS12
Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
kbsi23.com
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Jefferson County. Christine E. Mason, 24, from Chicago was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 92. She struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19. Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured...
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fires keep Marion County fire departments busy
Several large fires burned in Marion County Monday fueled by dry vegetation and brisk winds. Kell Fire Chief Lonnie McDaneld says a 30 by 50 foot pole barn burned on the Louis Jolly property at 10458 East Rileyville Road north of Dix. He reports the roof was already caving in upon their arrival. No one was home at the time and a neighbor reported the fire. The cause is unknown. McDaneld says a lawn mower, four wheeler, Jon boat, as well tools inside were all destroyed. Firemen were able to keep the fire away from a camper. Salem, Mt. Vernon City, Centralia Fire Protection District, Jefferson Fire, and Bluford all provided mutual aid at the scene while Wayne City covered the Kell Station in the event of another fire. The fire call came in at 12:34 Monday afternoon with firemen on the scene until 3:05 pm.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
KFVS12
Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
wevv.com
Woman killed in Monday morning house fire in Union County
A woman is dead after a house fire that happened on Monday morning in Union County, Kentucky. Officials with the Union County Volunteer Fire Department tell us that the woman died in a fire that broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced to 7.5 years for unlawful use of weapons by a felon
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 7.5 years for an unlawful use of weapons by a felon charge. Tyree McQueen-Johnson, 31, of Carbondale was sentenced after pleading guilty in Jackson County to the charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Power issues, boil advisory cause headaches around Carmi
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Several problems around the city have left many Carmi residents inconvenienced Tuesday morning. The Carmi Police Department issued a statement shortly before 11 a.m. notifying residents of a boil advisory. According to officials, Sunset Drive will remain under a boil advisory after water is restored. Authorities say this issue was caused […]
Man convicted of killing Fairfield teen cites trial issues
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – A man recently convicted of murdering a Fairfield, Illinois teenager has asked for a new trial. In October, it only took a jury one hour to find Brodey Murbarger guilty of murder in connection with the death of Megan Nichols, who was 15 when she vanished in 2014. Her remains were […]
