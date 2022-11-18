ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Frankfort, IL

kbsi23.com

Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Poshard Sentenced To Five Years In The Illinois Department Of Corrections

The Carmi Christmas Elf Thief will spend up to 5 years behind bars for his crime. 30 year old Daniel Poshard was handed his sentence Monday afternoon in White County court. Poshard was arrested on November 10th following an investigation by Carmi Police and charged with a Class 2 felony of Burglary. Thousands of dollars worth of footwear were stolen from a storage unit where the non profit was keeping footwear intended for children and young adults. In addition to the sentence, States Attorney Denton Aud says Poshard has been recommended for substance abuse treatment while serving his time. Court costs along with $7,000 in restitution were also made part of Poshard’s sentence. Judge t Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
CARMI, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman arrested for meth trafficking in Graves County

A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wish989.com

Jury Finds Gardner Guilty of Murder

MT. VERNON – After only two hours of deliberation Thursday, a Jefferson County Jury found a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of the 2021 murder of Jamarco Foulks at a Mt. Vernon bar. Multiple video clips were projected onto a big screen in the courtroom and State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
KFVS12

Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Jefferson County. Christine E. Mason, 24, from Chicago was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 92. She struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
SALEM, IL
wsiu.org

A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale

A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19. Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Fires keep Marion County fire departments busy

Several large fires burned in Marion County Monday fueled by dry vegetation and brisk winds. Kell Fire Chief Lonnie McDaneld says a 30 by 50 foot pole barn burned on the Louis Jolly property at 10458 East Rileyville Road north of Dix. He reports the roof was already caving in upon their arrival. No one was home at the time and a neighbor reported the fire. The cause is unknown. McDaneld says a lawn mower, four wheeler, Jon boat, as well tools inside were all destroyed. Firemen were able to keep the fire away from a camper. Salem, Mt. Vernon City, Centralia Fire Protection District, Jefferson Fire, and Bluford all provided mutual aid at the scene while Wayne City covered the Kell Station in the event of another fire. The fire call came in at 12:34 Monday afternoon with firemen on the scene until 3:05 pm.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
SALEM, IL
KFVS12

Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
DU QUOIN, IL
wevv.com

Woman killed in Monday morning house fire in Union County

A woman is dead after a house fire that happened on Monday morning in Union County, Kentucky. Officials with the Union County Volunteer Fire Department tell us that the woman died in a fire that broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Power issues, boil advisory cause headaches around Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Several problems around the city have left many Carmi residents inconvenienced Tuesday morning. The Carmi Police Department issued a statement shortly before 11 a.m. notifying residents of a boil advisory. According to officials, Sunset Drive will remain under a boil advisory after water is restored. Authorities say this issue was caused […]
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Man convicted of killing Fairfield teen cites trial issues

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – A man recently convicted of murdering a Fairfield, Illinois teenager has asked for a new trial. In October, it only took a jury one hour to find Brodey Murbarger guilty of murder in connection with the death of Megan Nichols, who was 15 when she vanished in 2014. Her remains were […]
FAIRFIELD, IL

