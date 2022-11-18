Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Looking for a better pumpkin pie? Try cushaw squash instead for a unique, light flavor
When Beckham Sharpe and his family switched from raising tobacco to growing produce on their Kentucky farm more than a decade ago, they did a brisk business each fall in pumpkins and giant crookneck squashes called cushaws, which many people used as seasonal decorations on their yards and porches. But...
Centre Daily
Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials
Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed legislation to give themselves...
Centre Daily
Undercover detective at Walmart saves kidnapped mother and child, Pennsylvania cops say
An undercover detective at Walmart spotted a kidnapped mother and child, leading to their rescue, according to authorities in Pennsylvania. Investigators in Virginia contacted the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department on Nov. 22, informing officers a mom and her child had been taken to Pennsylvania by an armed man against their will.
