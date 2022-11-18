Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
GoFundMe Account Established for Family of Woman Killed by Ex-Husband
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Friends and family have established a GoFundMe account for the family of Melissa Wright, who was killed by her ex-husband last week in a murder-suicide. Friends and family described her as “a kind and beautiful soul who touched everyone she met and with her uplifting...
waupacanow.com
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
WJFW-TV
One person facing charges following Friday's fatal accident
UPDATE 11-21-22 11 a.m. - The names of the individuals involved in last Friday's fatal accident in Amherst have been released. The vehicle's operator was identified as Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, from Appleton. Cruz-Zelaya was arrested after the crash. The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has requested that Cruz-Zelaya be charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license - causing death.
onfocus.news
Wausau Police Officer Startled by Ride-Along Passenger in Hilarious Viral Video
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – A Wausau Police Officer was startled when he moved into another officer’s squad and unexpectedly encountered a citizen doing a ride-along. The resulting occurrence is worth a laugh on this Friday!. They posted: “What happens when one officer needs to move another officer’s squad,...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
Wausau area births, Nov. 18
Thomas and Nicole Diedrick announce the birth of their daughter Kora Kay, born at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Mae, born Nov. 10, 2022. Luis and Cheyenne Ochoa announce the birth of their...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Mason Enters Not Guilty Plea for Attempted Homicide Charge
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man suspected of shooting another man last fall has entered a not guilty plea to charges of first-degree attempted homicide. Richard Mason appeared in court on Friday for his arrangement on the felony count. He’d previously entered a not guilty plea to a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the case.
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
Wausau area obituaries November 18, 2022
Allen Lee Schiller, 74, passed away peacefully in Madison, WI with his children by his side, after complications from a stroke he suffered in Tavernier, FL. Allen was born on July 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Shirley (Bartz) Schiller in Marshfield, WI. Being born on Independence Day was not lost on him; he was a patriot throughout his life. After finding out as a young man that he could not join the United States Marines due to a bad knee, he honed his talent for welding until he was among the best. His intelligence and work ethic lead him to start Custom Steel, the business he owned and operated first in Rosholt, WI and later in Wausau, WI, until his retirement in 2016. His story of success in business, starting from nothing, encapsulates the American dream. Upon retirement, Allen fulfilled another lifelong dream — to live near the sea. An avid fisherman, he relocated to his paradise, the Florida Keys. He liked to say that his view of the ocean was like a beautiful painting that changes every day. “God blessed Florida!” His children and grandchildren are grateful for the daily messages he would send them, often inviting them to come enjoy his paradise with him. Those who knew Allen remember that he had a great sense of humor, and a big “throw his head back” kind of laugh that let you know you were sharing something really special in that moment.
onfocus.news
Free Thanksgiving Dinner Available in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – This Thanksgiving, the Marshfield Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be giving families a free option to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Dinner can be picked up at the American Legion Post 54 parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Since 2020, the Marshfield...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after crash in Clark County
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash in Clark County. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 on US Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville. Investigation shows an SUV was northbound on US Highway 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered a ditch, went over a driveway, and hit a tree before coming to rest on its side.
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Rapids Police Department asking for the public's help identifying an individual accused of stealing a trailer
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking the public for help with finding the individual responsible for allegedly stealing a trailer at a business. The incident that the police department is referring to happened last Saturday (11/12) at around 7:02 p.m. A video has been posted...
Wausau drivers: Prepare for detours, delays on Grand and Townline
Drivers in Wausau should allow for extra time while driving this week, as a water main repair will result in lane closures, delays and detours along Grand Avenue. The water main repair is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road. The closures and detours will begin Tuesday, extending for about three days.
UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home
Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
WJFW-TV
Local highway temporarily closed Monday morning due to garage fire
TOWN OF MERRILL - A portion of State Highway 107 in the Town of Merrill was closed for around 45 minutes in early this morning due to a garage fire. Multiple agencies responded to assist the Merrill Fire Department at the scene, including Town of Pine River, Town of Russell and Town of Corning Volunteer Fire Departments. The Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service also responded.
wwisradio.com
Welfare Check Locates Two Deceased
On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at about 2:00 PM, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s. Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Manchester, Jackson. County, Wisconsin. While investigating the welfare of the resident, deputies discovered two. subjects inside the home,...
Comments / 0