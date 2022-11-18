Read full article on original website
Maryland Drug Bust Reveals Copious Amounts Of Drugs Under Teen's Pillow
Three suspects have been charged in connection to the selling of controlled dangerous substances that reportedly involved a young teen in Salisbury, authorities say. Alvin Thompson, 37, Brian Elliot, 50, and Victoria Ross, 46, were charged after an investigation concerning controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
fox5dc.com
Elderly man carjacked at gunpoint in downtown Ocean City; several teens and 12-year-old arrested
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Authorities arrested several teens and a 12-year-old after an elderly man was carjacked in downtown Ocean City early Friday morning. Police say they were responding to reports of possible vehicle break-ins when they got the call for an armed carjacking in the 300 block of Dorchester Street.
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
73-year-old man pistol-whipped, carjacked in downtown Ocean City
Five teens - including a 14-year-old from Baltimore County and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City - are accused in a crime spree
Maryland Fire Marshal Investigating Incendiary Blaze Set At House Of Worship, Officials Say
Authorities say that a suspect is at large after allegedly setting an intentional fire at a house of worship in Maryland. An alert has been issued by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal following an incident that was reported at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 in Wicomico County at the Congregation of the Jehovah’s Witnesses on Parker Road in Salisbury.
WBOC
Cambridge Council President Lajan Cephas Faces Assault Charges
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The council president of the Cambridge City Commissioners spent a night in jail over the weekend. Lajan Cephas is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with an apparent domestic incident. According to charging documents, police spoke with and responded to Charles Saunders, who lives with Cephas,...
WMDT.com
Shooting in Long Neck
Long Neck, DE- Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in Long Neck near John J. Williams Highway and White Pine Drive Monday night. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident, and according to state police there is no threat to the public. We will continue to update this...
firststateupdate.com
Armed Carjacking Lands Three In Jail, Two Children Released To Parents
The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on November 18, 2022, in Ocean City, Maryland. A concerned citizen informed officers of a possible vehicle break-in in the area of the 10-block of Wicomico Street. While officers were en route to investigate, they were dispatched to the 300 block of Dorchester Street for a report of an armed carjacking with a handgun. Officers located the victim,73, a male from Brandywine, Maryland suffering from a head injury. The victim was transported to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.
WMDT.com
19-year-old, several juveniles arrested for string of carjacking, theft in Maryland
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened Friday night. Police say a citizen reported a possible vehicle break-in on Wicomico Street. As officers were on their way, they were dispatched to Dorchester Street for an armed carjacking with a handgun. There, they found a 73-year-old male victim from Brandywine, Md. suffering a head injury. The victim was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WDEL 1150AM
Two busted in Dover on gun and drug counts
Two Dover men are behind bars, charged with dealing drugs and illegally possessing guns. Officers arrested Lindray Moaney and Terrell Clark after a search of their apartment in the 300 block of West Division Street Thursday turned up more than 15 grams of cocaine, 2 handguns, more than 31 grams of Ecstasy, drug paraphernalia and 853 dollars, which officers think came from drug sales, Dover police said.
WBOC
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
WGMD Radio
Five Arrested after Armed Carjacking in Ocean City
Several arrests have been made after an armed carjacking in the area of Dorchester Street in Ocean City early Friday morning. Ocean City Police say the victim, a 73 year old man from Brandywine, MD was approached by three males who struck him in the head with a handgun and took his property and vehicle.
WBOC
Cambridge Woman Charged on Credit Card Theft and Fraud
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman has been charged on multiple counts of credit card fraud and theft after stealing credit card information from customers and patients at Your Doc's In and Walgreens. Authorities say on Nov. 21, Cambridge Police Department Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Jayonna Best of Cambridge on...
WBOC
One Seriously Burned in Preston House Fire
PRESTON, Md.- One man was seriously burned in a house fire in Preston Monday morning. Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a passerby around 8 a.m. at a two-story home at 21596 Dover Bridge Road. One man received second and third degree burns to the hands...
Ocean City Today
Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners
GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
Cape Gazette
Man sought in Harbeson car theft
Delaware State Police is searching for a man after they say he stole a vehicle at the Harbeson Royal Farms. Police said Robert Donovan, 28, took the vehicle in early November, and it was eventually recovered. Donovan, however, remains missing. Police describe him as white, about 5-feet tall, weighing 150...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was harmed during this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
firststateupdate.com
Smyrna Man Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dover Armed Home Invasion
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that William Bailey, 39, of Smyrna was sentenced on November 16, 2022, to 10 years in federal prison for his role in an attempted Dover home invasion. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly pronounced the sentence. According to...
Man Busted With Faux Oxy Manufactured With Fentanyl In Maryland Gets Prison Without Parole
A Maryland man will spend years behind bars without the possibility of parole following his sentencing for possession of fentanyl in large quantities, officials announced. Owings resident Harold Bernard Gross pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume and received a mandatory prison sentence of five years, according to the sheriff’s office.
