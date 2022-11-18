Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMBC.com
UPDATE: 78-year-old man found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City police say 78-year-old John Schwarz has been found safe. A silver alert issued for him has been canceled. ORIGINAL: Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Authorities said John Schwarz was supposed to...
KCTV 5
Death investigation underway in KCK after body is found in lake
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A death investigation is underway in Kansas City, Kansas, after a body was found in Wyandotte County Lake on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the lake, which is east of I-435 and north of Leavenworth Road, shortly before 1 p.m. after someone called and said there was a body in the lake.
Police: 2 shot, killed Tuesday near East 28th Street, Prospect Avenue in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly double shooting early Tuesday afternoon near a KCPD police station.
KMBC.com
Kansas City installs disks in pavement at certain intersections to deter dangerous sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new crackdown in Kansas City on what police officers call sideshows. Sideshows are characterized by a group of cars and people blocking off an intersection while a driver does donuts in that intersection. Last weekend, Kansas City police officers broke up a large...
WIBW
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Florida and one from Kansas are both dead after the car they were in flew off an I-635 overpass in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Kaw Dr. just under the I-635 overpass with reports of a fatality crash.
Head-on crash kills one in Geary Co.
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Geary County. A Chevy truck was driving west on I-70 at milepost 311, or about 13 miles east of Junction City around 10 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, Saeu Suluvale, 34, of Kansas City, crossed into the median and hit […]
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
fox4kc.com
UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KMBC.com
Police seek missing child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. Jayvan Scott was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 99th Street and Richmond Avenue. He's listed as a possible runaway. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue pants...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Stolen vehicle recovered in Doniphan County
A stolen vehicle has been recovered in Doniphan County. According to the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle — stolen from Platte County, Mo., was involved in a pursuit in Atchison County earlier on Thursday, was recovered that night.
Silver Alert canceled, Ray County man located safe
The Ray County Sheriff’s Department canceled an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man Sunday after he was located safe.
2 killed in single-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive
Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Kaw Drive Monday afternoon after their vehicle left the roadway, went airborne, and landed on its rooftop.
plattecountycitizen.com
No charges filed in officer-involved shooting death
In a statement issued last week, Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd announced he has determined that the actions of law enforcement officers in shooting and killing a man wanted for murder were reasonable and justified under Missouri law. Mekiah Harris, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., was fatally shot on...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
ksal.com
Head-On Interstate Crash Kills Driver
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 70 late Saturday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Saeu Suluvale from Kansas City, Missouri, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck headed west. She crossed the median and ran into an oncoming Freightliner semi head-on.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing KC woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
One injured, two dogs perish after house fire near Kansas Ave
The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a house fire Sunday morning near Kansas Avenue.
KAKE TV
Kansas boy saves family from house fire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KMBC/CNN Newsource) - A Kansas family was able to escape unharmed after their home erupted in flames early Friday morning. The owner's 10-year-old grandson was awakened just in time to get the rest of his family out safely. Jeff Jennings said he was having trouble getting his...
Comments / 1