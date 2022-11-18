ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

No Bud for you: World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Diuuu_0jFhqRTX00

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar.

Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because organizers have not yet announced the decision.

Baby chimpanzee reunited following C-section, zoo releases name

Budweiser’s parent company, AB InBev, pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer. The company’s partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament.

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to respect FIFA’s commercial partners, and again when signing contracts after winning the vote in 2010.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the host country was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning ... when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression.” “It’s especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion,” Blinken said at Doha’s Diplomatic Club. “And in my judgment, at least no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team.” FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment over Blinken’s remark.
KSN News

Club Q donations: GoFundMe verifies fundraisers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Communications team at GoFundMe is closely monitoring the platform with its Trust & Safety team for fundraisers that have started following the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. “Our hearts are with the Colorado Springs community during this time. We hope you are safe and well,” stated Nathalie Granda, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KSN News

Winning $92.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A winning lottery ticket drawn in Northeast Kansas remains unclaimed two days after being drawn. The grand prize jackpot for $92,900,000 drawn on Saturday, Nov. 19 has yet to be claimed, according to Cory Thone with the Kansas Lottery. This was the first time the Powerball jackpot had been hit in […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Garden City police: Man injured in shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in the 900 block of N. 9th Street. According to the department, officers responded to St. Catherine Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by the shooting suspect, a 20-year-old […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy