Matt & David Faustino, Bud Bundy, Discuss Married With Children

David Faustino played Bud Bundy in the groundbreaking comedy, Married With Children.

He discusses how the show blew up on the national scene. Hint…A complaint lit the fire.

David talks about how great it was working with the cast. That included Christina Applegate.

Christina recently received a star on the Hollywood walk of Fame. She was recently diagnosed with MS.

David talked about the vent and his friendship with Christina and recounts how he handled instant fame. Plus, he told me that A Married With Children animated series is in the works.

Also; he shared with us the very popular animated series he currently voices.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW: