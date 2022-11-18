Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Why RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) Stock Might be a Great Pick
RAPT - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in...
Zacks.com
Snap These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Power Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors looking for healthy returns will benefit from stocks with favorable liquidity in their investment portfolios. Liquidity measures a company’s ability to meet short-term debt obligations by converting assets into liquid cash and equivalents. These stocks have always been on investors’ radar owing to their potential for solid returns.
Zacks.com
Bet on These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Combat Market Volatility
MCY - Free Report) , Employers Holdings, Inc. (. AVAV - Free Report) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (. LW - Free Report) are worth betting on now. Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.
Zacks.com
Can OneSpaWorld (OSW) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OSW - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks Promising Abundant Gains This Thanksgiving Week
With the start of the Thanksgiving week, investors are bullish on U.S. stocks, given its history of strong market performance. This is especially true as the holiday-shortened week is usually a bullish feast for stock investors, even with low volumes, as consumer spending is expected to rise. Consumer spending is...
Zacks.com
4 Reasons to Invest in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Right Now
HTGC - Free Report) is expected to continue to witness improvement in the top line, given the growing demand for customized financing. Moreover, backed by a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. Hence, it seems to be a wise idea to add the stock to your portfolio now.
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 23rd
PERI - Free Report) : This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days. Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus. Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
FUTU - Free Report) : This online brokerage and wealth management platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
China Automotive Systems (CAAS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Believe SkyWest (SKYW) Could Rally 54%: Here's is How to Trade
SKYW - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $17.73, gaining 1% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $27.33 indicates a 54.2% upside potential.
Zacks.com
4 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
LW - Free Report) , Tecnoglass (. HDSN - Free Report) and Northeast Community Bancorp (. NECB - Free Report) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio. Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.
Zacks.com
Is Kura Oncology (KURA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
KURA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question. Kura Oncology is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1185 individual stocks and...
Zacks.com
Is First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX ETF (FXG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FXG - Free Report) made its debut on 05/08/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Zacks.com
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Before Thanksgiving
The stock market dipped on Monday on low Thanksgiving week trading volumes. The market then bounced back through morning trading Tuesday. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week came after retail giants reported last week and provided much-needed insights into changing consumer habits. Shoppers and the companies confirmed that outside of home improvement spending, they are sticking to the essentials as even higher-income shoppers tighten their purse strings as inflation rages on.
Zacks.com
Be Thankful to These ETF Areas in 2022
MLPO - Free Report) – Up 118.2%. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (. Oil prices have been in decent shape lately with WTI crude ETF United States Oil Fund LP (USO) gaining 25% this year mainly on geopolitical tension in East Europe, OPEC+ output cuts and demand recovery due to economic reopening. Prices increased considerably as OPEC+ producers agreed on Oct 5 deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in crude prices despite repeated calls from U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration for the group to pump more to lower fuel prices and contain global inflation.
Zacks.com
Should SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SLYG - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/25/2000. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $2.11 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Is Midwest Holding (MDWT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Comments / 0