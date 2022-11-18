Read full article on original website
Which Cities Are Building the Most New Apartments in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota?
It seems like no matter where you look these days there are new apartment complexes popping up all over. That's certainly the case in Sioux Falls where nearly 2,000 new units were added in 2021 and more than 3,000 so far in 2022. But South Dakota's largest city is hardly...
Falls Park Has Been Transformed into a Winter Wonderland
After weeks and weeks of preparation, the city of Sioux Falls flicked the switch on Friday night (November 18) to turn on the 2022 version of the Falls Park Winter Wonderland. The entire Falls Park area along the Big Sioux River has once again been transformed into a dazzling display of festive holiday lights that will illuminate the night skies from late November through early January in Sioux Falls.
These Two Traditions Kick off the Holiday Season in Sioux Falls
Sure there might already be a light dusting of snow on the ground, the Falls park Winter Wonderland is underway and Christmas songs are playing in stores, wait, didn't that start just after Labor Day? It sure seems like it anyway. But, the official start of the holiday season here in Sioux Falls doesn't get underway until the gigantic Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion lights up.
Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks
Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
Where Are Sioux Falls’ Best Sledding Hills?
A couple of years ago I came across an article in one of my favorite publications, about favorite sledding hills in our state. Published in Yankton, Bernie Hunhoff's South Dakota Magazine covers all things in all places across the state. They had great sledding hill suggestions from corner-to-corner South Dakota-wise...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
Despite Rough Season, USD Athletic Director Commits to Head Coach Long Term
The 2022 football season is one to forget for the University of South Dakota and that ended on Saturday with another loss. USD was blown out at home by UNI on Senior Day 58-14 but it wasn't all doom and gloom for the football program. After the loss to UNI,...
Win Tickets to WWE ‘Road To WrestleMania’ in Sioux Falls
The WWE 'Road To WrestleMania' will be live at the Denny Sanford PREMIERE Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023. This is your chance to see The Usos, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, The Brawling Brutes, and more. We have your tickets!. For your chance to win a...
South Dakota Coyote QB Carson Camp to Transfer
The South Dakota Coyote Football season in 2022 has come to an end, and with it come several tough decisions. On Monday, longtime starting quarterback Carson Camp made the announcement that he plans to enter the transfer portal to find a new college football home beyond this seaosn. Here is...
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
The Most Unusual Christmas Shopping Season In Sioux Falls History
It seems you see it earlier and earlier every year. Christmas displays in the stores used to appear sometime shortly after Thanksgiving, right? Then it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Then it seemed like the 'Santa stuff' would show up not long after Halloween. And then, egads! We'd see Christmasy things before the trick-or-treaters had even come around. Heck, it probably won't be long before Christmas sales will be displayed next to the 4th of July firecrackers.
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
Sioux Falls Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers For Holiday Season
It’s hard to believe, but the holidays have once again snuck up on us! People appear to be in a generous and cheerful mood during the season of giving. In fact, a popular donation event of the holidays has returned to stores and various businesses around the Sioux Empire.
Spectacular Winter Wonderland At Falls Park In Sioux Falls
Let the holiday magic begin! Lights, lights, and thousands of more lights greet you at Falls Park as Sioux Falls invites you into a Winter Wonderland. The 19th Annual Winter Wonderland runs from November 18 to January 8, and it's all free. (See the gallery below from Experience Sioux Falls)
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s a Few Tips to Fend off Dreaded Porch Pirates
Tis' the season to be jolly, and it's also the season to start worrying about porch pirates making a visit to your neighborhood. Do you get a little paranoid that a porch pirate will do their Christmas shopping off your doorstep this time of year?. It's understandable. Because it happens...
You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo
Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
Jingle All the Way, the Annual Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run Is Coming Up
Just because the temperatures here in the Sioux Empire have taken an about-face and are now starting to resemble the deep freeze of winter, doesn't mean all of our outdoor activities have come to a screeching halt. One of the area's most anticipated outdoor running events is right around the...
South Dakota State Football Lands No. 1 Seed in FCS Playoffs
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have had a historic season on the football field and they were rewarded with more history on Sunday. SDSU was named the No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history as the brackets were released on Sunday afternoon. SDSU...
