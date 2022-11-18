ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Park Has Been Transformed into a Winter Wonderland

After weeks and weeks of preparation, the city of Sioux Falls flicked the switch on Friday night (November 18) to turn on the 2022 version of the Falls Park Winter Wonderland. The entire Falls Park area along the Big Sioux River has once again been transformed into a dazzling display of festive holiday lights that will illuminate the night skies from late November through early January in Sioux Falls.
These Two Traditions Kick off the Holiday Season in Sioux Falls

Sure there might already be a light dusting of snow on the ground, the Falls park Winter Wonderland is underway and Christmas songs are playing in stores, wait, didn't that start just after Labor Day? It sure seems like it anyway. But, the official start of the holiday season here in Sioux Falls doesn't get underway until the gigantic Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion lights up.
Where Are Sioux Falls’ Best Sledding Hills?

A couple of years ago I came across an article in one of my favorite publications, about favorite sledding hills in our state. Published in Yankton, Bernie Hunhoff's South Dakota Magazine covers all things in all places across the state. They had great sledding hill suggestions from corner-to-corner South Dakota-wise...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
South Dakota Coyote QB Carson Camp to Transfer

The South Dakota Coyote Football season in 2022 has come to an end, and with it come several tough decisions. On Monday, longtime starting quarterback Carson Camp made the announcement that he plans to enter the transfer portal to find a new college football home beyond this seaosn. Here is...
The Most Unusual Christmas Shopping Season In Sioux Falls History

It seems you see it earlier and earlier every year. Christmas displays in the stores used to appear sometime shortly after Thanksgiving, right? Then it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Then it seemed like the 'Santa stuff' would show up not long after Halloween. And then, egads! We'd see Christmasy things before the trick-or-treaters had even come around. Heck, it probably won't be long before Christmas sales will be displayed next to the 4th of July firecrackers.
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
You Can See Cute New Animals At Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo

Going to the zoo is always exciting for families. You have the opportunity to experience animals you would not typically see in your own backyard or neighborhood. The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History in Sioux Falls boasts all sorts of exotic animals to visit. In fact, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History staff just welcomed two new members to its zoo family. They are so cute and tiny...say hello to Mojito and Clementine!
