Atlantic City, NJ

Plans announced to develop Atlantic City’s Bader Field; New ‘Casa Mar’ neighborhood boasts 10,000 residential units plus much more

The Bader Field new “Neighborhood” will be called “Casa Mar” and boasts 10,000 Residential Units and 400,000 square feet of Office & Retail Space. The working name is “Casa Mar” and encompasses 140 acres with 20 acres of Public Trails, Parks and Amenities. Shore Local attended the press conference and we invite you to watch this Shore Local video and hear all of the plans from the developers themselves.
$3B canals, housing proposed for ex-airport in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast.
Atlantic City Casinos Continue Slide In October As Revenue Drops To $220 Million

Atlantic City casinos have a trend when it comes to monthly revenue in the fall, and October fell right in line. The city’s nine properties reported $220.6 million in land-based revenue, marking the third straight month in which they made less than the previous month. The latest report from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show casino win from slots and table games dropped $32 million (-12.4%) from September and nearly $17 million (-7.1%) year-over-year.
Avalon lots sell for $21 million – a Seven Mile Island record

The sale of two adjacent lots in southern Avalon for a combined $21 million set a record for Seven Mile Island, which encompasses Avalon and Stone Harbor. The empty beachfront lot at 163 68th St. sold in October for $11.5 million. The second lot, at 165 68th St., sits behind the beachfront lot and has a 4,700-square-foot home. It sold to the same buyer for $9.5 million.
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City Wins 4 Gold Medal Awards

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City has won four prestigious 2022 Gold Medal Stella Awards for excellence in service and product. Resorts Casino Hotel won the top prize in the following competitive categories:. Gold Medal, Best Hotel/Resort, Northeast Region. Gold Medal, Best Food & Beverage, Northeast. Region. Gold Medal, Best On-Site...
Atlantic City’s anti-violence unit finds its success in what doesn’t happen

Atlantic City’s anti-violence unit has a hard time counting its successes. That’s because they can’t herald the crimes that didn’t happen. “If there’s one shooting, you don’t hear about the 15 that we possibly stopped,” Nafis Hamilton explained when BreakingAC met with the team for a better understanding of their work. “A lot of stuff we do goes unnoticed and everyone in here is happy with that.”
Giant CRAB Will Help Restore Ocean City’s Beaches

Yikes! Ocean City has been invaded by a gigantic CRAB. But this is not your run-of-the-mill Jersey Shore crab that has claws, beady eyes and darts along the sand while trying to avoid becoming some seagull’s yucky dinner. This CRAB is part of an army of heavy construction equipment...
Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
